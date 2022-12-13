Read full article on original website
Striving for Success: Mike Leach’s Five Biggest Wins As A Bulldog
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach had many successful moments during his time as the leader of the Bulldogs on the gridiron. Leach passed away on Monday evening at the age of 61, leaving behind a long list of accolades that he picked up during his time in the SEC. While at Mississippi State, he posted a 19-17 overall record and notched eight unranked victories over AP-ranked opponents. The spirited coach helped his team reach the postseason in three straight seasons, including a placement in the upcoming ReliaQuest bowl this year.
Ole Miss Falls Behind Early, Fails To Recover In Loss To UCF
OXFORD, Miss. -- After seven minutes of play on Wednesday night, the Ole Miss Rebels trailed the UCF Knights 21-0 at the SJB Pavilion. No, that's not a football score. The Rebels were held to zero points through the first seven minutes of basketball play against the Knights, and, despite a late comeback attempt, ultimately fell 72-61.
