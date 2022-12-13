Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach had many successful moments during his time as the leader of the Bulldogs on the gridiron. Leach passed away on Monday evening at the age of 61, leaving behind a long list of accolades that he picked up during his time in the SEC. While at Mississippi State, he posted a 19-17 overall record and notched eight unranked victories over AP-ranked opponents. The spirited coach helped his team reach the postseason in three straight seasons, including a placement in the upcoming ReliaQuest bowl this year.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO