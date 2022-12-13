Read full article on original website
Milton Rabon worked as a paraprofessional with many Horry County schools
Funeral services for Milton Rabon, 63, will be held Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church with the Rev. Stevie Baker and the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Rabon, of Aynor, went home to be with his Lord and Savior...
Dr. G. Philip Hillen practiced ophthalmology in Conway
CHARLOTTE, N.C.-Dr. G. Philip Hillen, 81, passed away peacefully at home Dec. 8. Born Jan. 26, 1941 in New Albany, Ind., he was a son of the late Marion Conner Hillen and George Philip Hillen. Phil graduated from Hampden Sydney College in 1963 and attended Medical School at the University...
Pepsi distributor moving to new North Myrtle Beach commerce park
A Pepsi distributor will be the first company to move into a new commerce park in North Myrtle Beach. Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC (PBV) on Thursday announced plans to leave its Conway warehouse for the Palmetto Coast Industrial Park on Water Tower Road. The company is investing more than $15 million in a new 164,850-square-foot distribution hub. The expansion will keep 146 jobs in Horry County and create 27 positions.
Doris Long Peavy loved being outside gardening
Funeral services for Doris Long Peavy, 71, will be held Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. in Johnson Funeral Home with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Burial will follow the service in Pee Dee Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Peavy, wife of Howard Peavy, passed away Dec. 15 at her residence with her family by her side.
Charlotte Sanders was a best friend to many
A memorial service for Charlotte Sanders, 66, will be held in her honor Dec. 17 in Waccamaw Church, located at 508 S.C. 90, Conway. On the morning of Nov. 19, the world lost a wonderful human and an incredible force. A hardworking woman, who tackled every obstacle head-on, Charlotte was...
Vehicle hits and kills pedestrian north of Conway
A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Wednesday evening less than a mile north of Conway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the pedestrian was walking south on U.S. Highway 701 near Hair Nook Road when a 2002 Toyota Camry also traveling south struck the pedestrian.
Robert Leo Cooper retired from SCETV
AYNOR-Funeral services for Robert Leo Cooper, 82, will be held Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. in Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by the Rev. Becky Jones and the Rev. Kenny Rabon. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Cooper, husband of Linda C. Cooper, went home to be with the...
One dead in Loris-area wreck
One person died in a Loris-area vehicle crash Tuesday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at 5:55 p.m. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a 2014 Ford pickup truck pulling a horse trailer was traveling north on Highway 19 near Mincey Drive and had stopped when it collided with a Hyundai sedan also traveling north on Highway 19.
Family-owned HVAC company enjoys community involvement, support
For nearly a decade, Coastline Heating and Cooling has been in business, serving Horry County. Coastline is a family owned HVAC company located at 3699 Sea Mountain Hwy. in Little River and has a primary focus in the Little River and North Myrtle Beach areas. “It’s our backyard and that’s...
Conway man found dead in his home after shooting, coroner's office says
A Conway man was shot and killed in his home Sunday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Brandon Robinson, 42, died at the scene about 9:10 p.m. after he was shot, said chief deputy coroner Tamara Willard. Conway police responded to the 900 block of Forest Loop Road at...
Horry County Council mulls tax increase to expand public safety services
Horry County property owners would see their taxes increase for the second time in three years if county leaders approve the hike they proposed this month. County officials are preparing next year’s budget, and that spending plan is expected to include a 6-mill tax hike that would amount to at least $83 more per year on an owner-occupied home worth $300,000 (and nearly $125 more per year for a second home of the same value). The increase would generate an additional $18 million to help pay for staffing a new police precinct in Carolina Forest; additional firefighters, EMTs and vehicles at the planned fire-rescue stations in Shell and Nixonville/Wampee; and raises for corrections officers, among other items. Yet the proposal remains a point of contention: some leaders are wary of any tax hike while others don’t think this increase would do enough to address the needs of the fastest-growing county in the state.
CCU boosts budget for indoor practice facility, approves three new degree programs
A new indoor practice facility for Coastal Carolina University's football program will cost about $5 million more than originally projected because of the higher cost of raw materials. The project began at $15 million, but the university's board on Tuesday boosted that budget to $20 million, pending design, scope and...
