As expected Tuesday morning, Clinton County Council and Commissioners voted unanimously to tear down the Regions Building and rebuild new at the same location. Commissioners President Jordan Brewer says it will be at least 120 days before any real work gets done due to the winter months and their in-house processes. The dollar amount kicked around has been 28-million dollars. Officials claim the need is because of mold that came when water got into the basement and the potential of asbestos from the past. County Council President Alan Dunn says they also took action for exterior courthouse renovations. This comes after lengthy discussion for refurbishing the old Regions Bank Building in the past year. When they had to make a decision for moving forward, officials scrambled to hold two meetings last Friday to update each other on the latest issues with the former regions bank building. Board members were given the weekend to take in the information.

CLINTON COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO