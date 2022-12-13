ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Coulter
2d ago

Yet Pete Rose can't get in the hall of fame, all this money is luring kids into crime and falsehoods never to become anything that lasts, "money is the root of all evil".

2d ago

Ask jimBo fisher how that NIL money is working just saying I think it’s going to mess up a lot of schools we shall see

The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Are Not Happy With Colin Cowherd

On Wednesday, Ohio State landed a commitment from five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Instead of congratulating the talented playmaker, Colin Cowherd decided to take a shot at the Buckeyes. Cowherd responded to a tweet that listed all the talented wideouts who committed to Ohio State over the past few years,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Playoff Uniform

Ohio State will bring back a popular look for its Peach Bowl showdown against Georgia. The team revealed its uniform choice for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Thursday. To the delight of many onlookers, the Buckeyes will wear white and red jerseys with gray sleeves donned by past championship squads.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes offer transfer portal OT

The Ohio State football team has offered a scholarship to offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius. Let’s see if Ohio State can grab him. The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day have been extremely busy over this past month. Between recruiting for the 2023 class, preparing to play Georgia, and handling coaching staff changes, the Buckeyes have been at it nonstop.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State's Latest 5-Star Recruit Could Be 'Best Yet'

Ohio State landed a commitment from Jeremiah Smith on Wednesday. He's the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class. Smith had interest in Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. However, he couldn't resist playing for Ohio State. “What stood out to me the most was brotherhood and I...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Reveals Its College Football Playoff Uniform

Ohio State is nearly two weeks away from its showdown with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. On Thursday, the Buckeyes unveiled their look for this year's College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes will be their white away jerseys with the classic Diamond Swoosh and the Peach Bowl patch on them. The gray sleeves will pay homage to past champions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Hartline draws praise after latest huge Ohio State commit

Brian Hartline continues to show why he is so highly regarded as an assistant coach. Ohio State on Wednesday secured a commitment from 5-star wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith. The commitment gives the Buckeyes the top two rated players in the 2024 recruiting class. BREAKING: Five-Star WR Jeremiah Smith tells me he has Committed to... The post Brian Hartline draws praise after latest huge Ohio State commit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

CJ Stroud Reacts To What People Said After Michigan Loss

It's no secret that Ohio State got embarrassed by Michigan a few weeks ago. Michigan went into the Horseshoe and stomped all over its biggest rival, 45-23. It gave the Wolverines a second-straight win in the series and also clinched them a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. That...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire

As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff

Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
COLUMBUS, OH
