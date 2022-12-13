Avoid heading west. Major winter storm shuts down I-70 at Kansas, Colorado border

A major winter storm forced Interstate 70 to close at the Kansas and Colorado border Tuesday morning, prompting Kansas Department of Transportation to urge drivers to avoid westbound travel.

The massive winter storm, stretching from North Dakota to the Gulf of Mexico, is dumping heavy snow and creating blizzard conditions in the northern Plains while spawning tornadoes in Oklahoma and Texas, according to AccuWeather .

“Westbound I-70 is closed at the Colorado border because of winter weather conditions,” the NWKansasKDOT said on Twitter. “We anticipate closures possibly backing up into Kansas. Avoid westbound travel today if possible.”

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers near the state line were reporting that visibility had dropped to 100 feet, Trooper Tod Hileman said on Twitter around 10 a.m .

Snow was continuing to fall Tuesday morning in northeast Colorado and western Kansas, according to the National Weather Service in Goodland, Kansas . The worst conditions were in Kit Carson County, Colorado, where blizzard conditions had developed.

“Be aware of road closures and do not drive around barriers,” the weather service said. Freezing drizzle to heavy snow was expected in the area with blowing snow possible Wednesday due to high winds.

In the Kansas City area, showers and a few thunderstorms were expected, according to the weather service. No severe weather was expected, although some areas could receive up to 1 1/2 inches of rain.

Much colder weather was expected later in the week and continue through the end of December.

Weather watches and warnings

