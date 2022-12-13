Read full article on original website
Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain
A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney disease
Our understanding of the mechanism of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is getting closer to reality thanks to new research from researchers at the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI) at Miller Medical School in Miami.
studyfinds.org
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
Researchers found two minutes of walking can reduce type 2 diabetes, dementia, and heart failure
A two-minute walk can lower blood sugar and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. Researchers have found that walking within 60 to 90 minutes after a meal is more effective when blood sugar levels are high.
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug cost-effective for cardiovascular and kidney benefits, finds Australian study
Medication that helps reduce a person's risk of developing cardiovascular and kidney disease is a cost-effective option to treat Australia's entire population of people with type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. The study, a collaboration between Monash University and the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, analyzed the cardiovascular...
MedicalXpress
Prevalence of 'meth' heart failure now seen in a wide range of socioeconomic and racial groups
Rates of heart failure associated with the growing illicit use of the stimulant drug methamphetamine, or meth for short, are rising worldwide and now affect a wide range of socio-economic and racial groups, finds a review of the available evidence, published online in the journal Heart. Meth heart failure is...
WTVW
Signs of heart failure
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
Researchers found that cardiovascular complications after a stroke increase the risk of future heart disease
Large studies have shown that heart problems are very common in the month following an ischemic stroke (blockage of blood flow to the brain). This "stroke heart syndrome" can increase the risk of death, heart attack, or another stroke within five years.
Heart Disease Prevention: Study Finds Easy Way To Slash Heart Disease Risk By 20%
Heart disease needs no introduction. The disease, which encompasses heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and more, is the number one cause of death in adults, killing one person every 34 seconds in the U.S. But new research suggests a simple way to cut your individual risk of getting heart disease, and that making that one minor tweak can lessen your odds of developing cardiovascular-related medical problems by nearly 20%.
Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide
Meth extracts a heavy toll on the heart, even as a new study finds heart failure cases tied to the drug are climbing around the globe. For nearly 20% of users, heart failure was diagnosed within one year of drug use, though some were diagnosed with the condition after just one use.
An earlobe crease may predict heart disease for people under 40 — here's what to look for
In one study, researchers found that earlobe creases may predict as many as 80% of coronary artery disease cases for people under 40.
Statins May Lower Risk of Deadly 'Bleeding' Strokes
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Statins may do more than help your heart: New research shows the cholesterol-lowering drugs may also lower your risk for a bleeding stroke. An intracerebral hemorrhage, which involves bleeding in the brain, comprises about 15% to 30% of strokes, according to the American...
MedicalXpress
Shingles associated with increased risk for stroke, heart attack
A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, demonstrated that shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is associated with an almost 30% higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event such a stroke or heart attack. Their results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
New Group Aims to Increase Black Men in Medicine
In an effort to address the lack of African-American men in medicine, the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) and the National Medical Association (NMA) formed the Action Collaborative for Black Men in Medicine. Research has shown that Black people are more likely to go to the doctor and be...
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
How Effective are Different Policies at Fighting Medical Debt? A Researcher Weighs In
Wes Yin says it’s impossible to study health care these days without coming across the issue of medical debt. “There’s a lot of people who are struggling,” said Yin, an associate professor of economics at UCLA and one of the nation’s leading researchers on medical debt.
HealthCentral.com
Is Estrogen Loss Behind Women’s Nearly Doubled Risk for Alzheimer’s Disease?
Here’s how a midlife drop of the hormone may have a ripple effect on women’s health—upping their overall risk for AD. Most women of a certain age are all-too familiar with the gifts (cue rueful laughter) of menopause: hot flashes, anxiety, night sweats, and aggravating challenges to sexy time, including vaginal dryness and loss of libido.
Project in Rural Kentucky Shows Progress Toward Hepatitis C Elimination
Three quarters of people who currently or previously used drugs completed treatment for hepatitis C and about two thirds were cured in a low-barrier program in a rural Appalachian community, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. “Early results from this clinical trial indicate that it is possible...
Giving Thanks for a Lifesaving HIV-Positive Heart Transplant [VIDEO]
Miriam Nieves, a 62-year-old HIV-positive grandmother, has much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. For one thing, the Westchester, New York, resident has a new heart. This past spring, she received the world’s first HIV-positive to HIV-positive heart transplant (she also received a simultaneous kidney transplant). And for another thing, Nieves returned to Montefiore Health Center in Bronx, New York, this week and was able to meet the donor’s family for the first time and express her gratitude. The donor, Brittany Newton, lived in Louisiana and died at age 30.
Cleveland Clinic to Charge for Some Patient-Provider Messaging
The Cleveland Clinic announced that its previously free patient-provider messaging system, which is offered via the widely used MyChart patient portal will now cost up to $50 for certain messages. The policy change has left many wondering whether the practice will become commonplace and fearing what other charges might surface in the future.
