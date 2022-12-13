Read full article on original website
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas football star has gone viral as people ask is he really 12 years old?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Wife Hired Ex-Boyfriend For Husband’s MurderThe Mystery ReporterDallas, TX
