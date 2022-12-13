ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
Oil City Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Boy

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Oil City man was taken into custody for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old boy. According to information released by state police on December 15, a known juvenile and his mother appeared at PSP Franklin barracks on August 17 at 8:00 p.m. to report that he had been raped the previous night by 21-year-old Jonathan L. King, of Oil City, while riding ATVs in a remote area of Venango County.
OIL CITY, PA
Former Titusville Woman Sentenced in Federal Court on Drug Charges

ERIE, Pa.— A former resident of Titusville has been sentenced in federal court after being convicted of violating federal drug laws. Sarah Umanita Bloom, 31, was sentenced to 120 months in jail by United States District Judge Susan Pardise Baxter, announced United States Attorney Cindy K Chung on December 14.
TITUSVILLE, PA
Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief at Local Church

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that a truck tractor pulling a semi dump trailer entered a parking lot on State Route 536 in Perry Township, Jefferson County, and caused damage to the asphalt around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
Sandy Township and the City of DuBois receive grant for police department

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Township officials announced a grant of $562,937 is coming to Sandy Township and the City of DuBois from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. This grant will directly assist with the integration of the city of DuBois Police Department and the Sandy Township Police. In November of 2021, […]
DUBOIS, PA
Titusville Woman Gets 10 Years in Jail for Role in Meth Ring

A Titusville woman will spend a decade behind bars for her role in a meth trafficking ring, according to the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday. A judge sentenced Sarah Bloom, 31, to a 10-year prison sentence for violating federal drug laws. Bloom conspired with co-defendants to distribute meth as...
TITUSVILLE, PA
Police: Area Woman Scammed Out of $10K in Bradford Township

BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $10,000 last week. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, December 14, the incident occurred near Egypt Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
GANT: SCI Houtzdale Employee Charged in Contraband Case

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – An employee of the state prison in Houtzdale has been charged for bringing contraband into the facility. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Neil Johnathan Rudy, 41, who was employed as a food service instructor, was charged by agents of the state...
HOUTZDALE, PA
Clearfield man sentenced to a decade behind bars for dealing drugs

(WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing a decade in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug charges. According to US Attorney Cindy Chung, 40-year-old Logan Mactavish has been sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Mactavish was charged after allegedly distributing 500 grams of meth between July […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PUNXSUTAWNEY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICIAL ARRESTED

An official with the Punxsutawney Area School District is in legal trouble again after reports say he was arrested for the third time in the last four months. Reports say 45-year-old Paul Hetrick, the co-principal for the high school, was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order earlier this month, marking the second time he violated the order. The first was in October.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
PLUMVILLE MAN TO BE SENTENCED ON A DRUG-RELATED CHARGE TODAY

A Plumville man will be sentenced today for a guilty plea to a drug-related crime. 33-year-old Michaele Anthony Mignano we’ll go before judge Michael Clarke today for his sentencing hearing. He was charged in connection with an incident in August of last year in Washington Township. State troopers were dispatched to an area near bash Road after receiving a complaint of drug-related activity at a nearby home. Police saw a black car leaf the residence and tried to pull the driver over for expired registration, but the suspect fled. Mignano was one of the three people in the vehicle along with Travis Gibson of Indiana and the driver Kimberly Ann Caylor of Creekside. After reaching speeds of 75 miles an hour, Caylor pulled into a nearby parking lot and surrendered. Police say that Mignano tried to provide police with a false name, but his identity was later discovered.
PLUMVILLE, PA
Johnstown man pleads guilty to distributing crack-cocaine

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty in a federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws. United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13 that Damian Jeffers Sr., 52, pleaded guilty before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson. Jeffers was found to have distributed […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Brockway Man Accused of Stealing Broad Heads from Local Store

BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway man is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing broad heads from a local store. According to court documents, the Brockway Borough Police Department on Tuesday, December 13 filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Michael Ryan Roush in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
BROCKWAY, PA

