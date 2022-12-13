Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Supervisors discuss expansion of local jail
REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County Board of Supervisors recently discussed plans for a jail expansion. They've been exploring the feasibility of either expanding the jail downtown or building a new jail at a yet-to-be-determined site outside of town. Yesterday, on Dec. 13, a workshop was held to discuss...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police Chief, Shasta County DA talk repeat offender solutions
REDDING, Calif. — Repeat offenders have been a recurring and growing issue in the Northstate that multiple agencies, from the county to local law enforcement, have been trying to tackle. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said local issues, like lack of jail spacing, as well as state legislation,...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman found guilty of arson charges in Shasta County on Tuesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office says that a woman was convicted of arson on forest land, arson of property and possession of flammable material with intent to burn on Tuesday in Shasta County by a jury. Clarissa Clark started a fire in the Montgomery...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County woman found guilty of arson in Montgomery Creek; faces 12+ years in prison
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A Shasta County woman is facing over 12 years in state prison after being found guilty of arson in the Montgomery Creek area last year. Officials with the Shasta County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Clarisa Ruby Clark was convicted of arson of forest lane, arson of property and possession of flammable material with the intent to burn it.
krcrtv.com
Planning Commission approves expansion of Bethel campus on Collyer Drive in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding Planning Commission discussed the approval of an expansion of the proposed plan for the Bethel campus on Collyer Drive in Tuesday night's meeting. After considering the increases in square footage for the facility that was brought forward, and also listening to the...
krcrtv.com
There could be more Mill Fire settlements in the near future
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Roseburg Forest Product put out a statement on Tuesday saying they have reached settlement agreements with Mill Fire victims. The deadly fire, which started at the Roseburg's mill in Weed, destroyed more than 100 structures, leveled the Lincoln Heights community, and killed two people. “We...
‘Catastrophic staffing shortage’ hits California’s rural police first, and hardest
Sheriff ends daytime patrols in Tehama, reflecting officer shortage throughout California and national trend. Law enforcement blames low pay and tougher regulations; lawmakers and civil rights advocates disagree.
krcrtv.com
CHP sets up DUI checkpoint in Cottonwood on Wednesday night
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Highway patrol officials in Redding are warning residents of a DUI checkpoint in Cottonwood on Wednesday night. Officials said the checkpoint will be near Main and Third streets in Cottonwood from 6 p.m. to midnight. CHP Redding says the checkpoint is conducted with funds from a...
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says traffic is returning to normal on State Route 299 at Hatchet Mountain Thursday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:11 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans says that traffic is returning to normal on State Route 299 at Hatchet Mountain after a jackknifed big rig incident on Thursday. At around noon the eastbound lane on State Route was blocked, the route was subject to one-way traffic control. For...
krcrtv.com
Culvert, embankment work planned for Redding and Weaverville
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — A culvert construction project will be affecting roads in Shasta and Trinity counties for the rest of the year. According to Caltrans District 2, work began on Tuesday on North Market Street, just south of Lake Boulevard. Caltrans and Abacus Construction, Inc., are working to replace culverts and reconstruct failed embankments.
krcrtv.com
Toys for Tots collects truckload of gifts for Shasta County kids
REDDING. Calif. — Rush Personnel Services hosted its fourteenth annual toy drive, bright and early Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, and teamed up with Toys for Tots to make sure kids all over Shasta County receive more than one toy each. After collecting the toys until 9 p.m., more than...
krcrtv.com
Redding Rancheria to donate over 150 hams to local nonprofits next week
REDDING, Calif. — Over 150 hams are being donated to nonprofits next week to help the disadvantaged and underserved people of the Northstate this holiday season. Redding Rancheria's Senior Director of Public Relations, Maria Orozco, announced on Wednesday their Economic Development Corporation (RREDCO) will be donating 151 hams to Shasta Dam Kiwanis Club, Good News Rescue Mission and the Western Services Workers Association on Monday, Dec. 19.
krcrtv.com
How Tehama and Glenn County residents in need can sign up for free water deliveries
TEHAMA CO, Calif. — — There is help in the form of free water deliveries for Tehama and Glenn County residents who have felt the direct impacts of the drought, thanks to a 5 million dollar grant. The North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) received a $5,040,240 grant from...
krcrtv.com
Police arrest 3 during probation check in East Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police arrested three people after a probation check on Wilsey Drive off Eastside Road Wednesday night. Cpl. Caldwell with the Redding Police Department said the probation check was planned. When police announced their arrival, Caldwell said multiple people ran out of the back of the...
Phys.org
Household water wells are drying up in record numbers as California drought worsens
For almost four decades, water flowed faithfully from Fred and Robin Imfeld's private well here in rural Tehama County, a region where thirsty orchards of walnuts, almonds, plums and olives stretch across thousands of acres. But that reliable supply of household water began to sputter last year, and then ceased...
krcrtv.com
Early morning house fire destroys Redding attic
REDDING, Calif. — A fire in Redding early Friday morning gutted an attic. Around 3 a.m. first responders got the call of a structure fire on Arlin Lane. The incident prompted an engine and water tender response from the Cal Fire Shasta-Trinity Unit. The fire was contained to the...
krcrtv.com
Coroner identifies Shasta County man killed in crash over the weekend
REDDING, Calif. — A man killed in a car crash in Shasta County over the weekend has been identified as 38-year-old Samuel Benjamin Franklin of Redding. According to the Shasta County Coroner's Office, an investigator was dispatched to Mercy Medical Center on Saturday, Dec. 10, just after 5:15 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 sniffs out suspected fentanyl, woman arrested in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - A woman who was wearing a machete and fixed-blade knife on her waist was arrested in Paradise after officers learned she had a felony warrant out of Shasta County, according to police. The Paradise Police Department said officers contacted 33-year-old Jamie Richardson in the Starbucks parking lot...
actionnewsnow.com
Southbound I-5 was shut down after pursuit ended with a crash
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:07 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Interstate 5 was stopped Wednesday morning due to a pursuit that ended with a crash in Tehama County, according to the CHP Red Bluff. A woman took off west on Hooker Creek Road just before 10 a.m., according to a Red Bluff...
krcrtv.com
Settlements are finally being reached on the deadly Mill Fire
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The Mill Fire started in early September and leveled the Lincoln Heights community in Weed. The fire burned nearly 4,000 acres and destroyed 118 structures. It started in the Roseburg Forest Products Mill, and months later settlements are finally being agreed upon. Russ Reiner, with...
