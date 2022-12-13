Waterloo shows positive momentum under new head coach

The Waterloo basketball team has reason for optimism in this new 2022-23 season. After starting the season on a sour note with three straight losses, the Pirates have righted the ship and have now won back-to-back games thanks to a 71-62 win over Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at home on Monday, Dec. 12. This is Waterloo’s first winning streak since the 2020-21 season and the Pirates are already only one win away from matching last season’s win total.

“It’s great for the guys,” Waterloo head coach Jared Brown said. “They’re really bought in right now. This taste of success is a little bit of a reward for the work they put in every single day. It also alleviates some pressure, both for them and myself. We have these wins under our belt. Now, we can just go out and play ball.”

In the Abundant Life/St. Ambrose game on Monday, the Pirates walked away with the win thanks to a stellar game from behind the arc. Waterloo nailed 10 three-point shots, including three makes each from juniors Benny Marshall and Jon Sampo. The Challengers just couldn’t keep pace as Waterloo won, 71-62.

“We’ve put an emphasis on taking good shots,” Brown said. “We’ve been getting up more shots in practice but, more importantly, we’ve worked hard on making sure we get a great shot. We found a good amount of those tonight, that’s why the ball was going through the net more than usual.”

Waterloo’s win was an impressive one, but it required a hefty comeback in the first half. The Pirates struggled with early turnovers as Abundant Life/St. Ambrose jumped out to a 9-0 lead. JD Davison, a 6-foot-4 Abundant Life/St. Ambrose junior, gave Waterloo issues in the paint as he knocked down three post shots and a pair of free throws to account for eight of the Challengers’ first 13 points.

Waterloo took a timeout as Abundant Life/St. Ambrose took that 9-0 lead and two major coaching changes opened the door for a comeback. The Challengers switched from a man defense to a 2-3 zone and the Pirates opted for a full-court press. The lead started to melt away.

“We talk a ton about controlling our pace,” Brown said. “Early in the game, they were dictating what we were doing. We just needed to take a deep breath, analyze the information, and control what we do.”

Turnovers piled up for Abundant Life/St. Ambrose thanks to the press, but it also brought some foul trouble for Waterloo. Both Marshall and senior Bradee Haberman spent long stretches of the first half on the bench after they both picked up three quick fouls.

Impressively, the Pirates didn’t need Marshall or senior leader Cooper Setz on the court to orchestrate the comeback. Senior forward Rick Ugorji picked up six quick points and junior guard Cam Tschanz buried an and-1 bucket for the same amount as the Abundant Life/St. Ambrose lead came all the way down to 22-19.

All of this preceded the Pirates getting hot from deep. Abundant Life/St. Ambrose’s 2-3 zone defense was giving the Pirates good looks from deep, and they took advantage. Sampo got the barrage started with a triple, followed immediately with three-pointers from freshman Ryder Jaehnke and senior Stephen Davis. The outburst gifted Waterloo a 31-28 lead at the halftime break.

The buckets kept coming in the second half as Marshall nailed back-to-back threes, and Setz buried an and-1 bucket, and Sampo hit his second triple of the night. The Challengers proved tough to put away as they managed to get Waterloo’s lead back down to 40-39 at one point, but they could never retake the lead as the Pirates were simply too efficient on offense.

Beyond exciting highlights like three-point shots and stout defense, Waterloo proved clutch down the stretch from the free throw line. Leading 63-59, the Pirates would only miss two of their upcoming 10 free throw opportunities to help ice the game. Setz, Tschanz, and Marshall were responsible for this reliability from the charity stripe as the Pirates held on for the 71-62 win.

Waterloo now improves to a 2-3 overall record with plenty of non-conference action left to tackle. This was the Pirates’ final home game of 2022. They’ll close this year with trips to Poynette on Thursday, Dec. 15, to Deerfield on Monday, Dec. 19, to Johnson Creek on Thursday, Dec. 19, and for a two-day tournament at Rio High School on both Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28. Waterloo returns home in the new year with a game against Lake Mills on Tuesday, Jan. 3.