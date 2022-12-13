Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Punk Rock Event Brings in Hundreds of Toy Donations for ChildrenCassie LeighPatton, PA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenClearfield, PA
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night skyRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Related
wccsradio.com
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Boy
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Oil City man was taken into custody for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old boy. According to information released by state police on December 15, a known juvenile and his mother appeared at PSP Franklin barracks on August 17 at 8:00 p.m. to report that he had been raped the previous night by 21-year-old Jonathan L. King, of Oil City, while riding ATVs in a remote area of Venango County.
explore venango
Former Titusville Woman Sentenced in Federal Court on Drug Charges
ERIE, Pa.— A former resident of Titusville has been sentenced in federal court after being convicted of violating federal drug laws. Sarah Umanita Bloom, 31, was sentenced to 120 months in jail by United States District Judge Susan Pardise Baxter, announced United States Attorney Cindy K Chung on December 14.
Police: Burglar claims to be federal agent, steals shotgun from Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man claiming to be a federal agent after breaking into a home has been arrested by state police. On Dec. 5 around 5:30 p.m., homeowners along the 3000 block of McCartney Road in Jordan Township called state police after they came home and noticed an unknown vehicle in their […]
Judge rules Jeannette police arrest supported by evidence
A Westmoreland County judge this week ruled that Jeannette police had the legal authority to detain and charge a New Alexandria man following a car crash last year near a local school. David Vucish, 50, claims police used excessive force during the May 11, 2021 incident and sought to have...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief at Local Church
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that a truck tractor pulling a semi dump trailer entered a parking lot on State Route 536 in Perry Township, Jefferson County, and caused damage to the asphalt around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
FOX43.com
Investigators seek tips to help solve 1974 cold-case homicide in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for tips to aid their investigation of a 1974 cold case homicide in Cambria County. Barbara Ann Mangus, 21, of Johnstown, was reported missing by her husband on Dec. 15, 1974, after leaving a Christmas party following an argument with her spouse.
Sandy Township and the City of DuBois receive grant for police department
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Township officials announced a grant of $562,937 is coming to Sandy Township and the City of DuBois from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. This grant will directly assist with the integration of the city of DuBois Police Department and the Sandy Township Police. In November of 2021, […]
erienewsnow.com
Titusville Woman Gets 10 Years in Jail for Role in Meth Ring
A Titusville woman will spend a decade behind bars for her role in a meth trafficking ring, according to the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday. A judge sentenced Sarah Bloom, 31, to a 10-year prison sentence for violating federal drug laws. Bloom conspired with co-defendants to distribute meth as...
Police: Robberies at several local stores all connected in major shoplifting ring
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Police said several stores across our region have been recently hit and they are all linked. On Thursday, Channel 11 confronted and questioned one of the men accused in a major, widespread shoplifting ring. Dion Crawford claims he’s innocent, but police say he is one...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Woman Scammed Out of $10K in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $10,000 last week. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, December 14, the incident occurred near Egypt Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: SCI Houtzdale Employee Charged in Contraband Case
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – An employee of the state prison in Houtzdale has been charged for bringing contraband into the facility. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Neil Johnathan Rudy, 41, who was employed as a food service instructor, was charged by agents of the state...
Clearfield man sentenced to a decade behind bars for dealing drugs
(WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing a decade in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug charges. According to US Attorney Cindy Chung, 40-year-old Logan Mactavish has been sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Mactavish was charged after allegedly distributing 500 grams of meth between July […]
wpxz1041fm.com
PUNXSUTAWNEY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICIAL ARRESTED
An official with the Punxsutawney Area School District is in legal trouble again after reports say he was arrested for the third time in the last four months. Reports say 45-year-old Paul Hetrick, the co-principal for the high school, was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order earlier this month, marking the second time he violated the order. The first was in October.
wccsradio.com
PLUMVILLE MAN TO BE SENTENCED ON A DRUG-RELATED CHARGE TODAY
A Plumville man will be sentenced today for a guilty plea to a drug-related crime. 33-year-old Michaele Anthony Mignano we’ll go before judge Michael Clarke today for his sentencing hearing. He was charged in connection with an incident in August of last year in Washington Township. State troopers were dispatched to an area near bash Road after receiving a complaint of drug-related activity at a nearby home. Police saw a black car leaf the residence and tried to pull the driver over for expired registration, but the suspect fled. Mignano was one of the three people in the vehicle along with Travis Gibson of Indiana and the driver Kimberly Ann Caylor of Creekside. After reaching speeds of 75 miles an hour, Caylor pulled into a nearby parking lot and surrendered. Police say that Mignano tried to provide police with a false name, but his identity was later discovered.
Police: Elk County mother on probation jailed, charged with child endangerment
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway woman who was on probation is now locked up after police said she tried to run from officers while carelessly holding her child and was also on drugs. Kristin Mertz, 29, endangered her 9-month-old son when she tried to flee police by running down a “very old, narrow” set […]
Man charged with attempted homicide after firing gun into car outside Pa. bar: report
Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say a Blair County man is behind bars and is charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly fired a gun into a vehicle outside a local bar, according to WJAC. According to an affidavit, police received a complaint early Sunday morning from a woman...
Johnstown man pleads guilty to distributing crack-cocaine
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty in a federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws. United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13 that Damian Jeffers Sr., 52, pleaded guilty before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson. Jeffers was found to have distributed […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brockway Man Accused of Stealing Broad Heads from Local Store
BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway man is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing broad heads from a local store. According to court documents, the Brockway Borough Police Department on Tuesday, December 13 filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Michael Ryan Roush in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
WJAC TV
Local organization exposing child predators online part of growing 'hunting' groups trend
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WJAC) — Over the past several weeks, we’ve been telling you about the arrests of would-be child sexual predators who, it turns out, were messaging decoys from a local amateur group hunting online predators. "814 Pred Hunters" tell us that in less than three months, their...
Comments / 0