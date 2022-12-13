ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians Set To Sign Free Agent Catcher Mike Zunino

By Todd Paquette
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQxAE_0jh9mUQ500

According to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic the Guardians are in agreement with 32-year-old free agent catcher Mike Zunino.

Robert Murray MLB writer for FanSided reports Zunino's contract for the 2023 season is 1-year for $6 million dollars.

Zunino should provide Cleveland with high-quality defense they are looking for behind the plate. The question becomes how he will fair offensively coming off season ending surgery in 2022 to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome in his left shoulder.

In 2022 over just 123 plate appearances with the Rays Zunino slashed .148/.195/.304 before the season ending surgery. The Guardians are banking on him to return to his 2021 form in which he hit 33 home runs in only 375 plate appearances. That year he did just hit .216 on the season and owns a career .200 average over almost 3,000 plate appearances. Zunino's power and defense combo still make him a valuable asset despite his low average at the plate and at just $6 million for one year Cleveland hopes they got a steal in the veteran catcher.

Zunino is now the Guardians second free-agent addition following the recent signing of first baseman Josh Bell to a two-year, $33MM contract that allows him to opt out of the deal after year. Bell and Zunino should add some much-needed power to the Cleveland lineup which finished 29th in the majors in home runs in 2022.

The Zunino signing likely means top Guardians top catching prospect Bo Naylor begins the season back at Triple-A Columbus at the beginning of the 2023 season. Naylor who doesn't turn 23-years-old until February 21st of next year has only played in 66 games at the Triple-A level and has just eight plate appearances with the big-league club. The one-year deal allows them to potential bring Naylor along slowly giving him a little more time to develop behind the plate.

The Guardians also have fellow catching prospect Bryan Lavastida on the 40-man roster and signed free agent catcher Meibrys Viloria to a minor league deal with an invite to MLB Spring Training. Look for the organization to add some more catching depth via free agency or a trade to possibly back up Zunino before 2023 spring training begins.

What's Next For Owen Miller After The Guardians Bring In Josh Bell?

MLB Rule 5 Draft Is Today! What Guardians Prospects Could Be Selected?

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent

The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing

When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
Larry Brown Sports

Mets could trade away prominent veteran?

The New York Mets have done a lot of importing this offseason, but it may now be time for them to start exporting. According to a report this week by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets are listening to trade offers for veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco. The 35-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies

(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClevelandBaseballInsider

ClevelandBaseballInsider

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
681
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

ClevelandBaseballInsider is a FanNation channel covering the Cleveland Indians

Comments / 0

Community Policy