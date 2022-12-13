ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria now open in Tempe

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yw0h7_0jh9linA00

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria has opened the doors to its newest location in Tempe – the Chicago-based chain’s eighth in the Valley.

Doors opened officially at 4 p.m. on Dec. 13. The new location is found at 27 S. McClintock Drive, on the corner of Rio Salado Parkway, at Tempe Marketplace in a freestanding building.

Restaurant hours are as follows:

  • Monday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Sunday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Customers can order online for delivery and carry out at https://order.loumalnatis.com/ .

While this is the eighth Valley location, it’s the third full-service restaurant in the Phoenix area for Lou Malnati’s.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town

Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Buck & Rider opens location in North Scottsdale

Buck & Rider, known for its finest, superior ingredients and commitment to flying in the freshest seafood seven days a week from around the world, will debut its highly anticipated second location on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, located at 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. Doors officially open to the public in mid-December, beginning with daily happy hour and dinner service to start and brunch and lunch menu offerings rolling out mid-January.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Cheers! Spirits To Be Lifted Across Arizona As Top Outdoor Shopping Center Owner Successfully Expands State Law Allowing Shoppers To Sip & Stroll With Cocktails

Vestar Led Pilot Project Several Years in the Making Now Permanent After Governor Ducey Signs Latest Legislation. What started out as an idea at Vestar, the owners of Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace in Tempe and numerous other lifestyle centers throughout Arizona and the West, turned into temporary state legislation several years ago. Now it’s a permanent reality.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New Location

A local seafood restaurant is opening a new locationPhoto byMike Bergmann/Unsplash. For lovers of seafood, the Valley has expanded its number of restaurants offering fresh fish, lobster, oysters, and other species from the ocean. While a desert, Arizona’s a quick flight from the California coast, and the Gulf of California is even closer, so fish can be flown in the same day, which helps maintain the fresh taste any seafood lover can enjoy. One particular restaurant has grown in popularity over the last several years and has been featured on various Arizona PBS programs, highlighting the quality of the food. And now, there are plans for this restaurant to open a second location in the coming months.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property

TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer. But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.
TEMPE, AZ
West Valley View

Seniors can eat for less at these chains

Chick-fil-A 10180 W. McDowell Road, Avondale. Seniors earn a free small drink. A discount is given with a valid ID; companywide offer. Discount given with valid ID. Discounts given to those with a valid ID. Glendale. Haus Murphy’s. 5739 W. Glendale Avenue, Glendale. 623-939-2480, hausmurphys.com. Senior discounts on Wednesdays...
GOODYEAR, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Iconic Scottsdale service station's owner reflects on 53 good years

Mark Combs, 70, sat back in his chair, sporting a blue Combs Auto Repair polo shirt and matching pair of shorts. He grinned and reflected back to the beginning of the iconic Scottsdale vehicle repair service that his father started in Scottsdale in 1969 as an ARCO gas station and repair shop at the corner of Scottsdale and Shea roads.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf Digest

The best courses in Scottsdale under $100

Finding a golf course to play in Scottsdale is not difficult. With more than 200 courses in the area, Scottsdale is arguably the preeminent golf destination in the United States. Yet, with soaring demand (the region is among the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.), many of the area’s must plays will set you back a couple hundred dollars.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town

A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
MESA, AZ
Tempe Independent

Tempe Independent

Tempe, AZ
836
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Tempe, Arizona, home to Arizona State University and an economic and entertainment hub for Maricopa County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/tempe-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy