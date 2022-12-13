Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
Football World Reacts To What Donald Trump Said About Mike Leach
On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump released a statement on the death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach. “Mike Leach was an incredible Patriot and Coach, with a big heart for our Country and for Football," Trump said. "From the very beginning, Mike was on Team MAGA, because he believed in our Great American Dream, something he lived, and helped others to achieve for themselves. My deepest condolences to his wife, Sharon, and family. Coach Mike Leach will be missed by us all."
Mike Leach's Old Comment On His Obituary Is Going Viral
Late Monday night, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away following complications related to a heart condition. Leach was 61 years old. A beloved college football coach, Leach was arguably the best personality the sport has seen over the past few decades. That was evidenced by what he said...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Football World Reacts To Mississippi State's Bowl Decision
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away due to complications with a heart condition on Monday. The Bulldogs football program is understandably devastated by the sudden passing of their 61-year-old leader, raising questions about the team's status for this year's bowl game. In the wake of Leach's passing, Mississippi...
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
With the departure of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA has a need at quarterback, and Oregon commit Dante Moore could be a good fit. Moore is a five-star quarterback from Detroit. He is the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore made an official ...
Mississippi State Reportedly Names New Head Coach Following Mike Leach's Death
Mississippi State has promoted defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach. The deal has yet to be finalized but is expected to be a four-year contract, Pete Thamel reported on Wednesday. The news comes two days after former Mississippi State coach Mike Leach died at age 61. Arnett was ...
Legendary Women's Basketball Coach Died Thursday Morning
Legendary basketball coach Billie Moore passed away on Thursday morning, surrounded by friends and family. The UCLA women's basketball team broke the news with an official release. "It is with immense sadness that we report the death of Billie Moore, a legendary basketball coach that graced Westwood with her presence....
Sports Reporter Reveals Mike Leach's Final Words To Her
Mike Leach touched the lives of so many around the sports world — including college football reporter Crissy Froyd. On Tuesday morning, just one day after Leach's passing, Froyd shared the final words that the late Mississippi State head coach said to her:. "You've got your whole life ahead...
thecomeback.com
Texas HS football team wins state title after mercy-ruling opponent
Texas high school football is among the most competitive in the country. Wednesday’s State Championship Game was anything but, however. The Abbott Panthers and the Westbrook Wildcats did battle at JerryWorld in the UIL Texas Football State Championship Final. Abbott was 14-0 going into the game while Westbrook sat at 13-1 according to MaxPreps. So, this looked prime to be a strong matchup between two of the best football teams in their conference.
Photos: Meet The 'Paige Spiranac' Of Tennis
Paige Spiranac isn't the only former athlete turned social media influencer making it big. There are now some other prominent influencers popping up in other sports, including tennis. Outkick dubbed Rachel Stuhlmann the "Paige Spiranac of tennis" and it's hard to argue with that title. Rachel played at the University...
3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense
Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer
Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
saturdaytradition.com
2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination
After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
Toby Keith Posts Message About Legendary College Football Coach Mike Leach
As the sports world mourns the loss of Mike Leach, country music superstar Toby Keith took to Twitter to honor the longtime college football coach. In the social media post, featuring a picture of Leach on the sidelines, Toby Keith wrote, “Sad day. Our friend and legendary Coach Mike Leach has passed away. RIP Coach. Prayers for your family.”
Mike Leach Ineligible for College Football Hall of Fame Due to NFF Rule
The late Mississippi State coach may need a rule change to take his place among the game's legends.
Drew Brees announces shocking career move
Since retiring from the NFL back in 2020, Drew Brees has served as a broadcaster and analyst for NBC Sports, but now it looks like he’s returning to the game of football as an assistant coach for the Purdue Boilermakers, at least for a short time. On Thursday afternoon, legendary Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees Read more... The post Drew Brees announces shocking career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
687K+
Followers
87K+
Post
400M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1