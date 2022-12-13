ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

Commissioners to Prohibit Concealed Carry of Weapons in Certain Areas

(Camden, NJ) – Since the Supreme Court ruled in June that the U.S. Constitution provides a right to carry a gun outside of the home, the Board of Commissioners has been working on a resolution to better protect residents and visitors from senseless gun violence. The resolution that passed...
thesunpapers.com

Grant program to fund affordable housing in county

When the pandemic started in 2020, people lost jobs and struggling families living from paycheck to paycheck found themselves in economic distress. Choices were made between paying the rent and utilities – or buying food. Homeowners wondered how they were going to pay the mortgage. Many states – including New Jersey – temporarily banned evictions.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Interact Club joins Camden nonprofit to help needy

The holidays can be a difficult time for South Jersey residents dealing with homelessness, hunger, displacement and other issues. But there are many organizations in the area that have stepped in to help.One of them is the township high school’s Interact Club, whose members traveled to Camden the Friday before Thanksgiving to help package meals for the needy.
CAMDEN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

After COVID pause, Samaritan hosts Celebration of Life

Hospice care provider Samaritan will celebrate 40 plus years of care to families in five counties at its Celebration of Life Gala on Feb. 11. The returning in-person gala will be presented by Holman Enterprises at DoubleTree by Hilton Cherry Hill Philadelphia and will be hosted by Fox 29 meteorologist Kathy Orr. There will also be food and live music by Masquerade.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County offering combined COVID/flu test

Burlington County is now offering a combined COVID/flu test at its COVID testing site. The Burlington County commissioners and Burlington County Health Department announced the immediate testing expansion, saying residents can now receive either a single COVID test or a combined COVID/Influenza test at the Burlington County testing center. It’s...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

County women’s club celebrates season of giving

The Gloucester County Women’s Club is making the holiday season brighter this year by adopting three local families in need, collecting food for local pantries and hosting a holiday party for families who have a child with cancer. “We are a group of women who want to get out...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Window into crime solving

Private video surveillance systems can often be the most ideal kind of evidence for solving crimes. That’s why police departments across the country – and now, Cinnaminson – are encouraging cooperation and collaboration between officers and residents to solve crimes. Township residents can go to the police...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Rotary donation helps Monroe library with garden project

The Monroe Township library has received $10,000 from the Williamstown Sunrise Rotary to help with an outdoor beautification project. “The main driver behind the project was that the library has been kind enough to let the Rotary meet there once a week on Wednesday before library hours,” said Dave Debreceni, president of the Williamstown Sunrise Rotary.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Warmed by school pride

The township high school’s Class of 2024 has initiated a new fundraiser to pay for future class events, a blanket sale that got underway last week. “At the beginning of the school year, the Class of 2024 officers and advisors brainstormed ideas for our first fundraiser of the year,” said Class of 2024 advisor Kimberly Kramer. “We decided to have a blanket sale and the officers were in charge of coming up with the color and design.”
CINNAMINSON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Cooper University Health, Cape Regional Health sign LOI to merge

Cooper University Health Care and Cape Regional Health System announced that the two systems have signed a Letter of Intent to merge. When complete, the partnership will bring together two highly regarded health systems, expanding access to specialty health services to residents and visitors of Cape May County. The signing...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ

