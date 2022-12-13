ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MSHSL classifies boys volleyball as an emerging sport for 2023-2024 school year

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 2 days ago

A path for the adoption of new interscholastic activities or sports through an emerging status process was approved recently by the Minnesota State High School League’s (MSHSL) Board of Directors during a bimonthly meeting. The Adoption of Programs Task Force, called by the League’s Board of Directors at its June 7 meeting, brought the proposal which provided a process by which activities or sports may be added to the MSHSL. In applying the new board policy, the board approved boys volleyball as an emerging sport for the 2023-2024 school year.

During the past five months, the task force studied options and created a process that included defined metrics and other characteristics that member schools may use in proposing an activity or sport for inclusion into the MSHSL’s programming. One major requirement is that the proposed activity or sport must be seeking full governance as an interscholastic activity or sport and have demonstrated consistent participation by member schools. This process previously did not exist.

When approved by the board, an activity or sport would enter the MSHSL with emerging status and upon reaching defined criteria would move toward fully sanctioned, interscholastic competition upon approval of the League’s Representative Assembly.

In approving boys volleyball for emerging status in 2023-2024, the board cited the established MN Boys Volleyball Association, the work that has already been put into the upcoming spring season and the growing number of competing teams. During the 2023-2024 school year, boys volleyball would be in emerging status, in which the MSHSL will work collaboratively with the MN Boys Volleyball Association in offering boys volleyball.

Additionally, the board amended the current Representative Assembly Boys Volleyball bylaw proposal to add boys volleyball, by adding a defined implementation year of 2024-2025. The motion also supported forwarding this proposal directly to the Representative Assembly for consideration at its annual meeting in May 2023 with a recommendation to approve full interscholastic status.

In other action, the board affirmed an Executive Committee approval to hold the four-game baseball Prep Championship Series at CHS Field in St. Paul on Friday, June 16.

Also approved was a date change for the Speech State Tournament to April 28-29.

