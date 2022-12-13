ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smartlifeinfo

Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain

A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
studyfinds.org

Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke

NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
WTVW

Signs of heart failure

Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
Fatherly

Heart Disease Prevention: Study Finds Easy Way To Slash Heart Disease Risk By 20%

Heart disease needs no introduction. The disease, which encompasses heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and more, is the number one cause of death in adults, killing one person every 34 seconds in the U.S. But new research suggests a simple way to cut your individual risk of getting heart disease, and that making that one minor tweak can lessen your odds of developing cardiovascular-related medical problems by nearly 20%.
HealthDay

Statins May Lower Risk of Deadly 'Bleeding' Strokes

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Statins may do more than help your heart: New research shows the cholesterol-lowering drugs may also lower your risk for a bleeding stroke. An intracerebral hemorrhage, which involves bleeding in the brain, comprises about 15% to 30% of strokes, according to the American...
MedicalXpress

Shingles associated with increased risk for stroke, heart attack

A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, demonstrated that shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is associated with an almost 30% higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event such a stroke or heart attack. Their results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Real Health

New Group Aims to Increase Black Men in Medicine

In an effort to address the lack of African-American men in medicine, the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) and the National Medical Association (NMA) formed the Action Collaborative for Black Men in Medicine. Research has shown that Black people are more likely to go to the doctor and be...
HealthCentral.com

Is Estrogen Loss Behind Women’s Nearly Doubled Risk for Alzheimer’s Disease?

Here’s how a midlife drop of the hormone may have a ripple effect on women’s health—upping their overall risk for AD. Most women of a certain age are all-too familiar with the gifts (cue rueful laughter) of menopause: hot flashes, anxiety, night sweats, and aggravating challenges to sexy time, including vaginal dryness and loss of libido.
Real Health

Giving Thanks for a Lifesaving HIV-Positive Heart Transplant [VIDEO]

Miriam Nieves, a 62-year-old HIV-positive grandmother, has much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. For one thing, the Westchester, New York, resident has a new heart. This past spring, she received the world’s first HIV-positive to HIV-positive heart transplant (she also received a simultaneous kidney transplant). And for another thing, Nieves returned to Montefiore Health Center in Bronx, New York, this week and was able to meet the donor’s family for the first time and express her gratitude. The donor, Brittany Newton, lived in Louisiana and died at age 30.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Real Health

Cleveland Clinic to Charge for Some Patient-Provider Messaging

The Cleveland Clinic announced that its previously free patient-provider messaging system, which is offered via the widely used MyChart patient portal will now cost up to $50 for certain messages. The policy change has left many wondering whether the practice will become commonplace and fearing what other charges might surface in the future.
CLEVELAND, OH
Real Health

Real Health

New York City, NY
