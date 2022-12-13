Read full article on original website
classicfm.com
Learning to play piano may help people cope with depression and anxiety
Playing the piano benefits your brain in a multitude of ways, according to a new study…. A new study has found that playing the piano improves the brain’s ability to process sights and sounds, and can boost your mood. Researchers at the University of Bath placed 31 adults in...
9 ways to curb your drinking habits, according to addiction specialists
Researchers found that alcohol is a leading cause of preventable deaths in the US and urge Americans to stop drinking so much.
Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?
A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
PsyPost
People with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury are more likely to be prescribed medication than attend psychotherapy
A team of researchers explored treatment patterns among people diagnosed with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury. The findings, published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, revealed that these individuals are more likely to be prescribed psychotropic medication than to receive psychotherapy — which may be a cause for concern.
Tips For Falling Asleep When You Have Anxiety
If you deal with anxiety, you know that trouble falling or staying asleep can be a side effect. When you don't get enough sleep, it can impact your health.
How To Tell If Your Shortness Of Breath Is From Anxiety So You Can Stop Panic-Spiraling
It's been a stressful couple of years (understatement of the century), and many of us, myself included, are struggling with anxiety more than ever. Last year, I sent myself into a tizzy over a slew of mysterious rashes that kept popping up all over my body. My anxiety got so severe that I had trouble breathing and needed to call 911 — it was hard to tell whether I was having a panic attack or going into anaphylactic shock. Luckily, everything was fine, but it was terrifying at the time. It turned out to be a good reminder that if I'm experiencing shortness of breath, sometimes it might be just my body's response to stress levels. It did make me wonder, though, how to tell if shortness of breath is from anxiety — or something more serious.
Healthline
How to Know If You’re Experiencing AFib or a Panic Attack
When your heart starts racing, your chest feels constricted, and you’re overcome by an intense feeling of foreboding, you may be experiencing atrial fibrillation (AFib) or a panic attack — or both. Atrial fibrillation is one of the most common forms of irregular or atypical heart rate, otherwise...
Let Mindfulness.com Help Improve Your Mental Health
Over the past few years, there’s been a growing increase in therapy as more people seek counseling and other ways to improve their mental health. As a result, treatment and mental health have become more mainstream. A byproduct of these mainstream conversations has been the proliferation and availability of...
Healthline
How to Recognize Selective Mutism and Tips to Get Support
Some folks are naturally shy, especially around people they don’t know. But if you shut down completely and find it impossible to talk in certain situations, you may have selective mutism. Selective mutism is an anxiety disorder that most often affects children. In fact, about 1% of children seen...
CNET
How Alcohol Is Screwing With Your Sleep
It seems logical that a glass of wine could help if you're struggling to fall asleep -- after all, drinking does tend to make you tired eventually. It's still not the best idea, though. While alcohol can make you fall asleep faster, the trade-off is that the sleep itself won't be any good.
WebMD
Virtual Yoga Program Could Improve IBS Symptoms
Dec. 5, 2022 – A virtual yoga program could help patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) improve their symptoms, fatigue, and stress, according to a new study published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology. Previous studies have found that in-person yoga programs can improve physiological, psychological, and emotional health....
beingpatient.com
Your Questions on Alzheimer’s Sundowning Symptoms, Answered
Alzheimer’s and dementia experts tackle reader questions on Alzheimer’s sundowning symptoms. What stage of Alzheimer’s is sundowning? What are the early signs, how long does it last, how common is it, are their medications for it, and what time of day does it start? We put our readers’ most pressing questions about sundowning syndrome and its symptoms in people with Alzheimer’s and dementia to experts. Here’s what we learned.
icytales.com
What is Transcendental Meditation: 5 Interesting Facts
Have you been feeling stressed or anxious lately but unsure what should be done? Rest assured, here is some useful information about transcendental meditation that might help you with your problem. Haven’t you heard of transcendental meditation before? Worry not; in this article, you will be briefed about what it...
Healthline
What Are the Symptoms Of Cocaine Withdrawal?
Cocaine withdrawal can cause intense physical and mental symptoms — some of which can be life threatening. However, there are support and resources to help get you through this time. (CDC) reports that more than 5 million Americans use cocaine. Cocaine overdose deaths have been increasing since 2012, and...
psychologytoday.com
Burnout: What It Is and Why It Matters
Burnout is blamed for the Great Resignation, a nursing shortage, and the incredible fatigue many feel during the holiday season. Ignoring burnout can lead to additional mental health diagnoses, worsening physical health, family conflict, and poor work performance. Burnout is a sign of organizational or social dysfunction, rather than a...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of an Overactive Nervous System?
Symptoms of an overactive nervous system include a wide range of physical, behavioral, cognitive, and emotional problems. Symptoms will vary from person to person depending on your stress threshold. Talk to your doctor if your symptoms are persistent. How do you know if something is wrong with your nervous system?
The Harmful Effects Of Taking Ativan
Ativan is a commonly prescribed medication for a variety of conditions, including anxiety. Learn about the potentially harmful effects of the drug.
verywellmind.com
What’s The Relationship Between Grief and Stress?
After the loss of a friend or family member, sometimes it’s tricky to know if you’re grieving or stressed. While both are natural responses to the death of someone you cared about, here’s information so you can recognize the ways in which grief and stress are similar as well as different.
dallasexpress.com
Pandemic Stress Aged Teen Brains
Researchers at Stanford University say that an uptick in anxiety and depression has caused teenagers’ brains to age by nearly three years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their study analyzed the MRI scans of teens aged 15 through 18. Readings were taken both before and during the pandemic. Data collection...
technologynetworks.com
Math Trick Taught in Schools Enhances Cognitive Flexibility
At school or in everyday life, proportional reasoning is essential for many activities. This type of reasoning allows us to adapt the quantity of ingredients in a recipe or to calculate the distance travelled as a function of speed by relying on ratios and proportions. In school settings, certain intuitive conceptions of proportions can mislead students and hinder their learning. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) shows that multiple categorization in mathematical problems - the ability to adopt several points of view on the same problem - makes it possible to go past this obstacle. These results open up new perspectives for the learning of mathematics but also for other disciplines. They can be found in the Journal of Numerical Cognition.
