DEI in action: How South Jersey Chamber quickly evolved into group that better represents its community
The Chamber of Commerce of Southern New Jersey – which will celebrate its 150th year in 2023 – has long been a strong advocate for businesses and business leaders in its region. But which ones?. When the chamber did a deep dive of the organization during a leadership...
Solar Landscape gets capital investment from impact investor Enhanced Capital
Asbury Park-based Solar Landscape, which has completed over 100 solar projects in New Jersey totaling over 115 megawatts, announced Wednesday that it has received a development capital investment from impact investors Enhanced Capital and Crossroads Impact Corp. The investment will help Solar Landscape further expand its portfolio of roof-mounted systems...
Governor’s STEM Scholars to train students in online intelligence gathering, analysis
The Governor’s STEM Scholars, a program of the Research & Development Council of New Jersey, and the Network Contagion Research Institute are launching the Governor’s STEM Scholars Cyber Forensics Laboratory, a first-of-its-kind initiative to train New Jersey high school students in the emerging field of cyber-social threat identification and forecasting.
Parsippany-based Flash Global acquired by Comvest Partners
Parsippany-based Flash Global on Thursday said Comvest Partners, an operationally focused middle-market private investment firm, made a strategic private equity investment in the company in partnership with Flash Global’s leadership team. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Flash Global is now a new platform investment in Comvest’s...
Broadband Access Study Commission to use survey to correct broadband shortcomings
The Broadband Access Study Commission, which is charged with developing recommendations to help the state achieve affordable and equitable broadband access for all residents and businesses, is asking all New Jersey residents to take the state’s survey. The survey will assess existing broadband speed and usage, in addition to...
NJ Transit awarded $592K grant from FTA to study transit-oriented development on proposed Hudson-Bergen extension
Can equitable development come to the proposed nine-mile Hudson-Bergen Light Rail? We may soon find out. On Tuesday, New Jersey Transit announced it has been awarded a $592,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration to study equitable transit-oriented development along the proposed extension into Bergen County. The comprehensive plan will...
N.J. energy & utility companies fare well on ‘Most Responsible Companies’ list
Energy and utility companies based in New Jersey ranked highly on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies — with two placing in the Top 100 overall. Public Service Enterprise Group came in at No. 64 overall; American Water was placed at No. 94. Also scoring well...
Felician’s School of Education is 1st in state to receive full AAQEP accreditation
The Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation has granted full seven-year accreditation to Felician University’s teacher preparation programs following a rigorous self-study, peer review process and evaluation that determined all required standards were met. Felician University’s School of Education is the first in the state of New Jersey...
Bucco: Businesses, taxpayers avoided multibillion-dollar increase in energy costs
State Sen. Anthony Bucco feels the state has dodged a multibillion-dollar bullet. Bucco (R-Denville) lauded the decision by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to shelve a controversial mandate proposed by Gov. Phil Murphy that would have required the electrification of large commercial boilers starting in 2025. Opponents of...
Oscars of energy: Izzo earns Platts Global Energy award
The awards and accolades keep piling up for Ralph Izzo. Izzo, the longtime head of Public Service Enterprise Group who will retire at the end of the year, has received the lifetime achievement award at the annual Platts Global Energy Awards. Often described as “the Oscars of the energy industry,”...
NJII achieves coveted level of risk assurances regarding protecting sensitive information
New Jersey Innovation Institute, a leading provider of innovative and transformative services, announced Tuesday that its key implemented systems have earned the highest certified assurance status available for information security by HITRUST. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certified status demonstrates that the organization has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is...
First Bank to acquire Malvern Bank, expanding presence in N.J. and eastern Pa.
Hamilton-based First Bank announced Wednesday that it has a definitive merger agreement to acquire Malvern Bancorp in a transaction valued at approximately $149.5 million. The merger has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both institutions and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, subject to the approval of First Bank and Malvern Bancorp shareholders, as well as customary regulatory approvals.
MMCSC names Outpatient Infusion Unit after Pine Belt family
Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus has named its outpatient infusion unit the Pine Belt Family Infusion Center, in honor of longtime philanthropists and hospital supporters, the Pine Belt family of car dealerships, the medical center announced. For more than three decades, the Pine Belt family has provided unwavering support to...
DEP: Call for electrification of boilers remains possibility for future
A mandate calling for electrification of all commercial boilers, beginning in 2025, last week was pulled by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection from its “NJ PACT” rules. The idea, however, is not dead. It was only shelved. Spokesperson Vincent Grassi said the DEP is hoping to...
The Franklin, 44-unit luxury multifamily community in Hillsborough, is preleasing
The Franklin at Hillsborough, a 44-unit luxury community by Adoni Property Group in Hillsborough’s new downtown area at 649 Route 206, has begun preleasing, Coldwell Banker Realty announced Wednesday. Located adjacent to the Hillsborough Centre mall, the Franklin at Hillsborough offers one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from...
