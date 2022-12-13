Read full article on original website
Department of Labor Recovers Almost $60,000 In Lost Wages
The Department of Labor recovered almost $60,000 in lost wages from an Oklahoma City restaurant. The department said Eliseo Enterprises, which runs Chile Verde Mexican Grill in Oklahoma City, illegally kept a part of workers' tips and ignored overtime pay. The Department of Labor also said Eliseo Enterprises violated child...
pryorinfopub.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Oklahoma City
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Oklahoma City, OK using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KOCO
Investigation: Thousands of Oklahoma County residents face eviction this holiday season
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Many Oklahoma County residents are facing the threat of losing their homes this holiday season, as the number of eviction filings in the county has risen this year. Two days before Thanksgiving, there were 306 people on Oklahoma County Judge Trent Pipe's eviction docket. The...
okcfox.com
Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
KOCO
Federal agents investigate Chickasha construction company
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Federal agents were in Chickasha Tuesday to investigate a construction company accused of burning and illegally burying hand sanitizer. Nearly three months ago, Oklahoma's Department of Environmental Quality announced Bordwine Development would be fined $6.6 million for improperly storing hand sanitizer after a warehouse full of the sanitizer burned for more than a day in early August.
KOCO
Norman City Council member calls for action to help people experiencing homelessness
NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman City Council member is calling for more action to help people experiencing homelessness after the council was told an encampment would be removed next week. Ward 1 Councilwoman Brandi Studley said there aren't enough solutions for the homeless issue. She also said her call...
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt visits Qatar for economic development trip
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt paid a visit to Qatar for a two-day economic development trip. Stitt, accompanied by Commerce Secretary Chad Mariska, took the trip to Qatar to promote Oklahoma's energy industry, support Oklahoma's military, and drive investment to the state. The governor met with...
KOCO
Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates to shut down
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates is shutting down. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing. At the end of January, the women’s facility will empty out, sending hundreds of inmates to two different correction centers.
News On 6
Governor Stitt Announces Mexican Consulate To Open In OKC By 2023
A Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City next spring, announced Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday. Stitt says the Consulate of Mexico will provide services to the growing Mexican community in Oklahoma. “As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I’m glad that these Oklahomans can get the services they need...
KOCO
Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy
OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
Norman City Councilperson wants more resources for people seeking mental health services, instead of traditional 911 response
In a Norman City Council meeting from Tuesday night, questions continue to surface about the arrest of Shannon Hanchett, the former owner of the popular “Cookie Cottage.”
blackchronicle.com
Derrick Scobey Announces Election Bid for Oklahoma County Clerk's Office
Oklahoma County—Derrick Scobey is a lifelong servant of the people. He has spent a significant amount of time trying to be a good steward of the position and places he has had the privilege of occupying. After observing the litany of issues directly connected to or created by the county, Derrick decided to enter this special election.
okctalk.com
Skirvin sells to local ownership group
Oklahoma City's oldest hotel, The Skrivin has sold to a local group of investors led by Mark Beffort, Andy Burnett and the Chickasaw Nation. The new owners plan to spend $15 million on renovation and improvements. Built in 1911, the historic hotel completely closed in 1988 leaving downtown with only...
yukonprogressnews.com
A man of his word
EL RENO – “It’s been a delight to be part of this family.”. That message is being shared by Marc Hader, who has served as Canadian County’s District 1 commissioner for nearly eight years. The comment came as Hader was honored during a Dec. 5th farewell...
According to Google, Oklahoma City Was Obsessed with This Food in 2022
How many times throughout the year do you hop on Google and search "(something) near me?" Odds are, if you're under 40, you do that quite often. If you're not under 40, you're technologically inclined. If you've never searched that, it's time you learn a new trick. I shared this...
Tiny home project for homeless vets on hold in NE OKC
Organizers say a tiny home development in northeast Oklahoma City has been placed on hold.
KTUL
Department for Wildlife Conservation adds new regulations, game to 2023 hunting season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says they are seeing an increase in black bear sightings across the state. The recent reports of sightings in towns like Ada, Grove, and Wayne, are why the department is now looking for a way to control the population through bear hunting.
KOCO
Agents with EPA on scene in Chickasha as part of active investigation
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Agents with the Environmental Protection Agency are on a scene in Chickasha as part of an active investigation. On Tuesday, agents with the EPA were on a scene at Bordwine Construction off Pike’s Peak Street in Chickasha. The EPA confirmed it was part of an active investigation into a hand sanitizer factory.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City's Skydance Bridge to be featured on 2023 postage stamp
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The U.S. Postal Service announced that a stamp featuring Oklahoma City's Skydance Bridge will be released in 2023. The stamp is part of a set of four featuring three other bridges. The other three bridges are the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown, CT; the Bob Kerrey...
