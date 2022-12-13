Lou Malnati's Pizzeria now open in Tempe

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria has opened the doors to its newest location in Tempe – the Chicago-based chain’s eighth in the Valley.

Doors opened officially at 4 p.m. on Dec. 13. The new location is found at 27 S. McClintock Drive, on the corner of Rio Salado Parkway, at Tempe Marketplace in a freestanding building.

Restaurant hours are as follows:

Monday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Customers can order online for delivery and carry out at https://order.loumalnatis.com/ .

While this is the eighth Valley location, it’s the third full-service restaurant in the Phoenix area for Lou Malnati’s.