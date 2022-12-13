ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

France accused as parcel bomb wounds Russian in Central Africa

The head of the Russian cultural centre in the Central African Republic was badly wounded Friday after opening a parcel bomb, Moscow's embassy said, amid accusations France was behind the blast. "The head of the Russia House (cultural centre) received an anonymous parcel on Friday, opened it and an explosion happened," the embassy said, quoted by the official TASS news agency.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father. The family posted an update Friday morning on a website they created to help find the college student. “Kenny […]
BBC

Macclesfield fantasist who claimed Tyson Fury link guilty of rapes

A "fantasist" who falsely claimed to be related to boxing champion Tyson Fury has been found guilty of raping, assaulting and coercing three women. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said David Overton, who was also known as David Fury-Walsh, was a "violent and manipulative bully". The 31-year-old, of Macclesfield, Cheshire,...
BBC

Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link

The military authorities in Burkina Faso have summoned Ghana's ambassador after its neighbour alleged it had hired a Russian mercenary group. Wagner Group's presence was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring Mali...
BBC

Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children

Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...
Action News Jax

Griezmann gives his all, France advances to World Cup final

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Darting runs. Key tackles. Timely interceptions. Calming passes. Antoine Griezmann did it all for France on Wednesday, and now he's going to his second World Cup final. Griezmann had exceptional moments in both penalty areas — and all parts of the field...
BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Johnny Sexton back in Leinster squad for Gloucester game

Venue: The RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 16 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and BBC Sounds; match report on BBC Sport website. Johnny Sexton has returned to the Leinster squad for Friday's Heineken Champions Cup game against Gloucester as he is named on the bench.
BBC

Oli McBurnie: Footballer's relief after being cleared of assault

A footballer says he is "over the moon" after he was cleared of assaulting a fan who invaded the pitch following a play-off match. Oli McBurnie had denied stamping on Nottingham Forest fan George Brinkley, who went on to the pitch after his side beat Sheffield United on penalties on 17 May.

