NuAwlinsDarlin
2d ago
It's no ones business what anyones tax returns are. No one's. The people that are doing this, no matter what it concerns need to be stopped dead in their tracks. Just because you agree or don't agree with something it still doesn't give anyone the right to leak any information.
Rob Forshy
2d ago
do you know only 45% of the people pay taxes. the rest pay no taxes or get more money back and what they paid. 1% of the taxpayers pay 40% to the federal government.
for real
2d ago
the IRS should have been more careful with this,it violated the law on privacy!!
30
