Lake Worth, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 To Close Again In Boca Raton, Just As Holiday Traffic Picks Up

TWO CLOSURES SET FOR NEXT WEEK. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two major closures are now set for I-95 next week. The first will occur Sunday night into Monday. The second will be Tuesday night into Wednesday. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, […]
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Semi hauling eggs overturns on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach Gardens

A two-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens caused major traffic delays Wednesday evening. The wreck occurred just after 4 p.m. near the Northlake Boulevard exit, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said the driver of a semi, which...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wflx.com

Pilot taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Belle Glade

A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Belle Glade, sending the pilot to the hospital. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of N. Main Street at about 2:40 p.m. When crews arrived, they spotted a single-engine Ayres Thrush S2R-510 that had crashed in...
BELLE GLADE, FL
wflx.com

Deputy rescues woman from submerged car in Stuart

A Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy rescued a driver whose car submerged into a Stuart pond Wednesday night. Arund 5 p.m., Martin County Fire Rescue got a call there was a submerged car off Willoughby Glen community entrance. The woman was still in the car and the deputy jumped into...
STUART, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach

FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Individual shot on Clematis Road in downtown West Palm Seashore

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting overnight Monday along a popular stretch of Clematis Street. Officers responded to the 200 block of Clematis Street around 1:30 am. A police department spokesman said the victim is in intensive care and is expected to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Firefighters contain house fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters worked to contain a house fire in Delray Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Delray Beach and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived to the single story home on Casa Real Drive to find it engulfed in flames and covered in thick plumes of black smoke. Both crews immediately got to work and extinguished the fire in just three minutes, preventing the damage from spreading to other parts of the house.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out a warehouse building in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A smokey situation was at hand in South Florida. A fire broke out a large warehouse building near Southwest Second Street and 14th Avenue, Wednesday morning. Lots of smoke poured out of the building as fire rescue tried to get it under control. No injuries...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man dies after driving into Lake Ida Canal

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after driving into a canal in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Roy Hummert, 60, left the Hive Waterfront Restaurant on the evening of Dec. 11 and got in his vehicle. Deputies say Hummert accelerated...
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

2 sustain minor injuries in West Palm Beach shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said. The shooting occurred just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Tamarind Avenue. West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a man and a teen were hurt in the shooting. Both...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

