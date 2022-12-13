When it comes to investing for retirement it’s not just a matter of how much you make – it’s also a matter of how much you keep. The surest way to boost the returns on your retirement money can come from cutting the bite that the tax man takes out of your nest egg. That leaves you not only with more income to enjoy once you stop working but also leaves more of your investment portfolio untouched so it can continue generating gains in your golden years.

