wakg.com
Eden Man Arrested in Pittsylvania County Following Shooting
An Eden, NC man was arrested in Pittsylvania County on Monday after fleeing a shooting. At approximately 8:00 am on Dec 12, officers were dispatched to UNC Rockingham Hospital regarding a patient suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The adult female victim suffered a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the...
Fatal Trinity stabbing was self-defense, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A domestic violence situation led to the deadly stabbing of a man in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday they responded to an assault on Stanton Road. The victim said she’d gotten into an argument with her boyfriend and he had left the scene on […]
Eden man who fled state after shooting wife on Maryland Avenue arrested, waiting to be sent back to North Carolina, police say
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Eden are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday in the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue. Around 8 a.m., Eden officers were sent to UNC Rockingham Hospital when they were told a patient who had been shot arrived, according to an Eden Police Department news release. The woman was […]
cbs17
22 pounds of cocaine seized on Interstate 85 in Granville County: sheriff
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday evening, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Granville County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for trafficking 22 pounds of cocaine. On Wednesday evening, deputies from the sheriff’s office and troopers from the North Carolina Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on...
3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
abc45.com
One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
thestokesnews.com
Deputy cut loose after DWI charge
A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
90-year-old woman fatally hit by truck in Winston-Salem while in driveway of home on Huntington Woods Court, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 90-year-old woman was hit and killed in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On Wednesday Dec. 7 around 11:32 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the driveway of a home on Huntington Woods Court. Investigators say Zella […]
Man who allegedly shot 2 people over card game taken into custody, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody after two people were shot during a card game in Winston-Salem, police say. The shooting happened in the evening of Nov. 4 on Horizon Lane. Evidence of the shooting was found in a parking lot, and two victims arrived at area hospitals a little while later, […]
Randolph Co. deputy assaulted while applying additional restraints to man as he lashed out in the patrol car
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — On December 10, 2022, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received calls to Koonce Drive in Trinity about a suspicious person. On the way to the scene, an additional caller reported a breaking and entering happening in the same area. The caller stated a man...
Danville Police give holiday in response to uptick in vehicle thefts
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) has reported that they have seen an uptick in the number of motor vehicle thefts. In attempts to keep the community aware and safe, they give tips to help people keep their cars secure. Here are 10 tips: DPD tells the community to always be mindful […]
Man breaks into NCDMV building, steals jacket, and sets the place on fire, authorities say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Office located on US Highway 220 Business South, Asheboro, about a breaking/entering and larceny on Nov. 24 around 5:18 p.m. When deputies arrived, a fire investigator from the Randolph County Fire...
wfxrtv.com
Ferrum man arrested and charged after deputies search his home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says it has arrested a man after finding several weapons and drugs at his home in Ferrum. Deputies say they responded to the 900 block of Franklin Street with a narcotics-related search warrant on October 20. 52-year-old Dennis...
WSLS
19-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – A 19-year-old has been arrested on multiple charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Danville that happened in August. Police said they responded to calls of shots fired in the 300 block of Halifax Street and found 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WXII 12
Driver charged after crash on I-77 south in Yadkin County
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A tractor-trailer driver is charged after a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 77. The interstate was closed south of Jonesville at Exit 79, U.S. 21, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 news headlines. According to North...
Danville Police search for a vehicle
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating and identifying a car that it believes is involved in multiple vehicle larcenies throughout Danville. Police report someone has been breaking into cars over the past two weeks from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Officials are searching for the […]
chathamjournal.com
Group arrested in connection with armed robbery in western Chatham County
Siler City, NC – A series of arrests have been made in connection with an armed robbery which occurred in Chatham County in early November. The victim in the case reported being threatened, robbed, and held against her will in the home of Peter John Mein, 62, of 311 Piney Grove Church Road, Siler City.
cbs17
Former Granville County teacher had ‘inappropriate activity’ with student, sheriff says
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Granville County teacher was arrested Tuesday after having “inappropriate activity” with a student, the sheriff’s office said. On Oct. 25, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office was informed of “inappropriate activity” between a teacher and student at Oxford Preparatory School. Later that week, 37-year-old Michael Mitteer was terminated from his position at the school.
Ramseur officer hurt in crash on way to work on Hwy 64 in Siler City
SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Ramseur officer was hurt in a crash on his way to work in Siler City on Tuesday night. The Ramseur Police Department says Officer William Smith was driving to work on Highway 64 in Siler City around 7 p.m. when a car going 65 miles an hour pulled out […]
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects that smashed front door of business
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Over $50,000 worth of cigarette cartons were stolen and the front door was smashed at Express Tobacco (18013 Forest Road) on Tuesday. The Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for two masked and gloved males that were seen entering the business. The...
