Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Are Stock Splits Good for Investors?
While a stock split doesn’t change the value of your investment, it’s generally a good sign for investors. In most cases it means that the company is confident about its position going forward, and that it wants to seek additional investment. A stock split usually makes it easier...
KTEN.com
What Is a Wide-Moat Stock?
The most successful companies in history don’t just have legendary profits. Generally, they build a substantial lead over their competitors, known as an economic moat. This scenario gives rise to wide-moat stock, a type of sustainable competitive advantage a business possesses. A wide-moat stock is a share of that type of business. Here’s what it means.
KTEN.com
What Is a Margin Rate, and How Does It Work?
Margin rates are a financial concept the average investor might not be informed about — and this lack of knowledge could be costly. As a general rule, new investors should stay away from investments that have a margin rate, as they tend to be more complicated options better suited for someone with more experience.
KTEN.com
The Fed lifts rates by half a point, acknowledging that inflation is easing
The Federal Reserve approved a half-point interest rate hike on Wednesday, a smaller increase than in recent months and an acknowledgment that inflation is finally easing. The increase marks a shift for the central bank after an unprecedented year that includes seven-straight rate hikes as part of an aggressive campaign to try and bring down the highest inflation since the early 1980s.
KTEN.com
Retail sales have dropped significantly
Black Friday may have been back in fashion this year, but the strong turnout at the start of the holiday shopping season last month wasn't enough to counter a broader consumer pullback in spending. US retail sales fell sharply at the start of the holiday shopping season, dropping by 0.6%...
KTEN.com
No 'pivot' in inflation fight, but central bankers are easing up
Central banks in Europe on Thursday joined the US Federal Reserve in slowing down the pace of interest rate hikes as decades-high inflation shows signs of easing. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank both hiked rates by half a percentage point in their final meetings of the year. Previously, they had gone with increases of three-quarters of a percentage point.
KTEN.com
How to Invest $10,000 for Passive Income
Investing in passive income can allow you to make money with minimal portfolio management. There are many types of investments to make passive income. If you have $10,000, here are eight common passive investments to consider. A financial advisor can help you create a financial plan for your passive investments.
Fraud, cons and Ponzi schemes: did Sam Bankman-Fried use Madoff tactics?
At first glance, Sam Bankman-Fried bears little resemblance to Bernie Madoff. One is a smartly-suited, grey-haired financial titan with a 40-year career on Wall Street, and the other a 30-year-old millennial king of crypto in shorts and T-shirt. But almost 14 years to the day since Madoff was arrested and...
KTEN.com
How to Calculate the Marginal Tax Rate
Marginal taxation systems like the U.S. federal income tax system increase the percentage of income owed to taxes as a taxpayer’s income increases. There are seven income brackets. Your marginal tax rate will also be affected by your filing status, which could be single, married filing jointly or head of household. Only the amount of income within a particular bracket is subject to the corresponding marginal tax rate. To calculate your marginal tax rate, apply the percentage of tax charged to the amount of income in each bracket according to your filing status and add up the totals.
KTEN.com
4 Retirement Planning Moves That Can Save Big on Taxes, Including Capital Gains
When it comes to investing for retirement it’s not just a matter of how much you make – it’s also a matter of how much you keep. The surest way to boost the returns on your retirement money can come from cutting the bite that the tax man takes out of your nest egg. That leaves you not only with more income to enjoy once you stop working but also leaves more of your investment portfolio untouched so it can continue generating gains in your golden years.
KTEN.com
What Is a Bank Run?
Bank runs occur when many individual account holders withdraw large sums of money at the same time out of fear that the bank might fail. Here’s how bank runs works. To ensure you’re keeping your money in a secure institution, consider matching with a vetted financial advisor for free to assess the stability of your bank and determine where your money might be safest.
KTEN.com
Mortgage rates drop for fifth week in a row
Mortgage rates fell once again this week, dipping for the fifth straight week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.31% in the week ending December 15, down from 6.33% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.12%. Mortgage rates have risen throughout most...
KTEN.com
China's economy plunged before major Covid policy shift. A rebound may be months away
The end of pandemic restrictions in China will eventually usher in a strong economic rebound as the country learns to live with the Covid virus, according to economists, even as a slew of data showed business activity plummeting in November. Retail sales declined 5.9% last month from a year ago,...
KTEN.com
How Much Cash Can You Withdraw From Your Bank?
Just about every bank puts a limit on how much cash you can withdraw each day. In part, this is a security feature to prevent thieves from cleaning out unauthorized accounts. In other part, this helps banks and ATMs to stabilize liquidity. If accessing cash, especially on an unscheduled basis, is important to you, here’s what you need to know about daily withdrawal limits from a personal account at a commercial bank.
KTEN.com
Should You Name a Bank as Trustee of Your Trust?
A trust is an excellent way to bestow wealth, but disbursing money to your beneficiaries hinges on a crucial party: the trustee. Your trustee’s financial knowledge, discretion and accountability will influence how a trust impacts beneficiaries. These duties can be overwhelming for one person to manage, especially if they’re a family member. Fortunately, a trust can have an institutional trustee, such as a bank, that oversees the acts of a trustee on your trust.
KTEN.com
FINALLY! An Easy Way to Automate the R&D Tax Credit
Originally Posted On: https://taxrobot.com/rd-tax-software-for-cpas-accountants/. The Knowledge of Industry-Leading Tax Consultants Without the Price. Let’s face it – if the R&D tax credit were easy to calculate, there wouldn’t be a need for tax credit consultants. From the statute and regulations to case law and IRS guidelines… The...
KTEN.com
When to Pay Off Debt or Save for Retirement
For many people, debt is the biggest obstacle to saving for their retirement. In particular, millennials and Gen Z workers often have to choose between contributing to their 401(k)s or paying off tens of thousands in student loans. The time value of money makes it important to save for retirement early, and by the same token, the time value of money makes it important to pay off debt as fast as possible.
New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China's abrupt lifting of stringent COVID-19 restrictions could result in an explosion of cases and over a million deaths through 2023, according to new projections from the U.S.-based Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).
Comments / 0