Bronx, NY

fordhamsports.com

Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule

Bronx, N.Y. – (December 15, 2022) – The Fordham baseball team has announced its 2023 schedule for the upcoming spring, which features 27 homes games, as well as road trips to Texas, Virginia, and Florida in non-conference action. Fordham will open its 163rd season of play on February...
MANHATTAN, NY
fordhamsports.com

Fordham University Teams Honored by NCAA for High Academic Achievement

Bronx, N.Y. – Ten Fordham University athletic programs recorded a perfect 100 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in the latest data reported by the NCAA. Overall, Fordham student-athletes graduated at a 97 percent clip, tied for tops among all Atlantic 10 schools, a one-point improvement from last year and the highest graduation rate ever for Fordham student-athletes.
BRONX, NY

