Shasta County, CA

Shasta County Supervisors discuss expansion of local jail

REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County Board of Supervisors recently discussed plans for a jail expansion. They've been exploring the feasibility of either expanding the jail downtown or building a new jail at a yet-to-be-determined site outside of town. Yesterday, on Dec. 13, a workshop was held to discuss...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Redding Police Chief, Shasta County DA talk repeat offender solutions

REDDING, Calif. — Repeat offenders have been a recurring and growing issue in the Northstate that multiple agencies, from the county to local law enforcement, have been trying to tackle. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said local issues, like lack of jail spacing, as well as state legislation,...
REDDING, CA
Woman found guilty of arson charges in Shasta County on Tuesday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office says that a woman was convicted of arson on forest land, arson of property and possession of flammable material with intent to burn on Tuesday in Shasta County by a jury. Clarissa Clark started a fire in the Montgomery...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Shasta County woman found guilty of arson in Montgomery Creek; faces 12+ years in prison

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A Shasta County woman is facing over 12 years in state prison after being found guilty of arson in the Montgomery Creek area last year. Officials with the Shasta County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Clarisa Ruby Clark was convicted of arson of forest lane, arson of property and possession of flammable material with the intent to burn it.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
There could be more Mill Fire settlements in the near future

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Roseburg Forest Product put out a statement on Tuesday saying they have reached settlement agreements with Mill Fire victims. The deadly fire, which started at the Roseburg's mill in Weed, destroyed more than 100 structures, leveled the Lincoln Heights community, and killed two people. “We...
WEED, CA
CHP sets up DUI checkpoint in Cottonwood on Wednesday night

COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Highway patrol officials in Redding are warning residents of a DUI checkpoint in Cottonwood on Wednesday night. Officials said the checkpoint will be near Main and Third streets in Cottonwood from 6 p.m. to midnight. CHP Redding says the checkpoint is conducted with funds from a...
COTTONWOOD, CA
Culvert, embankment work planned for Redding and Weaverville

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — A culvert construction project will be affecting roads in Shasta and Trinity counties for the rest of the year. According to Caltrans District 2, work began on Tuesday on North Market Street, just south of Lake Boulevard. Caltrans and Abacus Construction, Inc., are working to replace culverts and reconstruct failed embankments.
REDDING, CA
Redding Rancheria to donate over 150 hams to local nonprofits next week

REDDING, Calif. — Over 150 hams are being donated to nonprofits next week to help the disadvantaged and underserved people of the Northstate this holiday season. Redding Rancheria's Senior Director of Public Relations, Maria Orozco, announced on Wednesday their Economic Development Corporation (RREDCO) will be donating 151 hams to Shasta Dam Kiwanis Club, Good News Rescue Mission and the Western Services Workers Association on Monday, Dec. 19.
REDDING, CA
Police arrest 3 during probation check in East Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police arrested three people after a probation check on Wilsey Drive off Eastside Road Wednesday night. Cpl. Caldwell with the Redding Police Department said the probation check was planned. When police announced their arrival, Caldwell said multiple people ran out of the back of the...
REDDING, CA
Early morning house fire destroys Redding attic

REDDING, Calif. — A fire in Redding early Friday morning gutted an attic. Around 3 a.m. first responders got the call of a structure fire on Arlin Lane. The incident prompted an engine and water tender response from the Cal Fire Shasta-Trinity Unit. The fire was contained to the...
REDDING, CA
K-9 sniffs out suspected fentanyl, woman arrested in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - A woman who was wearing a machete and fixed-blade knife on her waist was arrested in Paradise after officers learned she had a felony warrant out of Shasta County, according to police. The Paradise Police Department said officers contacted 33-year-old Jamie Richardson in the Starbucks parking lot...
PARADISE, CA
Southbound I-5 was shut down after pursuit ended with a crash

RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:07 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Interstate 5 was stopped Wednesday morning due to a pursuit that ended with a crash in Tehama County, according to the CHP Red Bluff. A woman took off west on Hooker Creek Road just before 10 a.m., according to a Red Bluff...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Settlements are finally being reached on the deadly Mill Fire

SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The Mill Fire started in early September and leveled the Lincoln Heights community in Weed. The fire burned nearly 4,000 acres and destroyed 118 structures. It started in the Roseburg Forest Products Mill, and months later settlements are finally being agreed upon. Russ Reiner, with...
WEED, CA

