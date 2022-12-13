ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Media Group’s Local Now To Provide Live Streaming Of PBS Stations In 225 U.S. Markets

By Tom Tapp
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Allen Media Group ’s free streaming service for local news and entertainment Local Now announced today a partnership to include live streaming of local PBS stations and that network’s Kids 24/7 channel. Local Now’s audience will have access to PBS’s award-winning content, from locally-produced shows to high-quality educational series to viewer favorites like PBS Newshour , Frontline and Antiques Roadshow .

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic and entertainment – which is produced by leading news organizations – in more than 225 markets across the U.S.

Participating PBS stations reaching audiences in more than 300 markets and cities across the country will become available on Local Now over the next few months, with the full launch completed in 2023. This partnership extends PBS’s goal of making its award-winning content accessible on as many digital platforms as possible.

“The addition of local PBS stations is a major achievement for Local Now and cements our position as the leader of free-streaming local news and entertainment in America,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, parent company of Local Now. “Viewers of all ages know and love PBS and soon they will be able to stream this amazing content for free, anytime.”

PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Ira Rubenstein also weighed in.

“This exciting partnership helps us continue to meet viewers everywhere they are with the quality content they expect from PBS,” he said. “By providing an accessible platform through Local Now, PBS stations will be empowered to expand their digital footprint and engage new audiences with locally-produced and distributed programming. It’s all part of supporting and boosting the presence of our PBS stations in the communities we serve.”

Earlier this year, Allen Media Group announced its partnership with PBS, which launched the new PBS Digital Studios FAST channel on Local Now. The FAST channel offers original series and short-form content that explore science, arts, culture and more.

