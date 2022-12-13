Soldier killed as gunfire erupts at Army base in Georgia, Fort Stewart officials say

A soldier was killed at a military base in Georgia after a shooting in a combat unit, officials said.

Fort Stewart law enforcement responded to a shooting at the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team complex at 9:57 a.m. on Dec. 12, the military base said in a news release.

An emergency response team found one person suffering from a gunshot wound and announced an hour later that the victim was a soldier and had died , officials said.

The combat team complex was locked down during the shooting.

A suspect was taken into custody after the shooting, the release said. The name of the victim and the suspect were not released.

The shooter was another soldier who brought a weapon into the building, a soldier in the battalion told ArmyTimes. It was not reportedly clear if the suspect planned to target more people.

Officials will release the name of the victim after next-of-kin are notified and the Army community hospital is offering counseling after the shooting, according to officials.

