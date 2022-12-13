ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests

Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
Medical News Today

Metastatic cancer risk reduced by as much as 72% with high intensity exercise

A recent study found that high intensity aerobic exercise increased glucose consumption by internal organs. The researchers believe this association reduces the availability of energy needed for tumors to grow. Using data from a prospective study, researchers found 72% less metastatic cancer in participants who regularly engaged in high intensity...
Medical News Today

What is the link between alcohol and pancreatic cancer?

Some research shows a link between heavy alcohol consumption and pancreatic cancer. Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol may also lead to chronic pancreatitis, which increases pancreatic cancer risk. Pancreatic cancer develops in the pancreas, the organ that produces enzymes to aid digestion. Symptoms may appear only in the later stages...
Medical News Today

Colon cancer: Might dietary changes help starve tumors?

Researchers studied the effects of a low protein diet on colon cancer growth. They found that a low protein diet reduces tumor growth and increases cancer cell death in mice. The researchers say that further study is needed to see if the results translate to humans. Colon cancer occurs when...
MedicalXpress

Could COVID-19 hold a cancer cure? Spike protein reduces lung tumors in lab study

The notorious spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, caused lung cancer cells to die in laboratory studies conducted by researchers at RUSH University Medical Center, who recently published their findings in the journal Cancers. The discovery raises the possibility that the pandemic that has afflicted the globe...
NBC News

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.

Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
HealthDay

Exercise Can Help Fight Colon Cancer, Even If Patient Is Obese

Higher activity levels are associated with less inflammation and improved gut health among colon cancer patients. Obesity is close to becoming the No. 1 cause of cancer in the United States. Researchers say future studies should look at exercise type, intensity and body composition in relation to colon cancer survival.
UTAH STATE
technologynetworks.com

Promising Results for Anti-KRAS Drug in Pancreatic Cancer Preclinical Study

A small molecule inhibitor that attacks the difficult to target, cancer-causing gene mutation KRAS, found in nearly 30 percent of all human tumors, successfully shrunk tumors or stopped cancer growth in preclinical models of pancreatic cancer, researchers from Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center showed, suggesting the drug is a strong candidate for clinical trials. The study was published today in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
labroots.com

Could a Drug for Parkinson's Disease Reduce the Side Effects of Chemotherapy?

Chemotherapies, drugs used to fight cancer by killing tumor cells or preventing them from growing and dividing, remain some of the most common cancer treatments. Chemotherapy regimens differ based on several factors, including the type and stage of cancer and the patient’s general health and comorbidities. Sometimes chemotherapy may be administered alone, but in some cases, doctors combine it with other treatments like surgery or radiation.
technologynetworks.com

Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics

About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
labroots.com

Mucus Eating Microbe Contributes to Major Cancer Treatment Complication

Akkermansia muciniphila loves to degrade mucin, a molecule found in mucus. We’ve identified this and other mucus-degrading bacteria of our gut microbiome as playing a role in various human diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, colitis, and colonic epithelial carcinogenesis. New research suggests this microbe plays a role in a deadly cancer treatment complication.
ajmc.com

Parkinson Medication May Improve Blood Pressure in Teens With T1D

Due to the study’s small sample, further research is needed to understand the role of bromocriptine in reducing blood pressure and artery stiffness in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Bromocriptine, a medication typically used to treat Parkinson disease and type 2 diabetes, was linked to lower blood pressure...
WRIC TV

US deaths fell this year, but not to pre-COVID levels

NEW YORK (AP) — The number of U.S. deaths dropped this year, but there are still more than there were before the coronavirus hit. Preliminary data — through the first 11 months of the year — indicates 2022 will see fewer deaths than the previous two COVID-19 pandemic years. Current reports suggest deaths may be down about 3% from 2020 and about 7% vs. 2021.
targetedonc.com

Adagrasib Plus Pembrolizumab Shows Promising Efficacy in Certain Patients with Advanced NSCLC

Preliminary findings from the KRYSTAL-1 and KRYSTAL-7 trials show the potential for adagrasib in combination with pembrolizumab for patients with non-small cell lung cancer who’s cancer harbors a KRASG12C mutation. The combination of adagrasib (MRTX849) with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) has shown a favorable safety and efficacy the first-line setting for...
Healthline

Abdominal Desmoid Tumors

A tumor is a growth of tissue that happens when cells in your body grow and divide at a faster rate than they would normally. When we think of tumors, we often think of cancer. However, not all tumors are malignant (cancerous). A desmoid tumor is a type of benign...

Comments / 0

Community Policy