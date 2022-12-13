ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NC

wakg.com

Eden Man Arrested in Pittsylvania County Following Shooting

An Eden, NC man was arrested in Pittsylvania County on Monday after fleeing a shooting. At approximately 8:00 am on Dec 12, officers were dispatched to UNC Rockingham Hospital regarding a patient suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The adult female victim suffered a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
BURLINGTON, NC
abc45.com

One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Deputy cut loose after DWI charge

A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

90-year-old woman fatally hit by truck in Winston-Salem while in driveway of home on Huntington Woods Court, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 90-year-old woman was hit and killed in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On Wednesday Dec. 7 around 11:32 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the driveway of a home on Huntington Woods Court. Investigators say Zella […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfxrtv.com

Ferrum man arrested and charged after deputies search his home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says it has arrested a man after finding several weapons and drugs at his home in Ferrum. Deputies say they responded to the 900 block of Franklin Street with a narcotics-related search warrant on October 20. 52-year-old Dennis...
FERRUM, VA
WSLS

19-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A 19-year-old has been arrested on multiple charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Danville that happened in August. Police said they responded to calls of shots fired in the 300 block of Halifax Street and found 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DANVILLE, VA
WXII 12

Driver charged after crash on I-77 south in Yadkin County

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A tractor-trailer driver is charged after a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 77. The interstate was closed south of Jonesville at Exit 79, U.S. 21, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 news headlines. According to North...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WFXR

Danville Police search for a vehicle

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating and identifying a car that it believes is involved in multiple vehicle larcenies throughout Danville. Police report someone has been breaking into cars over the past two weeks from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Officials are searching for the […]
DANVILLE, VA
cbs17

Former Granville County teacher had ‘inappropriate activity’ with student, sheriff says

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Granville County teacher was arrested Tuesday after having “inappropriate activity” with a student, the sheriff’s office said. On Oct. 25, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office was informed of “inappropriate activity” between a teacher and student at Oxford Preparatory School. Later that week, 37-year-old Michael Mitteer was terminated from his position at the school.
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC

