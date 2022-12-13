ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Solar Landscape gets capital investment from impact investor Enhanced Capital

Asbury Park-based Solar Landscape, which has completed over 100 solar projects in New Jersey totaling over 115 megawatts, announced Wednesday that it has received a development capital investment from impact investors Enhanced Capital and Crossroads Impact Corp. The investment will help Solar Landscape further expand its portfolio of roof-mounted systems...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Governor’s STEM Scholars to train students in online intelligence gathering, analysis

The Governor’s STEM Scholars, a program of the Research & Development Council of New Jersey, and the Network Contagion Research Institute are launching the Governor’s STEM Scholars Cyber Forensics Laboratory, a first-of-its-kind initiative to train New Jersey high school students in the emerging field of cyber-social threat identification and forecasting.
Parsippany-based Flash Global acquired by Comvest Partners

Parsippany-based Flash Global on Thursday said Comvest Partners, an operationally focused middle-market private investment firm, made a strategic private equity investment in the company in partnership with Flash Global’s leadership team. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Flash Global is now a new platform investment in Comvest’s...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Broadband Access Study Commission to use survey to correct broadband shortcomings

The Broadband Access Study Commission, which is charged with developing recommendations to help the state achieve affordable and equitable broadband access for all residents and businesses, is asking all New Jersey residents to take the state’s survey. The survey will assess existing broadband speed and usage, in addition to...
NJ Transit awarded $592K grant from FTA to study transit-oriented development on proposed Hudson-Bergen extension

Can equitable development come to the proposed nine-mile Hudson-Bergen Light Rail? We may soon find out. On Tuesday, New Jersey Transit announced it has been awarded a $592,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration to study equitable transit-oriented development along the proposed extension into Bergen County. The comprehensive plan will...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Felician’s School of Education is 1st in state to receive full AAQEP accreditation

The Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation has granted full seven-year accreditation to Felician University’s teacher preparation programs following a rigorous self-study, peer review process and evaluation that determined all required standards were met. Felician University’s School of Education is the first in the state of New Jersey...
Bucco: Businesses, taxpayers avoided multibillion-dollar increase in energy costs

State Sen. Anthony Bucco feels the state has dodged a multibillion-dollar bullet. Bucco (R-Denville) lauded the decision by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to shelve a controversial mandate proposed by Gov. Phil Murphy that would have required the electrification of large commercial boilers starting in 2025. Opponents of...
Oscars of energy: Izzo earns Platts Global Energy award

The awards and accolades keep piling up for Ralph Izzo. Izzo, the longtime head of Public Service Enterprise Group who will retire at the end of the year, has received the lifetime achievement award at the annual Platts Global Energy Awards. Often described as “the Oscars of the energy industry,”...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJII achieves coveted level of risk assurances regarding protecting sensitive information

New Jersey Innovation Institute, a leading provider of innovative and transformative services, announced Tuesday that its key implemented systems have earned the highest certified assurance status available for information security by HITRUST. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certified status demonstrates that the organization has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is...
First Bank to acquire Malvern Bank, expanding presence in N.J. and eastern Pa.

Hamilton-based First Bank announced Wednesday that it has a definitive merger agreement to acquire Malvern Bancorp in a transaction valued at approximately $149.5 million. The merger has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both institutions and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, subject to the approval of First Bank and Malvern Bancorp shareholders, as well as customary regulatory approvals.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MMCSC names Outpatient Infusion Unit after Pine Belt family

Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus has named its outpatient infusion unit the Pine Belt Family Infusion Center, in honor of longtime philanthropists and hospital supporters, the Pine Belt family of car dealerships, the medical center announced. For more than three decades, the Pine Belt family has provided unwavering support to...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

