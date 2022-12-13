ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, VT

WCAX

Police: 2 people found dead in Bethel house fire

BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in their Bethel home Tuesday. Vermont State Police say crews were called to the home on Christian Hill Road and found the two-story house fully engulfed in flames. “You know the...
BETHEL, VT
WCAX

Police ID victims in Bethel fire

Police ask for help identifying Church St. jewelry thief. The Burlington Police Department are looking for a suspect who walked off from three local businesses this week with over $12,000 worth of jewelry. Flock of geese found in Barton died from avian flu. Updated: 2 hours ago. Vermont Fish and...
BETHEL, VT
newportdispatch.com

3-vehicle crash in Bethel

BETHEL — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Bethel on Tuesday. The crash took place on Main Street at around 12:25 p.m. According to the report, a vehicle traveling east crossed the center line, crashed into two vehicles, and then crashed into a building. Police say nobody was...
BETHEL, VT
WCAX

Missing Colchester man found dead

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing Colchester man was found dead Thursday afternoon. Police say the body of Ronald A. Moody, 74, was located at the end of Mallard Drive after he was reported missing Thursday. Relatives last spoke to Moody on Saturday but he did not show up for...
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries near Essex/Colchester town line

ESSEX — Police are investigating the crash that occurred in Chittenden County on Tuesday. Essex Junction Fire was dispatched to Colchester Road, at the Essex Town and Colchester Town line, for a motor vehicle crash. A head-on crash between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer took place at...
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man charged with intentionally hitting another vehicle in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place in the area of South Main Street and River Road at around 10:40 a.m. Police say that Jason Russell, 50, of Waterbury, and Jacob Durand, 25, also of Waterbury, identified themselves as...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man robs Jolly Mart in Rutland at knifepoint

RUTLAND — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in an armed robbery in Rutland last week. On December 8, authorities were notified of an armed robbery on Grove Street at the Jolly Mart. Police say a white man entered the store and brandished...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they’ve cracked the case of a Burlington jewelry thief that hit several downtown stores this week. The Burlington Police say public tips led them to James Lisaius, 30, as the suspect that stole upwards of $12,000. It happened at three businesses -- some...
BURLINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

Police, medical examiner working to determine cause of deadly Claremont crash

CLAREMONT, N.H. — Claremont police are investigating the death of a driver after a crash. A truck and SUV collided around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Washington Street. Police said the driver of the truck had a life-threatening medical condition and was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. The name of the driver has not been released.
CLAREMONT, NH
WCAX

South Burlington Police investigate shots fired at park

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a local park Tuesday evening. It happened around 7:53 p.m. at Jaycee Park. Police say they received a report of a black male firing a gun. When officers arrived the man was gone. Police searched the area and say there was no evidence that anyone was shot or injured. Officers were able to recover ballistic evidence.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Hartford Fire Department battles tractor-trailer fire in White River Junction

HARTFORD, Vt. — The Hartford Fire Department battled a structure fire in White River Junction on Monday after recyclables in a compactor went up in flames. Fire crews said the fire started just after 11 a.m. on Monday at the Casella Waste-Recycling building on Woodstock Road. Officials said that recyclable materials in the compactor were on fire as they were being loaded into a tractor-trailer.
HARTFORD, VT
WCAX

Burlington man arrested following police standoff

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Burlington man is in custody following a violent standoff that closed down North Avenue for nearly five hours Monday night. Police say they arrested Vincent Ford, 26, for assault, arson, and resisting arrest after he reportedly threatened to kill his roommate. They say he then barricaded himself in the house and police deployed their emergency response unit. They say Ford -- who was highly intoxicated and is known to police because of prior incidents -- armed himself with two knives and a hammer and set fire to the curtains. He fled the house after midnight, jumping from the roof. Police deployed a beanbag shotgun after he resisted arrest.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 22-year-old man from Barre was arrested in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities were notified of an altercation that occurred at a day shelter on Barre Street at around 2:40 p.m. The involved party was reported to have assaulted another individual then fled the scene. Police say they...
MONTPELIER, VT

