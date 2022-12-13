Read full article on original website
DCF Grant Goes to Free Meal Program at Dearborn Adult Center
DCF is awarding 15 Proactive Grants of $1,000 each throughout 2022 to charitable organizations. DCF Board member Larry Campbell presents a $1,000 grant check to Sarah Lansing, Director of Dearborn Adult Center. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A $1,000 Proactive Grant from the Dearborn Community Foundation (DCF) to the Dearborn...
Rising Sun Regional Foundation Announces 2023 Scholarship Program
Seven public high schools are eligible to participate. (Rising Sun, Ind.) - The Rising Sun Regional Foundation’s 2023 Scholarship Program will award scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each to graduating seniors for the purpose of post-secondary education in any accredited institution of higher learning. The following listed public...
Four Local School Corporations See Various Results in Student Enrollment Trend Report
Lawrenceburg and Milan have seen an uptick in student enrollment, while less students are attending South Dearborn and Franklin Co. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A recent study shows the changes in student population in Indiana public school districts. The report, prepared by Dr. Michele Moore, Clinical Assistant Professor at Indiana University,...
Moores Hill Man Honored as Ivy Tech Community College Distinguished Alumni
INDIANAPOLIS - Ivy Tech Community College honored Brent Casebolt of Moores Hill as one of 18 individuals across the state selected to receive the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest honor given to recognize Ivy Tech Alumni. Selected through a highly competitive process, each recipient has made a lasting impact on their community and on Ivy Tech through outstanding professional, philanthropic, or volunteer accomplishments.
Goodwill celebrates adult high school graduates with ceremony in Shelbyville Thursday
The Excel Center®, Goodwill’s tuition-free high school for adults, celebrates its newest class of graduates on Thursday. According to the U.S. Census, more than 12% of Shelby County residents age 18 and older lack a high school diploma, significantly limiting their job opportunities. Since opening, The Excel Center Shelbyville has graduated more than 200 people who are now filling the workforce needs of employers and contributing positively to the economy in Shelby County while attending local colleges.
Columbus Bakalar Airport hosts pet food distribution on Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE 12.14: The location for the pet food distribution has been changed to Columbus Bakalar Airport, located at 4770 Ray Boll Drive. Pet food will be passed out in the parking lot of the airport while supplies last. ORIGINAL:. Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services (FCACS)...
2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Recipients from Delaware County Announced
MUNCIE, IN – The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County is pleased to announce the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipients are Dray Caldwell, Yorktown High School, and Brynn Wright, Cowan Jr./Sr. High School. Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees, and a special...
VIDEO: Huge fire in Dillsboro grain processing plant
DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - A large fire broke out Thursday in an agricultural facility near Dillsboro. The fire was at Laughery Valley Co-Op grain processing plant off US-50 about two miles east of Dillsboro. The building contains farm equipment and a propane tank. It ignited around 4:30 p.m. and...
First Baptist Church Lawrenceburg-greendale
Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... 15th Dec at Hillforest Victorian House Museum.
READI Grant Will Help Revitalize Downtown Lawrenceburg Landmark
The READI program is investing $600,000 towards the redevelopment of the historic Liberty Theater. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The nationally recognized Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) program is investing $600,000 towards the redevelopment of the historic Liberty Theater located in the City of Lawrenceburg, which is expected to enhance the downtown historic community environment, attract talent and improve the quality of life for Hoosiers with a generational economic impact.
Ivy Tech to Conduct Three-Year Research Evaluation on Achieve Your Degree Program
INDIANAPOLIS - Ivy Tech Community College today announced a partnership with RAND Corporation to conduct a three-year research study on the Achieve Your Degree (AYD) program. The nonprofit organization, Ascendium, is providing funding for the study. The study, led by RAND Corporation, will provide a detailed, first look at the...
Celebrate the season at Greenfield Hometown Holiday
From local shopping to tasty treats and special events to celebrate the season, Hancock County shines bright this time of year. And this Saturday, downtown Greenfield will be the place to be. Greenfield Main Street’s Executive Director Monica Holden tells us about Greenfield Hometown Holiday which is from 8 a.m....
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
This Christmas light display may be the brightest in Butler County
This Christmas display may be the brightest in all of Butler County. Located in on Gail Avenue in Fairfield, this home is literally glowing with the Christmas spirit. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt...
Sunman-Dearborn School Bus Involved in Crash on State Road 1
No injuries were reported. Photo by Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corporation. (Guilford, Ind.) - A Sunman-Dearborn Community School bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the school corporation, a tractor-trailer swerved across the center line on State Road 1 and collided with Bus 24...
Think twice before plugging a heater into a power strip
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WEHT) – As the weather continues to get colder, fire officials are reminding everyone to not plug space heaters into power strips and/or extension cords. Greenfield Fire Territory says heaters need to be plugged directly into the wall outlet. Officals say the reason for this is that power strips and extension cords can’t […]
Search for missing person ends with discovery of body near pond
Police are investigating after a body was found near a pond Thursday afternoon.
Hillenbrand announces sale of Batesville Casket Company
BATESVILLE, Ind. — Hillenbrand, Inc. announced Thursday it has agreed to sell its Batesville Casket business to a private equity firm for $761.5 million. The casket manufacturing operation will remain headquartered in Batesville, according to a news release from Hillenbrand announcing the sale. LongRange Capital is expected to close...
Montecito Medical Acquires Four-Building Medical Office Portfolio in Indiana and Ohio
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Montecito Medical, a leading acquirer of medical office properties nationwide, has completed the acquisition of a four-building portfolio in eastern Indiana and western Ohio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006004/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Missing packages found discarded in Dayton
Officers determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and Farmersville.
