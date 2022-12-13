ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, IN

eaglecountryonline.com

DCF Grant Goes to Free Meal Program at Dearborn Adult Center

DCF is awarding 15 Proactive Grants of $1,000 each throughout 2022 to charitable organizations. DCF Board member Larry Campbell presents a $1,000 grant check to Sarah Lansing, Director of Dearborn Adult Center. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A $1,000 Proactive Grant from the Dearborn Community Foundation (DCF) to the Dearborn...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Rising Sun Regional Foundation Announces 2023 Scholarship Program

Seven public high schools are eligible to participate. (Rising Sun, Ind.) - The Rising Sun Regional Foundation’s 2023 Scholarship Program will award scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each to graduating seniors for the purpose of post-secondary education in any accredited institution of higher learning. The following listed public...
RISING SUN, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Moores Hill Man Honored as Ivy Tech Community College Distinguished Alumni

INDIANAPOLIS - Ivy Tech Community College honored Brent Casebolt of Moores Hill as one of 18 individuals across the state selected to receive the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest honor given to recognize Ivy Tech Alumni. Selected through a highly competitive process, each recipient has made a lasting impact on their community and on Ivy Tech through outstanding professional, philanthropic, or volunteer accomplishments.
MOORES HILL, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Goodwill celebrates adult high school graduates with ceremony in Shelbyville Thursday

The Excel Center®, Goodwill’s tuition-free high school for adults, celebrates its newest class of graduates on Thursday. According to the U.S. Census, more than 12% of Shelby County residents age 18 and older lack a high school diploma, significantly limiting their job opportunities. Since opening, The Excel Center Shelbyville has graduated more than 200 people who are now filling the workforce needs of employers and contributing positively to the economy in Shelby County while attending local colleges.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus Bakalar Airport hosts pet food distribution on Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE 12.14: The location for the pet food distribution has been changed to Columbus Bakalar Airport, located at 4770 Ray Boll Drive. Pet food will be passed out in the parking lot of the airport while supplies last. ORIGINAL:. Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services (FCACS)...
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 19

VIDEO: Huge fire in Dillsboro grain processing plant

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - A large fire broke out Thursday in an agricultural facility near Dillsboro. The fire was at Laughery Valley Co-Op grain processing plant off US-50 about two miles east of Dillsboro. The building contains farm equipment and a propane tank. It ignited around 4:30 p.m. and...
DILLSBORO, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

First Baptist Church Lawrenceburg-greendale

Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... 15th Dec at Hillforest Victorian House Museum.
AURORA, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

READI Grant Will Help Revitalize Downtown Lawrenceburg Landmark

The READI program is investing $600,000 towards the redevelopment of the historic Liberty Theater. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The nationally recognized Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) program is investing $600,000 towards the redevelopment of the historic Liberty Theater located in the City of Lawrenceburg, which is expected to enhance the downtown historic community environment, attract talent and improve the quality of life for Hoosiers with a generational economic impact.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Ivy Tech to Conduct Three-Year Research Evaluation on Achieve Your Degree Program

INDIANAPOLIS - Ivy Tech Community College today announced a partnership with RAND Corporation to conduct a three-year research study on the Achieve Your Degree (AYD) program. The nonprofit organization, Ascendium, is providing funding for the study. The study, led by RAND Corporation, will provide a detailed, first look at the...
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 59

Celebrate the season at Greenfield Hometown Holiday

From local shopping to tasty treats and special events to celebrate the season, Hancock County shines bright this time of year. And this Saturday, downtown Greenfield will be the place to be. Greenfield Main Street’s Executive Director Monica Holden tells us about Greenfield Hometown Holiday which is from 8 a.m....
GREENFIELD, IN
WLWT 5

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Sunman-Dearborn School Bus Involved in Crash on State Road 1

No injuries were reported. Photo by Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corporation. (Guilford, Ind.) - A Sunman-Dearborn Community School bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the school corporation, a tractor-trailer swerved across the center line on State Road 1 and collided with Bus 24...
GUILFORD, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Think twice before plugging a heater into a power strip

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WEHT) – As the weather continues to get colder, fire officials are reminding everyone to not plug space heaters into power strips and/or extension cords. Greenfield Fire Territory says heaters need to be plugged directly into the wall outlet. Officals say the reason for this is that power strips and extension cords can’t […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHR

Hillenbrand announces sale of Batesville Casket Company

BATESVILLE, Ind. — Hillenbrand, Inc. announced Thursday it has agreed to sell its Batesville Casket business to a private equity firm for $761.5 million. The casket manufacturing operation will remain headquartered in Batesville, according to a news release from Hillenbrand announcing the sale. LongRange Capital is expected to close...
BATESVILLE, IN
The Associated Press

Montecito Medical Acquires Four-Building Medical Office Portfolio in Indiana and Ohio

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Montecito Medical, a leading acquirer of medical office properties nationwide, has completed the acquisition of a four-building portfolio in eastern Indiana and western Ohio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006004/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
INDIANA STATE

