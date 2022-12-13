Experts define metastatic cancer as cancer that spreads from the anatomical location where it started to a distant part of the body. Regarding most types of cancer, oncologists classify metastatic cases as Stage IV disease. Cancer can spread, or metastasize, to just about any part of the body. In general, the most common sites of distant disease are the bone, lung, and liver, but different cancer types tend to associate with specific secondary areas. Metastatic cancer patients can first experience early-stage cancer, which develops into metastatic cancer, or they can receive a metastatic diagnosis when first learning they have cancer. When the first cancer diagnosis includes metastatic disease, doctors refer to the case as “de novo metastatic cancer.”

