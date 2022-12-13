Read full article on original website
Vincent J. Winter
Vincent J. Winter , 56, of Frankfort, passed away unexpectedly December 13, 2022, in his home. Born August 8, 1966, in Frankfort, Vincent was the son of Raymond and Thelma (Potts) Winter, Sr. He was a 1984 graduate of Frankfort High School. Vincent enjoyed listening to country music and singing...
Berta M. Murphy
87, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2022, at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. The daughter of E. D. and Mabel (Hendryx) Crews, Berta was born July 13, 1935, in Frankfort. She was a 1953 graduate of Frankfort High School. She married Robert Murphy, and they later divorced. Berta...
Gary Neal Wallace
Gary Neal Wallace, 71, of Frankfort, passed away December 12, 2022 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. He was born on March 20, 1951 in Lebanon to Clark E. and Louiva (Graham) Wallace. He married Marlesia Lee on December 20, 1975 in Cicero and she survives. Gary grew up...
Larry Dale Clinton Jr.
Larry Dale Clinton Jr., 57, of rural Frankfort, died Sunday, December 11, 2022 at his home, following a year long illness. He was born August 6, 1965 in Rensselaer, Indiana. He married Sheila Johnston on August 8, 1983 in Frankfort and she survives. Dale was a 1983 graduate of Frankfort...
Kirklin Christian Church Preschool Christmas Program Held Wednesday Evening
Kirklin Christian Church held their annual Preschool Christmas Program Wednesday evening at the church. Welcome and Introductions were given by Pastor Tom Holton before the children were presented by Preschool Director Heidi Yeagher and Instructional Assistant Jane Fausset. There are 12 students, 6 three and four year olds and six...
Antioch Church Comes Caroling Saturday
Join us this Saturday, December 17, as the Antioch Church will be caroling through the streets of Frankfort in a horse-drawn carriage!. They will be starting at the Clinton County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. and will follow the route. If you are driving along the route please use caution when...
Forsythe Takes Over Frankfort Parks Department on Interim Basis
Mayor Judy Sheets, announced Tuesday that Bart Kraning will no longer serve as Parks Superintendent with the City of Frankfort as of December 12. The City appreciates the work Kraning did for the Parks Department during the course of his employment and wish him the best on his next endeavors. Jason Forsythe, the current Street Superintendent, will take on the added duty of overseeing the city parks as Interim Parks.
Clinton County Youth Theatre Presents ‘Sideways Stories from Wayside School’
The Clinton County Youth Theatre (CCYT), the Friends of the Frankfort Community Public Library, and Executive Producer Gem City Junction announce their 2023 Winter Show, including cast and production details. The show, which is led by Kennedy Houser, runs in Skanta Theatre Thurs.-Sat., Jan. 26-28, at 7:30 with a matinee at 2:30 p.m. on Sat. Jan. 28. Tickets for the show are on sale now.
I-U Health To Help With Tech Center
Earlier this month, IU Health announced $9.5 million in grants awarded to community organizations across the state. The grants were awarded from the $200 million Community Impact Investment Fund (CIIF), which is administered by the IU Health Foundation to address key social and environmental factors that heavily affect people’s health outcomes.
Frankfort City Councilman Takes Shot at former Mayor for Social Media Post
Frankfort City Councilman Mike Brite is in his first term as a member of the city council. During Monday night’s council meeting, Brite made a comment about his displeasure with former Mayor Chris McBarnes regarding comments he made on social media regarding city leadership and the upcoming election that is coming up in May.
County To Tear Down And Rebuild Annex
As expected Tuesday morning, Clinton County Council and Commissioners voted unanimously to tear down the Regions Building and rebuild new at the same location. Commissioners President Jordan Brewer says it will be at least 120 days before any real work gets done due to the winter months and their in-house processes. The dollar amount kicked around has been 28-million dollars. Officials claim the need is because of mold that came when water got into the basement and the potential of asbestos from the past. County Council President Alan Dunn says they also took action for exterior courthouse renovations. This comes after lengthy discussion for refurbishing the old Regions Bank Building in the past year. When they had to make a decision for moving forward, officials scrambled to hold two meetings last Friday to update each other on the latest issues with the former regions bank building. Board members were given the weekend to take in the information.
Weather May Dampen Festival of Lights
The City of Frankfort has announced that due to today’s weather, the lights at the TPA Park Festival of Lights may be off due to rain and weather. The GFIs trip when moisture builds up. When that happens, they have to shut down and started up again.
