Lou Malnati's Pizzeria now open in Tempe
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria has opened the doors to its newest location in Tempe – the Chicago-based chain’s eighth in the Valley.
Doors opened officially at 4 p.m. on Dec. 13. The new location is found at 27 S. McClintock Drive, on the corner of Rio Salado Parkway, at Tempe Marketplace in a freestanding building.
Restaurant hours are as follows:
- Monday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Sunday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Customers can order online for delivery and carry out at https://order.loumalnatis.com/ .
While this is the eighth Valley location, it’s the third full-service restaurant in the Phoenix area for Lou Malnati’s.
