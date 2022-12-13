Read full article on original website
WCAX
Police: 2 people found dead in Bethel house fire
BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in their Bethel home Tuesday. Vermont State Police say crews were called to the home on Christian Hill Road and found the two-story house fully engulfed in flames. “You know the...
WCAX
Police ID victims in Bethel fire
Police ask for help identifying Church St. jewelry thief. The Burlington Police Department are looking for a suspect who walked off from three local businesses this week with over $12,000 worth of jewelry. Flock of geese found in Barton died from avian flu. Updated: 2 hours ago. Vermont Fish and...
newportdispatch.com
3-vehicle crash in Bethel
BETHEL — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Bethel on Tuesday. The crash took place on Main Street at around 12:25 p.m. According to the report, a vehicle traveling east crossed the center line, crashed into two vehicles, and then crashed into a building. Police say nobody was...
WCAX
Missing Colchester man found dead
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing Colchester man was found dead Thursday afternoon. Police say the body of Ronald A. Moody, 74, was located at the end of Mallard Drive after he was reported missing Thursday. Relatives last spoke to Moody on Saturday but he did not show up for...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries near Essex/Colchester town line
ESSEX — Police are investigating the crash that occurred in Chittenden County on Tuesday. Essex Junction Fire was dispatched to Colchester Road, at the Essex Town and Colchester Town line, for a motor vehicle crash. A head-on crash between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer took place at...
newportdispatch.com
Man charged with intentionally hitting another vehicle in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place in the area of South Main Street and River Road at around 10:40 a.m. Police say that Jason Russell, 50, of Waterbury, and Jacob Durand, 25, also of Waterbury, identified themselves as...
Police identify victim in St. Johnsbury shooting
St. Johnsbury police found 49-year-old Israel Jimenez Lugo dead at a Hastings Street residence early Wednesday, authorities said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify victim in St. Johnsbury shooting.
WCAX
2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
newportdispatch.com
Man robs Jolly Mart in Rutland at knifepoint
RUTLAND — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in an armed robbery in Rutland last week. On December 8, authorities were notified of an armed robbery on Grove Street at the Jolly Mart. Police say a white man entered the store and brandished...
WCAX
Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they’ve cracked the case of a Burlington jewelry thief that hit several downtown stores this week. The Burlington Police say public tips led them to James Lisaius, 30, as the suspect that stole upwards of $12,000. It happened at three businesses -- some...
WMUR.com
Police, medical examiner working to determine cause of deadly Claremont crash
CLAREMONT, N.H. — Claremont police are investigating the death of a driver after a crash. A truck and SUV collided around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Washington Street. Police said the driver of the truck had a life-threatening medical condition and was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. The name of the driver has not been released.
WCAX
South Burlington Police investigate shots fired at park
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a local park Tuesday evening. It happened around 7:53 p.m. at Jaycee Park. Police say they received a report of a black male firing a gun. When officers arrived the man was gone. Police searched the area and say there was no evidence that anyone was shot or injured. Officers were able to recover ballistic evidence.
mynbc5.com
Hartford Fire Department battles tractor-trailer fire in White River Junction
HARTFORD, Vt. — The Hartford Fire Department battled a structure fire in White River Junction on Monday after recyclables in a compactor went up in flames. Fire crews said the fire started just after 11 a.m. on Monday at the Casella Waste-Recycling building on Woodstock Road. Officials said that recyclable materials in the compactor were on fire as they were being loaded into a tractor-trailer.
WMTW
Maine family suing VT homeowner for death of toddler who accidentally shot himself
BARRE, Vt. — A Saco family is suing a Vermont homeowner and her employer after their child accidentally shot and killed himself inside the home last year. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont, 3-year-old Peter Bunce traveled to Barre, Vermont, with his father and sister in June 2021.
WCAX
Burlington man arrested following police standoff
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Burlington man is in custody following a violent standoff that closed down North Avenue for nearly five hours Monday night. Police say they arrested Vincent Ford, 26, for assault, arson, and resisting arrest after he reportedly threatened to kill his roommate. They say he then barricaded himself in the house and police deployed their emergency response unit. They say Ford -- who was highly intoxicated and is known to police because of prior incidents -- armed himself with two knives and a hammer and set fire to the curtains. He fled the house after midnight, jumping from the roof. Police deployed a beanbag shotgun after he resisted arrest.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 22-year-old man from Barre was arrested in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities were notified of an altercation that occurred at a day shelter on Barre Street at around 2:40 p.m. The involved party was reported to have assaulted another individual then fled the scene. Police say they...
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: This $429,900 home in Essex Junction has a fully fenced yard and four bedrooms
This cape style home in Essex Junction has a attached one car garage and three season porch. The home is also equipped for kids and pets with a fully fenced yard. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full and 1 half) Price: $429,900. Square Feet: 1,421. HIGHLIGHTS: back deck, fully fenced yard, hardwood...
mynbc5.com
One person in custody after several hours of police presence on North Ave. in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police who tell us one person is in custody after an assault following a heavy police presence seen on North Avenue from last night into early this morning. Additional crews from the UVM Police Department were also at the scene. Neighbors say they saw officers...
Vermont Police K9 helps shovel snow in adorable video
An adorable video of a dog "shoveling" snow has quickly gone viral on Facebook with more than 1,700 views and counting.
RV owners caught up in Hartford towing crackdown
“Even if I could pay for it, there is nowhere I am allowed to put it,” said an RV owner whose vehicle was towed and impounded. Read the story on VTDigger here: RV owners caught up in Hartford towing crackdown.
