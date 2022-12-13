Read full article on original website
Related
These 5 Food Assistance Programs Could Supplement Your SNAP Benefits in December
SNAP is not the only food benefit program out there.
HOPWA, the Federal AIDS Housing Program, Marks 30 Years
The following post on HIV.gov is written by Rita Harcrow, Director, Office of HIV/AIDS Housing, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Dear HOPWA Grantees, Project Sponsors, and Friends,. On October 28, 2022, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) program. The HOPWA...
Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠ Awards $1 Million in Domestic Violence Shelter Grants, Impacting Nearly 150,000 Women
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- The Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠ is honored to announce $1 million in domestic violence shelter grants around the country. The Mary Kay Ash Foundation was established in 1996 with the overarching purpose of eliminating cancers affecting women. In 2000, the Foundation furthered its mission to include the prevention and elimination of domestic violence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005428/en/ The Mary Kay Ash Foundation awarded $1 million in domestic violence grants to shelters across the country. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)
How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare
Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
Operation HOPE announces 9th annual HOPE Global Forums
Operation HOPE, the nation’s leader in financial literacy and economic inclusion, today announced that its 9th Annual HOPE Global Forums will return to Atlanta, GA December 11-13, 2022. This year’s event – the Annual Meeting of the HOPE Global Forums – is themed “Bridging the Divide.” The goal of the meeting is to galvanize thought and action around building an economy that works for everyone, particularly underserved communities. The HOPE Global Forums annual meeting is now the largest gathering in the world dedicated to empowering poor and underserved communities and coincides with the non-profit’s 30th anniversary celebration.
