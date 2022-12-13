ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Federal agents investigate Chickasha construction company

CHICKASHA, Okla. — Federal agents were in Chickasha Tuesday to investigate a construction company accused of burning and illegally burying hand sanitizer. Nearly three months ago, Oklahoma's Department of Environmental Quality announced Bordwine Development would be fined $6.6 million for improperly storing hand sanitizer after a warehouse full of the sanitizer burned for more than a day in early August.
CHICKASHA, OK
okcfox.com

Gov. Stitt visits Qatar for economic development trip

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt paid a visit to Qatar for a two-day economic development trip. Stitt, accompanied by Commerce Secretary Chad Mariska, took the trip to Qatar to promote Oklahoma's energy industry, support Oklahoma's military, and drive investment to the state. The governor met with...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates to shut down

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates is shutting down. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing. At the end of January, the women’s facility will empty out, sending hundreds of inmates to two different correction centers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Governor Stitt Announces Mexican Consulate To Open In OKC By 2023

A Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City next spring, announced Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday. Stitt says the Consulate of Mexico will provide services to the growing Mexican community in Oklahoma. “As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I’m glad that these Oklahomans can get the services they need...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy

OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Derrick Scobey Announces Election Bid for Oklahoma County Clerk's Office

Oklahoma County—Derrick Scobey is a lifelong servant of the people. He has spent a significant amount of time trying to be a good steward of the position and places he has had the privilege of occupying. After observing the litany of issues directly connected to or created by the county, Derrick decided to enter this special election.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okctalk.com

Skirvin sells to local ownership group

Oklahoma City's oldest hotel, The Skrivin has sold to a local group of investors led by Mark Beffort, Andy Burnett and the Chickasaw Nation. The new owners plan to spend $15 million on renovation and improvements. Built in 1911, the historic hotel completely closed in 1988 leaving downtown with only...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

A man of his word

EL RENO – “It’s been a delight to be part of this family.”. That message is being shared by Marc Hader, who has served as Canadian County’s District 1 commissioner for nearly eight years. The comment came as Hader was honored during a Dec. 5th farewell...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Agents with EPA on scene in Chickasha as part of active investigation

CHICKASHA, Okla. — Agents with the Environmental Protection Agency are on a scene in Chickasha as part of an active investigation. On Tuesday, agents with the EPA were on a scene at Bordwine Construction off Pike’s Peak Street in Chickasha. The EPA confirmed it was part of an active investigation into a hand sanitizer factory.
CHICKASHA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy