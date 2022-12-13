Read full article on original website
John Skoufis
2d ago
We need thousands of people like him on all websites and dating apps across the country doing this and being supported by law enforcement.
17
say-grrr
1d ago
this is so great. he should be careful there are things the cops can do in an investigation that a citizen cannot. he can be accused of a crime if he breaks the law trying to do good. or if he says something about someone before the are charged it could be defamation
4
theobserver.com
(VIDEO) New episode of Inside Nutley debuts
Longtime Nutley Town Historian John Demmer joins Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli and host Thomas Greco for a verbal walk through the history of the town in the latest Inside Nutley podcast. Demmer shares just a small sample of his knowledge of Nutley, touching on topics such as the the Van...
theobserver.com
Nutley’s volunteer fire chief suspended, town attorney says
Disciplinary action has been taken against the Nutley volunteer fire chief who was reportedly caught up in a YouTube underage sex sting last week, authorities told The Observer today. Nutley Township Attorney Jonathan Bruno said Henry Meola has been suspended from his chief’s duties, pending the results of the ongoing...
Shoplifting mom kicks her baby across floor at Walmart, NJ cops say
TETERBORO — A mother kicked her baby daughter and sent the child careening across the floor after shoplifting from Walmart, according to police. Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Paterson, was caught stealing at the supercenter in Teterboro by Walmart theft protection personnel on Tuesday, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
Food delivery driver narrowly escapes knifepoint robbery, NJ cops say
CLIFTON — Two people including a juvenile have been arrested in Passaic County for trying to rob a food delivery driver who barely got away, authorities said. The victim was making a delivery to Chittenden Road on Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. but realized something was wrong when she could not find the exact address, Clifton police said. Her suspicions grew when she saw a young woman standing in a nearby driveway who was trying to coax the driver out of her car.
N.J. woman among 4 charged with providing financial support to ISIS
A New Jersey woman is one four people accused of providing money for ISIS under the guise of raising money for charitable causes, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Seema Rahman, 25, of Edison, and three others are charged with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said.
NJ Pair Stole $164K From 94-Year-Old Connecticut Man's Checking Account: Police
A 94-year-old man from Connecticut lost $164,000 in thefts from his checking account, authorities said. The alleged thieves included a pair from Middlesex County, according to Old Saybrook, CT, police. Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, and Shannon Outlaw II, 27, of North Brunswick, were charged with larceny and forgery, police...
Full list of Thursday early dismissals for NY, NJ schools as nor’easter nears
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With a nasty nor’easter set to impact New York and New Jersey Thursday, schools are announcing early dismissals. Rain and snow are expected to develop in the afternoon and become steady in the evening. For the full forecast, click here. Below is the full list of changes, this post was updated […]
Gangbanger tied to high-end NYC heists gets sweetheart deal from DA Alvin Bragg
A Manhattan gangbanger with a knack for high-end heists could have his latest charges dropped thanks to a sweetheart deal from District Attorney Alvin Bragg — because prosecutors have too much on their plates to try the case, The Post has learned. Charles Lindsay — a reputed member of the “Rich Fam” gang, which has a history of pulling off pricey robberies — was last hauled into court Dec. 10 for allegedly stealing nearly $25,000 in pricey handbags and other items from Madison Avenue boutiques, according to sources and court records. Lindsay, 22, is also a suspect in the rape of a...
Grisly story of NJ dad killing his family is now a hit podcast
I admit it. Like a lot of others, I am obsessed with true crime podcasts. Especially one that hits as close to home as the new podcast by NJ.com, "Father Wants Us Dead," based on the grisly murders that happened in Westfield. According to NJ.com, it’s one of Apple's top...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
Trying to bolster applications, Newark weighs changes to police and fire residency rules
To qualify for a Newark police or firefighter job, applicants are required to have lived there for at least one year, a provision intended to ensure that first responders in the state’s largest city have a prior commitment to its people and property. A requirement that new hires live...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opens this weekend in N.J. Here’s a sneak peek inside.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New Jersey’s massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest,” is set to open in Edison on Friday, Dec. 16, bringing over a half-mile of twisting and turning track to the area, creating an immersive experience reminiscent of Nascar or a Mario Kart Nintendo game.
Stopped in stolen car, NJ trio calls in fake bomb threat at mall, police say
WAYNE — A trio of people pulled over in what turned out to be a stolen car outside Willowbrook Mall were arrested after calling in a phony bomb threat, according to Wayne Police. On Friday around 2:30 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a Honda Accord with a New...
One Photograph Proves the Idiocy of the New Jersey Paper Straw Law
Have you gone to a New Jersey fast-food restaurant lately?. Unless you specifically ask for a plastic straw with your beverage (and, frankly, who remembers?) you're handed a paper straw with your soda. Have you ever used a paper straw?. Yuck!. It's literally like sticking a piece of paper in...
17-year-old Newark girl arrested with gun after trying to rob female food delivery driver
CLIFTON, NJ – A female food delivery driver was able to escape being robbed and possibly stabbed, shot or beaten after realizing her latest food delivery was a setup. She was called to deliver food to a non-existent address by two teens who intended to rob her instead, possibly even carjack her. According to police, on Tuesday at approximately 9:00 PM, a food delivery driver was robbed at knifepoint while attempting to deliver food to a bogus address off Chittenden Road. “The victim became apprehensive when she was unable to locate the exact address when she approached the area of The post 17-year-old Newark girl arrested with gun after trying to rob female food delivery driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
This part of New Jersey remains ultra-competitive for rentals
So, where are the hottest rental markets in the country? According to RentCafe, two of the most competitive are in New Jersey, which will come as no surprise to anyone who’s tried to find an apartment recently. RentCafe.com analyzed the 135 largest markets in the U.S. where data was...
Food delivery driver escapes knifepoint robbery outside N.J. home
A food delivery driver escaped two people who allegedly tried to rob her Tuesday night outside a home in Passaic County, authorities said. The driver was attempting to make a delivery about 9 p.m. to a home in Clifton at what later turned out to be a bogus address, according to police Det. Lt. Robert Bracken.
Do not leave your car running in New Jersey
You'd think it's common sense, right? Lock your car after you exit even if you only expect to be gone for a minute or two. When I was growing up in Cherry Hill, there was a 7-Eleven on Kresson Road right under the iconic white water tower seen by commuters for a mile or so from the Turnpike and 295.
Nasty nor’easter impacts NJ Thursday and Friday: Timeline and totals
Rain, wind, snow, ice, and coastal flooding are all in the forecast for New Jersey over the next 36 to 48 hours. Not everyone will see wintry weather from this powerful coastal storm. There are only two concerns for treacherous travel from this storm:. 1.) Away from the coast, watch...
Man pepper-sprays toddler, mom at Bronx subway station
A 2-year-old girl and her 30-year-old mother were pepper-sprayed by a man at a Bronx subway station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
