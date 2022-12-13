Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
Related
Two injured after truck overturns, spills more than 1,000 gallons of cooking oil on Buckingham Road
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were injured after a truck filled with cooking oil overturned near Buckingham Road and Gunnery Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 9:53 AM. FHP said two Fort Lauderdale men were traveling east on Buckingham Road...
I-95 To Close Again In Boca Raton, Just As Holiday Traffic Picks Up
TWO CLOSURES SET FOR NEXT WEEK. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two major closures are now set for I-95 next week. The first will occur Sunday night into Monday. The second will be Tuesday night into Wednesday. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, […]
wflx.com
Semi hauling eggs overturns on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach Gardens
A two-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens caused major traffic delays Wednesday evening. The wreck occurred just after 4 p.m. near the Northlake Boulevard exit, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said the driver of a semi, which...
wflx.com
Pilot taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Belle Glade
A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Belle Glade, sending the pilot to the hospital. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of N. Main Street at about 2:40 p.m. When crews arrived, they spotted a single-engine Ayres Thrush S2R-510 that had crashed in...
wflx.com
Deputy rescues woman from submerged car in Stuart
A Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy rescued a driver whose car submerged into a Stuart pond Wednesday night. Arund 5 p.m., Martin County Fire Rescue got a call there was a submerged car off Willoughby Glen community entrance. The woman was still in the car and the deputy jumped into...
Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach
FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
west-palm-beach-news.com
Individual shot on Clematis Road in downtown West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting overnight Monday along a popular stretch of Clematis Street. Officers responded to the 200 block of Clematis Street around 1:30 am. A police department spokesman said the victim is in intensive care and is expected to...
cbs12.com
Truck crash shuts down southbound I-95 at Northlake Boulevard
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The southbound lanes of I-95 are shut down in Palm Beach Gardens due to a truck crash. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened north of Northlake Boulevard, just before the exit to PGA Boulevard. Video from a CBS12 News viewer showed...
cw34.com
Pilot walks away from small plane crash in sugar cane field in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A pilot is lucky to be alive after their plane crashed in a sugar cane field in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a reported aircraft incident at 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters said when they arrived to N. Main...
cw34.com
Firefighters contain house fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters worked to contain a house fire in Delray Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Delray Beach and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived to the single story home on Casa Real Drive to find it engulfed in flames and covered in thick plumes of black smoke. Both crews immediately got to work and extinguished the fire in just three minutes, preventing the damage from spreading to other parts of the house.
cw34.com
Dramatic Rescue: Person pulled from SUV after rollover crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters pulled a person from an SUV after rollover crash in Lake Worth on Monday afternoon. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the crash took place on Lantana Rd. and Jog Rd. Photos from the scene show the car flipped on its side, coming...
ATLANTIC HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT “FATBOY” CHARGED WITH KIDNAP, LED COPS ON CHASE
HIGH-SPEED CHASE ENDS IN FIRE NEAR PALMETTO PARK AND I-95 IN BOCA RATON. STARTS IN DELRAY BEACH. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach High School Student whose nickname is “Fatboy” is facing multiple charges — including kidnap, hit and run, fleeing police, […]
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out a warehouse building in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A smokey situation was at hand in South Florida. A fire broke out a large warehouse building near Southwest Second Street and 14th Avenue, Wednesday morning. Lots of smoke poured out of the building as fire rescue tried to get it under control. No injuries...
cbs12.com
Man dies after driving into Lake Ida Canal
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after driving into a canal in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Roy Hummert, 60, left the Hive Waterfront Restaurant on the evening of Dec. 11 and got in his vehicle. Deputies say Hummert accelerated...
wflx.com
2 sustain minor injuries in West Palm Beach shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said. The shooting occurred just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Tamarind Avenue. West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a man and a teen were hurt in the shooting. Both...
WSVN-TV
Police search for two women accused of stealing man’s Rolex watch, credit card in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two women who were caught on surveillance video at a rooftop bar in Fort Lauderdale suspected of stealing a man’s pricey timepiece. According to detectives, the women met a man outside the bar, and he took them to his place...
17 vehicles broken into at Port St. Lucie apartment complex
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said multiple vehicle break-ins occurred at the Reserve apartment complex in Port St. Lucie.
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Police Distributes Coyote Whistles After Recent Sightings
The Coconut Creek Police Department is giving free coyote whistles to keep residents and pets safe. When a resident encounters a coyote, they can blow the whistle to scare them away. To pick one up, residents can visit the police department at 4800 West Copans Road. All they need to...
WSVN-TV
Drunk driver may face life prison after killing 18-year-old tourist in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drunk driver is closer to learning his punishment years after a crash on a well known South Florida road took the life of a young tourist. The victim was with a group of baseball fans. They traveled to South Florida for spring training when tragedy struck.
wflx.com
Construction for Martin County housing development halted due to flood concerns
Construction for one of Martin County’s new housing developments has been halted for the foreseeable future due to flood concerns to surrounding homes. Building a new community off of Kanner Highway has caused flooding at a decades old home nearby. The homeowner said she can barely live in her home anymore.
Comments / 0