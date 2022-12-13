Read full article on original website
Related
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
camdencounty.com
Commissioners to Prohibit Concealed Carry of Weapons in Certain Areas
(Camden, NJ) – Since the Supreme Court ruled in June that the U.S. Constitution provides a right to carry a gun outside of the home, the Board of Commissioners has been working on a resolution to better protect residents and visitors from senseless gun violence. The resolution that passed...
Cooper University Health Care, Cape Regional Health System in NJ Announce Merger
Two large South Jersey healthcare organizations have signed a letter of intent to merge. On Wednesday, Camden-based Cooper University Health Care and Cape Regional Health System in Cape May County announced that the two systems will become one to expand access to medical services across the region. George E. Norcross,...
thesunpapers.com
Grant program to fund affordable housing in county
When the pandemic started in 2020, people lost jobs and struggling families living from paycheck to paycheck found themselves in economic distress. Choices were made between paying the rent and utilities – or buying food. Homeowners wondered how they were going to pay the mortgage. Many states – including New Jersey – temporarily banned evictions.
thesunpapers.com
Interact Club joins Camden nonprofit to help needy
The holidays can be a difficult time for South Jersey residents dealing with homelessness, hunger, displacement and other issues. But there are many organizations in the area that have stepped in to help.One of them is the township high school’s Interact Club, whose members traveled to Camden the Friday before Thanksgiving to help package meals for the needy.
fox29.com
Gloucester City schools to receive emergency response shields for student, staff safety
GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. - School safety is why a local district is partnering with police and a businessperson to roll out portable, steel shields. They are aimed at protecting students and teachers in the event of an active shooter situation. A Gloucester City businessperson is donating 250 shields to be...
thesunpapers.com
After COVID pause, Samaritan hosts Celebration of Life
Hospice care provider Samaritan will celebrate 40 plus years of care to families in five counties at its Celebration of Life Gala on Feb. 11. The returning in-person gala will be presented by Holman Enterprises at DoubleTree by Hilton Cherry Hill Philadelphia and will be hosted by Fox 29 meteorologist Kathy Orr. There will also be food and live music by Masquerade.
Fun City Adventure Park to Become Newest Anchor at Union Lake Crossing Shopping Center in Millville
(MILLVILLE, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Irgang Group announced on December 15th that it has signed Fun City Adventure Park to a lease for a 36,500-square-foot anchor position at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot power center serving the greater Millville-Vineland market in southern New Jersey. Occupying most of the former Dick's store,...
Be On The Lookout For Porch Pirates In Atlantic And Cape May Counties
Isn't it so funny how much people think they can get away with in this day and age? What's wild is the fact that we're all monitored now more than ever before in the history of mankind. Think about it. Almost everyone has, at the very least, a Ring camera...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County offering combined COVID/flu test
Burlington County is now offering a combined COVID/flu test at its COVID testing site. The Burlington County commissioners and Burlington County Health Department announced the immediate testing expansion, saying residents can now receive either a single COVID test or a combined COVID/Influenza test at the Burlington County testing center. It’s...
thesunpapers.com
County women’s club celebrates season of giving
The Gloucester County Women’s Club is making the holiday season brighter this year by adopting three local families in need, collecting food for local pantries and hosting a holiday party for families who have a child with cancer. “We are a group of women who want to get out...
N.J. Latino group slams ‘outrageous’ discrimination in town’s municipal court
The leader of a state Latino advocacy group says the organization will file civil rights complaints over “outrageous” allegations made by a municipal court judge in a South Jersey town that Latinos are being discriminated against. Millville Municipal Court Judge Jason Witcher alleged last week that Latino defendants...
thesunpapers.com
Window into crime solving
Private video surveillance systems can often be the most ideal kind of evidence for solving crimes. That’s why police departments across the country – and now, Cinnaminson – are encouraging cooperation and collaboration between officers and residents to solve crimes. Township residents can go to the police...
thesunpapers.com
Rotary donation helps Monroe library with garden project
The Monroe Township library has received $10,000 from the Williamstown Sunrise Rotary to help with an outdoor beautification project. “The main driver behind the project was that the library has been kind enough to let the Rotary meet there once a week on Wednesday before library hours,” said Dave Debreceni, president of the Williamstown Sunrise Rotary.
thesunpapers.com
Warmed by school pride
The township high school’s Class of 2024 has initiated a new fundraiser to pay for future class events, a blanket sale that got underway last week. “At the beginning of the school year, the Class of 2024 officers and advisors brainstormed ideas for our first fundraiser of the year,” said Class of 2024 advisor Kimberly Kramer. “We decided to have a blanket sale and the officers were in charge of coming up with the color and design.”
Civil War Site and Catholic School Added to the Local Register
The Philadelphia Historical Commission held its final meeting of 2022 on December 9. The former St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Parochial School and its adjoining parking lot that covers a long-demolished Civil War hospital were added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places. The handsome, three-story brick school building at...
Why Has NJ Route 41 Been “Temporary” for Decades? Here’s the Answer
Here's a question that you may have thought about once or twice: why is a part of Route 41 in Camden County "temporary?" For the answer, we need to go back almost 100 years. Route 41 was created way back in 1927 to run between Deptford and Moorestown, which it does as a 14-mile-long highway.
roi-nj.com
Cooper University Health, Cape Regional Health sign LOI to merge
Cooper University Health Care and Cape Regional Health System announced that the two systems have signed a Letter of Intent to merge. When complete, the partnership will bring together two highly regarded health systems, expanding access to specialty health services to residents and visitors of Cape May County. The signing...
Rescued New Jersey boaters recall being lost at sea: 'It sounded like the devil was out there'
Two missing boaters who departed Cape May, New Jersey last month in a 30-foot sailboat returned safely Wednesday night.
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
Comments / 0