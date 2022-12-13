Read full article on original website
Related
Shelby County D.A. is 'looking into' assault on Memphis community leader at Whitehaven golf course
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Thursday his office is ‘looking into the incident’ at a Whitehaven golf course where Memphis Police said a community leader was assaulted with a golf club during a dispute. The statement Thursday from the D.A. came after...
3 students found with weapons at North Mississippi high school, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to learn more details after three students were reportedly found with weapons at a high school in North Mississippi. The three students were found in possession of weapons at Coldwater High School, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance. Coldwater Police are handling...
Walls police officer, 2 others injured in crash, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Mississippi police officer and two other people were injured following a crash in DeSoto County. The crash happened Thursday night just before 11 p.m. at Hwy. 61 and Starlanding Road. A Walls Police officer was taken to Baptist DeSoto, along with two others, according...
actionnews5.com
City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the City of Memphis are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin. Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive. Both of...
Covington Leader
Tipton County native named chief of staff to Tennessee Speaker Cameron Sexton
On Wednesday, Tipton County native Kevin Johnson was named the chief of staff for Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. “I am excited to announce Kevin Johnson as my new chief of staff and Rosie Anderson as my new director of operations,” said Speaker Sexton. “Both are dedicated and hardworking professionals who have played a prominent role in serving our members and contributing to the House’s sustained success during the 112th General Assembly.”
Man killed in shooting at Holly Springs store, coroner says
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead after a shooting in Holly Springs. The shooting happened Dec. 15 at the Holly Market on N. Memphis Street, according to the Marshall County Coroner. One suspect has been taken into custody. FOX13 is working to gather more details about the...
Suspect who escaped Coldwater, MS police back in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Mississippi have announced the arrest of a man who escaped police custody a month ago after allegedly bringing a firearm to a school. Police said that 21-year-old Christopher Bernard Muhammad Nolen Jr. was a wanted man after he escaped from police custody in mid-November. The Coldwater Police Department reported Thursday that he is […]
actionnews5.com
Tate County School District closing Coldwater High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tate County School District was notified yesterday, December 12, of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High School in grades 7th-12th. The staff at Tate County School...
deltastate.edu
Perrin Caldwell, Jr. of Caldwell Insurance in Batesville establishes the first $10,000 endowed scholarship for the 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push
CLEVELAND, Miss. – Perrin Caldwell, Jr., President of Caldwell Insurance of Batesville, Mississippi, recently established a $10,000 endowed scholarship as the first gift given to the Delta State 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push. While managing a very successful insurance company, Caldwell maintains several leadership positions. He is a member...
localmemphis.com
Memphis man released after serving 25 years of 'excessive' 162-year jail sentence, D.A. Steve Mulroy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After serving 25 years of a 162-year sentence, a Memphis man will now be released, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday, after they reviewed and reopened Courtney Anderson's case. Anderson, now 54, was arrested in 1997 and later convicted of multiple counts of theft...
Albany Herald
Inside Zach Arnett’s Abrupt Ascension at Mississippi State
Fox & Hound is a bar and grill nestled in the north Mississippi town of Southaven. There is nothing spectacular about it. It’s got a pool table or two, some dart boards and serves burgers, wings and buckets of cold beer.
NAACP calls for 'prayers, action' after Memphis community leader assaulted with golf club following dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis community leader is still in the hospital after suffering "significant brain injuries" when he was assaulted with a golf club following a dispute earlier this month, the NAACP Memphis Branch said Tuesday. The NAACP is calling for higher charges to be considered for Wesley...
Juveniles arrested for Mississippi bank burglary — may also be responsible for multiple convenience store break-ins
Attempted burglary at the Pope branch of First Security Bank this week ended with the apprehension of three juveniles, but highlights a growing problem in Panola County, said Sheriff Shane Phelps. Arrested were three South Panola High School students, all age 16, who Phelps and his investigators believe are also...
thelocalvoice.net
Mantee, Mississippi Man Arrested in Oxford for Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Oxford Police Department The Oxford Police Department is housed 715 Molly Barr Road. The department has more than 70 full-time officers and staff and provides a wide range of protection and enforcement services. The Police Department has a community-oriented policing philosophy and provides around-the-clock patrols. Other services include crime prevention programs, such as Neighborhood Watch and D.A.R.E., as well as specialized units including Mounted Patrol, K-9 Unit, DUI Enforcement and the City Dispatch. Crime Reports provided to The Local Voice come directly from the Oxford Police Department.
Germantown approves deal to transfer schools, build new Cordova high school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Board of Mayor and Alderman in Germantown approved a deal on Monday that would give the city three schools from the Memphis-Shelby County School District. The schools include Germantown High, Germantown Middle, and Germantown Elementary. The plan calls for one of those schools to be sold and some of that money […]
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Man Arrested for Intimidating a Witness
After investigation, Derrian Pegues, 23, of Oxford, Mississippi was arrested and charged with Felony Malicious Mischief. Pegues was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and given a $2,500 bond. On December 2nd, Pegues reached back out to the victim from the previous incident. Pegues was then arrested and...
Toll lanes in Memphis being considered to ease traffic congestion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Paying extra to drive?. That’s what would happen if express toll lanes come to the Bluff City. Are you willing to pay a little extra to drive on the road?. Gov. Bill Lee is considering a plan to build express toll lanes to help ease traffic on highways across the state.
WBBJ
FBI: New type of sextortion emerging in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — In recent years there’s been an increase on sextortion cases among youth. But Federal Bureau of Investigation agents are seeing a new type of financial sextortion coming across social platforms called deepfake images. The FBI Memphis office is seeing emerging financial type of sextortion. Instead...
DeSoto Times Today
Southaven approves conditions for hotel in Snowden district
Southaven approved a conditional use permit for a hotel to be built on two lots in front of the city parks office on Pine Tar Alley in Snowden Grove, but will require the developers to provide the city with a market report identifying the quality of the brand in order to go up.
Three Ole Miss commits land inside newly-released Top 247
Three Ole Miss football commits landed spots inside the newly-released Top247 for the class of 2023 on Tuesday evening. One barely missed a five-star ranking. That one was linebacker commit Suntarine Perkins out of Raleigh (Miss.) High School. Perkins, who reaffirmed his commitment to the Rebels over the weekend, maintained his four-star status as the nation's No. 35 overall player. He is ranked as the country's No. 2 linebacker and the top overall prospect in the state of Mississippi. The 6-3, 200-pounder was given a score of 97. The top 32 players are ranked as five-star prospects.
Comments / 0