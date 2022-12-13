Read full article on original website
France accused as parcel bomb wounds Russian in Central Africa
The head of the Russian cultural centre in the Central African Republic was badly wounded Friday after opening a parcel bomb, Moscow's embassy said, amid accusations France was behind the blast. "The head of the Russia House (cultural centre) received an anonymous parcel on Friday, opened it and an explosion happened," the embassy said, quoted by the official TASS news agency.
Rugby-Black Ferns' triumph underlines sport's capricious edge
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nothing sums up the unpredictability of sport better than the final seconds of the Women's Rugby World Cup final when huge favourites England, after a 30-game winning streak, looked set for glory against New Zealand but ended up distraught.
MyArkLaMiss
Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father. The family posted an update Friday morning on a website they created to help find the college student. “Kenny […]
BBC
Macclesfield fantasist who claimed Tyson Fury link guilty of rapes
A "fantasist" who falsely claimed to be related to boxing champion Tyson Fury has been found guilty of raping, assaulting and coercing three women. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said David Overton, who was also known as David Fury-Walsh, was a "violent and manipulative bully". The 31-year-old, of Macclesfield, Cheshire,...
BBC
Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link
The military authorities in Burkina Faso have summoned Ghana's ambassador after its neighbour alleged it had hired a Russian mercenary group. Wagner Group's presence was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring Mali...
BBC
Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children
Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...
Griezmann gives his all, France advances to World Cup final
AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Darting runs. Key tackles. Timely interceptions. Calming passes. Antoine Griezmann did it all for France on Wednesday, and now he's going to his second World Cup final. Griezmann had exceptional moments in both penalty areas — and all parts of the field...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Johnny Sexton back in Leinster squad for Gloucester game
Venue: The RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 16 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and BBC Sounds; match report on BBC Sport website. Johnny Sexton has returned to the Leinster squad for Friday's Heineken Champions Cup game against Gloucester as he is named on the bench.
BBC
Oli McBurnie: Footballer's relief after being cleared of assault
A footballer says he is "over the moon" after he was cleared of assaulting a fan who invaded the pitch following a play-off match. Oli McBurnie had denied stamping on Nottingham Forest fan George Brinkley, who went on to the pitch after his side beat Sheffield United on penalties on 17 May.
Cricket-White-ball juggernaut England redefining test cricket too
NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - England won the T20 World Cup in Australia to firmly establish themselves as the best white-ball team of the era and set out to revolutionise test cricket with an equally bold approach to the longest format of the game.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Ramos, Nkunku, Vlahovic, Moukoko, Gakpo, Ounahi, Felix
Manchester United are set to make an enquiry about the availability of Benfica's Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos, 21, although manager Erik ten Hag has been told it is not certain a striker will arrive in January. (ESPN) Chelsea are not looking to bring forward their plans to sign France striker...
