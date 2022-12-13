ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

John Skoufis
2d ago

We need thousands of people like him on all websites and dating apps across the country doing this and being supported by law enforcement.

say-grrr
1d ago

this is so great. he should be careful there are things the cops can do in an investigation that a citizen cannot. he can be accused of a crime if he breaks the law trying to do good. or if he says something about someone before the are charged it could be defamation

theobserver.com

(VIDEO) New episode of Inside Nutley debuts

Longtime Nutley Town Historian John Demmer joins Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli and host Thomas Greco for a verbal walk through the history of the town in the latest Inside Nutley podcast. Demmer shares just a small sample of his knowledge of Nutley, touching on topics such as the the Van...
NUTLEY, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley’s volunteer fire chief suspended, town attorney says

Disciplinary action has been taken against the Nutley volunteer fire chief who was reportedly caught up in a YouTube underage sex sting last week, authorities told The Observer today. Nutley Township Attorney Jonathan Bruno said Henry Meola has been suspended from his chief’s duties, pending the results of the ongoing...
NUTLEY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Food delivery driver narrowly escapes knifepoint robbery, NJ cops say

CLIFTON — Two people including a juvenile have been arrested in Passaic County for trying to rob a food delivery driver who barely got away, authorities said. The victim was making a delivery to Chittenden Road on Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. but realized something was wrong when she could not find the exact address, Clifton police said. Her suspicions grew when she saw a young woman standing in a nearby driveway who was trying to coax the driver out of her car.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman among 4 charged with providing financial support to ISIS

A New Jersey woman is one four people accused of providing money for ISIS under the guise of raising money for charitable causes, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Seema Rahman, 25, of Edison, and three others are charged with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said.
EDISON, NJ
New York Post

Gangbanger tied to high-end NYC heists gets sweetheart deal from DA Alvin Bragg

A Manhattan gangbanger with a knack for high-end heists could have his latest charges dropped thanks to a sweetheart deal from District Attorney Alvin Bragg — because prosecutors have too much on their plates to try the case, The Post has learned. Charles Lindsay — a reputed member of the “Rich Fam” gang, which has a history of pulling off pricey robberies — was last hauled into court Dec. 10 for allegedly stealing nearly $25,000 in pricey handbags and other items from Madison Avenue boutiques, according to sources and court records. Lindsay, 22, is also a suspect in the rape of a...
MANHATTAN, NY
94.5 PST

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

17-year-old Newark girl arrested with gun after trying to rob female food delivery driver

CLIFTON, NJ – A female food delivery driver was able to escape being robbed and possibly stabbed, shot or beaten after realizing her latest food delivery was a setup. She was called to deliver food to a non-existent address by two teens who intended to rob her instead, possibly even carjack her. According to police, on Tuesday at approximately 9:00 PM, a food delivery driver was robbed at knifepoint while attempting to deliver food to a bogus address off Chittenden Road. “The victim became apprehensive when she was unable to locate the exact address when she approached the area of The post 17-year-old Newark girl arrested with gun after trying to rob female food delivery driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Food delivery driver escapes knifepoint robbery outside N.J. home

A food delivery driver escaped two people who allegedly tried to rob her Tuesday night outside a home in Passaic County, authorities said. The driver was attempting to make a delivery about 9 p.m. to a home in Clifton at what later turned out to be a bogus address, according to police Det. Lt. Robert Bracken.
CLIFTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Do not leave your car running in New Jersey

You'd think it's common sense, right? Lock your car after you exit even if you only expect to be gone for a minute or two. When I was growing up in Cherry Hill, there was a 7-Eleven on Kresson Road right under the iconic white water tower seen by commuters for a mile or so from the Turnpike and 295.
NEW JERSEY STATE

