Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This SC City Was Named of the “Top Romantic Cities” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South CarolinaTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
After struggling with staffing issues, Wilmington restaurant recruits the help of a robot
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Staffing has been difficult for several industries since the pandemic, and one restaurant in Wilmington came up with an unusual solution to help give staff a much-needed helping hand. Nigel Langstone opened Artisano Pizza and Gelato near Wrightsville Beach about a year and a half...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local resident wins brand new car after donating to raffle
Getting a brand-new car for just ten dollars may sound too good to be true, but for a Pender County man, it is very real. William Fagan is the lucky winner in this year’s “Cruisin for Kids” charity car raffle, which is put on by Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place or “WRAAP.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Good Friends Luncheon brings dozens of Santas to Wilmington Convention Center
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Good Friends of Wilmington hosted its annual “Good Friends Luncheon” at the convention center in downtown Wilmington. Costumed santas, including WWAY anchors Jeff Rivenbark and Matt Bennett, took part in singing Christmas carols, as attendees made their way into the convention center. “Good...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County Group Makes Christmas Arrangements for Good Cause
Pender County (WWAY) — Some Pender County residents are getting crafty this holiday season. The annual “Making of the Greens” took place today at the Pender County cooperative extension in Burgaw. The group of volunteers made a variety of Christmas arrangements using all types of greenery and shrubbery. The volunteers say they take part to put their green thumbs to good use and to help others.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police looking for man after suspicious incident on S. College Rd.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police need your help finding a man involved in a a suspicious incident Thursday near the 300 block of S. College Road. Police say the man is described as being in his mid-40s to early 50s, approximately 200 lbs., and having a gray ponytail.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Fire Rescue hosting Holiday Storytime
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue is holding a special holiday event this Saturday. The family-fun will offer fire safety and holiday activities from 10:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. on December 17th. Holiday Storytime with Santa will take place at Wrightsboro Fire Station 11...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Myrtle Beach single mother walking one hour to work surprised with car
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A single mother walking one hour to work each way received an early Christmas present Tuesday afternoon. The mother of three young children was gifted a newly refurbished vehicle from Caliber Collision and GEICO.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach Detective recognized for digital forensic examination training
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Carolina Beach Police Department Detective has been recognized by the U.S. Secret Service’s National Computer Forensics Institute. Detective Tice received an award as one of 50 top state and local NCFI graduates in the country trained in digital forensic examination techniques. A...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County churches partner to help Toys for Tots
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A group of New Hanover County churches partnered with Toys for Tots to make sure area kids receive gifts just in time for Christmas. Two truckloads of toys, ranging from stuffed animals to bikes, were delivered at Hope Baptist Church for all Nations and will be sorted Friday, and distributed to families in the community over the weekend.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA advises homeowners to winter-ready their pipes as temperatures drop
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Time is running out to prepare your home’s pipes for the cold months ahead. Winter arrives in just eight days, with the Cape Fear already seeing three nights this fall below freezing. As temperatures drop, your pipes are put at risk of freezing or...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladenboro receives $325,000 community enhancement grant
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund to 42 local governments across the state. A total of $19.76 million will be issued in this second round of grantmaking from the Fund, which helps local governments overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department celebrates 125 years with luncheon
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department continues to celebrate 125 years as a career fire department, with several events to mark the milestone. A luncheon was held on Thursday, December 15, at Station 3 on Cinema Drive. Presentations were given by Fire Chief Steve Mason and other local leaders.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Free parking along part of Front Street aimed to help businesses impacted by construction
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A months-long downtown Wilmington construction project is finally nearing completion, but the impacts it had on local businesses will likely continue being felt for awhile. Two blocks of Front Street have been under work since the spring and has prevented parking in front of businesses...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead woman dies after dog attack
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A woman has died after sustaining severe injuries after being mauled by two of her neighbor’s dogs at a home in Hampstead. On December 8, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said its 911 Center received a call from the property owner at 206 Holiday Drive about a woman on the ground in his backyard.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport begins construction project, adding new crosswalks
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport has begun a road construction project expected to make crossing the street safer. NCDOT crews are performing bulb out and crosswalk preparations on Howe Street at the corners of East and West Nash Streets. They’ll be cutting out sections of asphalt...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Health care training institute opens in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A new school officially opened its doors in downtown Wilmington on Thursday, December 15. Its goal is to providing an accessible path for students entering the healthcare profession. The Sankofa Training & Wellness Institute is located on the sixth floor of the Murchison Building on North...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bellamy Mansion Museum hosting free Christmas lights exhibit
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Bellamy Mansion Museum in downtown Wilmington is offering a special Christmas experience this month. On December 20th through December 22nd, the mansion on Market Street will offer visitors the chance to enjoy the historic home decorated in a festive look. The mansion will feature...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bolivia Fire Department crews train for entrapment scenarios
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Firefighters with the Bolivia Fire Department recently underwent a special kind of training. Not all fires are the same, with some involving collapsed buildings and potential entrapment. Structural collapse can be a life or death situation when occurring on a fire scene, so firefighters practiced...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian. The call came into dispatch just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. According to a WPD spokesperson, a 45-year-old Wilmington man was struck by a vehicle in the 3100 block of Market Street in front of “Dr. Stylz” men’s clothing store.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NHCSO campaign helps raise money for Special Olympics
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office partnered with The Saw Mill Restaurant on Thursday for its annual ‘Tip-A-Cop’ campaign to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics North Carolina. All proceeds will go directly to the athletes’ expenses associated with the Games....
Comments / 0