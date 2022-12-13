Marshall wrestling takes on Bob Downing Invitational

The Marshall wrestling program was able to test its abilities against strong competition over the weekend. The Cardinals made the quick trip over to Sun Prairie East High School on Saturday, Dec. 10 for the Bob Downing Invitational. This elite tournament drew in some of the state’s best programs and offered up an opportunity for Marshall to compete.

The Cardinals would finish in 17th place of the 24 participating schools with a team score of 266. Fennimore won the event with a team score of 656, followed by Lodi in second with 584 and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in third with a 503.

Marshall’s team score was largely propped up by four wrestlers who finished in the top 10 of their respective brackets. Senior Grant Chadwick finish fourth in the 182 lbs. bracket for 42 team points. Fellow senior Drew Johnson was also fourth in his 138 lbs. bracket for 48 team points. Junior Tucker Cobb also earned 40 team points thanks to a sixth place finish in the 132 lbs. bracket. Sophomore Turner Cobb also picked up eighth in the 170 lbs. bracket.

Chadwick was the second seed in his bracket, deservedly so following his state appearance last season. He earned a 5-0 decision win over a Fennimore wrestler before hopping into the bracket action.

He would earn another decision win, 4-1, over a Grafton wrestler thanks to a pair of takedowns. This led to a semifinal matchup with Braden Holleman of Watertown, the third seed. Holleman was leading, 5-2, early in the third period before landing a pin on Chadwick to dash any hopes of a championship. Chadwick was also pinned in the third place match by the fourth seed, Kailar Tritz of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.

Johnson came into the day as the fourth seed in the 138 lbs. bracket. He started strong with a pin of an Oregon wrestler in just 44 seconds then hopped into bracket competition.

He pinned Brennan Hoffman of Sun Prairie in 1:52 after leaping out to a big 5-0 lead. He then ran into the eventual 138 champion of the day, Ian Crapp of Fennimore. Crapp won in a 14-0 major decision. Jonson would also fall by major decision, 14-5, to Cole Dummer of Union Grove in the third place match.

“Drew ran into some great wrestlers Saturday, but still scored two falls,” Marshall head coach Doug Springer said. “He battled tough in all of his matches. He has great stuff and needs to be sure to get his matches going his way.”

Tucker Cobb was one of three Cardinals wrestling in the 132 lbs. bracket on Saturday along with sophomore Trevor Schlimgen and senior Tyler Petersen. Cobb’s day got off to a strong start with two second-period pins in pool play. Petersen was pinned twice in pool play and Schlingen lost twice as well, once by pin and once by an 11-7 decision.

Cobb was the fourth seed in his portion of the bracket but fell in the first round to Aiden Armagost of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln by a 9-6 decision. He’d bounce back with a 15-9 decision over Carson Bruce of Brookfield Central. His day came to an end with a third period pin at the hands of Maddox Rye of Wausau East.

Bracket competition went great for Petersen and Schlingen, who were both in the third bracket to battle for 17th place. Petersen would end up with 17th place after pinning a Kewaskum wrestler, a Grafton wrestler, and Schlingen himself in the 17th place match. Schlingen got to that spot with a pair of pins as well over DeForest and Ripon wrestlers.

In the 170 lbs. bracket, Turner Cobb got a bye and pinned a Kewaskum wrestler in 1:51 to start his day strong in pool play. He entered bracket competition as the seventh seed and was pinned by Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s Bennett Weidman in 3:50. Cobb would suffer another pin in the next round at the hands of Lodi’s Mason Breunig. His day would end with another pin in the seventh place match against Union Grove’s Noah Petrick.

Other notable finished from the day include an 11th place finish from sophomore Fernando Campos in the 120 lbs. bracket, a 14th place finish from junior Kody Finke at 145 lbs., and a 13th place finish from senior Anthony Schlimgen in the 220 lbs. bracket.

Next up, Marshall will head to Markesan High School for a quad on Thursday, Dec. 15. They’ll be up against the home Hornets as well as Plymouth and Waupun. The Cardinals will then travel to Milwaukee Hamilton High School for a two-day invitational on both Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23.