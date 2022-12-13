Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
Metastatic cancer risk reduced by as much as 72% with high intensity exercise
A recent study found that high intensity aerobic exercise increased glucose consumption by internal organs. The researchers believe this association reduces the availability of energy needed for tumors to grow. Using data from a prospective study, researchers found 72% less metastatic cancer in participants who regularly engaged in high intensity...
Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests
Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
Medical News Today
What is the link between alcohol and pancreatic cancer?
Some research shows a link between heavy alcohol consumption and pancreatic cancer. Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol may also lead to chronic pancreatitis, which increases pancreatic cancer risk. Pancreatic cancer develops in the pancreas, the organ that produces enzymes to aid digestion. Symptoms may appear only in the later stages...
Medical News Today
Colon cancer: Might dietary changes help starve tumors?
Researchers studied the effects of a low protein diet on colon cancer growth. They found that a low protein diet reduces tumor growth and increases cancer cell death in mice. The researchers say that further study is needed to see if the results translate to humans. Colon cancer occurs when...
MedicalXpress
Could COVID-19 hold a cancer cure? Spike protein reduces lung tumors in lab study
The notorious spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, caused lung cancer cells to die in laboratory studies conducted by researchers at RUSH University Medical Center, who recently published their findings in the journal Cancers. The discovery raises the possibility that the pandemic that has afflicted the globe...
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.
Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
WJBF.com
Parkinson’s disease strikes many more older adults than previously estimated: research
(The Hill) — Parkinson’s disease is more common than previous research has shown, affecting 50 percent more people annually than past estimates, according to a new study published Thursday in the academic journal Nature. Prior research estimated 60,000 people in North America annually were diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease,...
MedicalXpress
Largest study of its kind reveals adjuvant chemotherapy improves overall survival for pancreatic cancer patients
Today, the University of Colorado Cancer Center released new research that showcases chemotherapy treatment before and after surgery for pancreatic cancer as the most effective combination for patients. The study findings were published in JAMA Oncology and led by Marco Del Chiaro, MD, division chief of surgical oncology in the...
labroots.com
Could a Drug for Parkinson's Disease Reduce the Side Effects of Chemotherapy?
Chemotherapies, drugs used to fight cancer by killing tumor cells or preventing them from growing and dividing, remain some of the most common cancer treatments. Chemotherapy regimens differ based on several factors, including the type and stage of cancer and the patient’s general health and comorbidities. Sometimes chemotherapy may be administered alone, but in some cases, doctors combine it with other treatments like surgery or radiation.
scitechdaily.com
Anti-Tumor Effects Without Toxicities: Researchers Use a Spice To Treat Cancer
Prodrug curcumin displays clinical potential. In cancer clinical studies, curcumin, a natural molecule related to turmeric, has been used to treat cancer patients. Despite its known antitumor effects, drug development has lagged due to challenges involving its chemistry. Now, a team of researchers at Kyoto University has developed a prodrug...
labroots.com
Mucus Eating Microbe Contributes to Major Cancer Treatment Complication
Akkermansia muciniphila loves to degrade mucin, a molecule found in mucus. We’ve identified this and other mucus-degrading bacteria of our gut microbiome as playing a role in various human diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, colitis, and colonic epithelial carcinogenesis. New research suggests this microbe plays a role in a deadly cancer treatment complication.
ajmc.com
Parkinson Medication May Improve Blood Pressure in Teens With T1D
Due to the study’s small sample, further research is needed to understand the role of bromocriptine in reducing blood pressure and artery stiffness in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Bromocriptine, a medication typically used to treat Parkinson disease and type 2 diabetes, was linked to lower blood pressure...
10 Unexpected Signs Of Endometrial Cancer
Abnormal vaginal bleeding is by far the most common symptom of endometrial cancer. However, there are some more unexpected symptoms as well. Keep reading.
targetedonc.com
Adagrasib Plus Pembrolizumab Shows Promising Efficacy in Certain Patients with Advanced NSCLC
Preliminary findings from the KRYSTAL-1 and KRYSTAL-7 trials show the potential for adagrasib in combination with pembrolizumab for patients with non-small cell lung cancer who’s cancer harbors a KRASG12C mutation. The combination of adagrasib (MRTX849) with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) has shown a favorable safety and efficacy the first-line setting for...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israeli Scientists Find Anxiety Medications Aid Cancer Treatment
In yet another breakthrough in the treatment of cancer to come out of Israel, Scientists from Tel Aviv University (TAU) in Israel determined that medication used to prevent anxiety, stress and inflammation markedly reduced the risk of developing metastases after the operation to remove the tumor. What they described as a “short, simple and safe drug treatment” was found according to the first clinical study of its kind conducted among 34 colon cancer patients operated on at Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center.
cgtlive.com
Neoantigen Reactive T Cell Therapy Shows Early Signs of Efficacy in NSCLC and Melanoma
Achilles Therapeutics presented updated data from CHIRON and THETIS at the 2022 ESMO immuno-oncology congress. ATL001, a clonal neoantigen reactive T cell (cNeT) therapy, has shown some clinical activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) enrolled in the phase 1/2 CHIRON study (NCT04032847) as well as in patients with melanoma in the phase 1/2 THETIS study (NCT03997474).
labroots.com
More People Living with Metastatic Cancer
Experts define metastatic cancer as cancer that spreads from the anatomical location where it started to a distant part of the body. Regarding most types of cancer, oncologists classify metastatic cases as Stage IV disease. Cancer can spread, or metastasize, to just about any part of the body. In general, the most common sites of distant disease are the bone, lung, and liver, but different cancer types tend to associate with specific secondary areas. Metastatic cancer patients can first experience early-stage cancer, which develops into metastatic cancer, or they can receive a metastatic diagnosis when first learning they have cancer. When the first cancer diagnosis includes metastatic disease, doctors refer to the case as “de novo metastatic cancer.”
Comments / 0