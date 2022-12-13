ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WIBX 950

11 Small Upstate New York Museums That You Will Not Soon Forget

There are several huge, nationally known museums found across Upstate New York. But for this writer, and legions of veteran road warriors, it is the small, out-of-the-way museums that are really the treasure chest of New York history. This list explores 11 of the best ones in the state that you probably never knew existed.
WIBX 950

18 Upstate New York Christmas Items For Sale on eBay Right Now!

We all have our go-to stops when it comes time to go out and buy holiday presents. The local mall, your favorite small business, gift cards to popular restaurants or excursions. Nowadays, holiday shopping can be as easy as sitting on the couch and opening up your phone. This gallery shows 18 different items that are currently for sale on eBay that all have a connection to Upstate New York.
WIBX 950

The Greatest Heist in Upstate New York History?

In the words of Eazy-E, "It's all about makin' that GTA." In what may be the greatest heist in Upstate New York history which, let's be honest, isn't saying much at all, 12 cars were stolen from Hertz Rental Cars in Gates. For the rental company, this really hertz. But who could be so dastardly? This took a team of at least five, according to the police.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

How much snow will CNY get? Plus, Syracuse school district alum named superintendent (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 15)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Winter storm likely to hit today. Hidden Gems of CNY: Not your typical bar food: Some taverns in Central New York are upping their game when it comes to bar food. You might be sipping draft beer in a neighborhood pub, but that doesn’t mean you have to pair it with chicken wings, Chex mix or mozzarella sticks. How about some Spanish octopus with a balsamic drizzle? We found five cozy spots where you can belly up to the bar and fill your belly with surprisingly decent food.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

4 New York State Parks Where You Can Go Snowmobiling

The first flakes of snow have fallen across most of New York State, so what does that mean? It means grab your snowsuits, your gloves, and your helmet, we are going riding! Have you ever been on a snowmobile? If operated correctly, they can be safe and a great deal of fun.
visitsyracuse.com

Syracuse Restaurants with Holiday Spirit

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and to prove that, many restaurants and bars across Onondaga County are beautifully decked out, feeling merry and bright. Want to delve into the holly jolly-ness of the season but don’t know where to book a table? Here’s a list of some of the best places to eat, drink and be merry in Syracuse during the holidays.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca’s Most Famous Restaurant Starts a New Chapter

Thirty years ago I wrote the first of what has turned out to be a half dozen reviews of Moosewood restaurant. When I wrote my first review there were eight co-owner/managers. A few years later that number had increased to 19, a seemingly awkward number to make a smoothly running management team. Now there are just three, none from the original group.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

The power of hope at HOA of CNY

(WSYR-TV) — To folks in cancer care, the month of December is set aside for “choosing hope.” In many ways, hope is a very powerful tool in dealing with major illness. Tricia Eveleigh is a nurse practitioner and survivorship coordinator for Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York.
AUBURN, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
