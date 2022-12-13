The Excel Center®, Goodwill’s tuition-free high school for adults, celebrates its newest class of graduates on Thursday. According to the U.S. Census, more than 12% of Shelby County residents age 18 and older lack a high school diploma, significantly limiting their job opportunities. Since opening, The Excel Center Shelbyville has graduated more than 200 people who are now filling the workforce needs of employers and contributing positively to the economy in Shelby County while attending local colleges.

SHELBYVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO