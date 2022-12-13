Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Related
Yum: Eat Your Way Through The 12 Days Of Donuts in Central New York
Honestly, having apps for any restaurant or establishment that you frequent is such a game changer. Why? Because extra savings, and free goodies of course. That's the case for many different spots the month of December, but Dunkin' is doing things their way. They're always super festive during the holiday...
A Central New York farm that offered food and fun for nearly 25 years is shutting down
Rome, N. Y. — After almost 25 years, Wagner Farms near Rome in Oneida County is shutting down. Owner Ron Wagner blames rising costs and lower-than-expected revenues for the decision to close the business that has offered fresh produce along with activities such as wagon rides and an annual sunflower celebration.
Famous Mill, Factory & Church in CNY Among 11 Added to Historic Places Register
A twentieth-century Oneida County mill, a Syracuse piano factory, and an 1800s Onondaga County church are among 11 places being added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Avalon Knitting Mill - Oneida County. The Avalon Knitting Mill in Utica is an early twentieth-century brick mill built with...
11 Small Upstate New York Museums That You Will Not Soon Forget
There are several huge, nationally known museums found across Upstate New York. But for this writer, and legions of veteran road warriors, it is the small, out-of-the-way museums that are really the treasure chest of New York history. This list explores 11 of the best ones in the state that you probably never knew existed.
18 Upstate New York Christmas Items For Sale on eBay Right Now!
We all have our go-to stops when it comes time to go out and buy holiday presents. The local mall, your favorite small business, gift cards to popular restaurants or excursions. Nowadays, holiday shopping can be as easy as sitting on the couch and opening up your phone. This gallery shows 18 different items that are currently for sale on eBay that all have a connection to Upstate New York.
Upstate NY Eatery Given Title of Best Mac & Cheese in the State
Is there a better comfort food than mac and cheese? Don't bother answering, we'll answer for you: No. No there is not. For one, it's incredibly versatile, and almost no two mac & cheese dishes are alike. You can experiment with the types of cheeses used (the more the better), different pasta shapes, or extra savory ingredients (bacon anyone).
Two New York Cities Make Nice List For Least Aggressive Drivers
The holidays are not always merry and bright. The hustle and bustle of the season can aggravate even the jolliest of souls, especially behind the wheel. But there are two places in New York with drivers on the nice list this year. Santa is making his list and checking it...
Syracuse needs to know how lucky we are to have Dosa Grill’s north-meets-south Indian food (Dining Out Review)
DeWitt, N.Y. — As usual on a Monday night at dinner time, Dosa Grill was full, with patrons milling about the dinner buffet. Dosa offers a fusion of Northern and Southern Indian food. It’s located in a small plaza at the corner of Erie Boulevard and East Genesee Street in DeWitt. And Syracuse is so lucky to have this place.
The Greatest Heist in Upstate New York History?
In the words of Eazy-E, "It's all about makin' that GTA." In what may be the greatest heist in Upstate New York history which, let's be honest, isn't saying much at all, 12 cars were stolen from Hertz Rental Cars in Gates. For the rental company, this really hertz. But who could be so dastardly? This took a team of at least five, according to the police.
How much snow will CNY get? Plus, Syracuse school district alum named superintendent (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 15)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Winter storm likely to hit today. Hidden Gems of CNY: Not your typical bar food: Some taverns in Central New York are upping their game when it comes to bar food. You might be sipping draft beer in a neighborhood pub, but that doesn’t mean you have to pair it with chicken wings, Chex mix or mozzarella sticks. How about some Spanish octopus with a balsamic drizzle? We found five cozy spots where you can belly up to the bar and fill your belly with surprisingly decent food.
$25M business incubator expansion to give dark corner of downtown Syracuse a cool new look
Syracuse, N.Y. – A nearly $25 million expansion of The Tech Garden business accelerator will give a dreary stretch of downtown Syracuse a bright, modern look, planners say. CenterState CEO, which operates the facility, plans to start construction on a two-story addition in the spring of 2023. Completion is expected in the fall of 2024.
4 New York State Parks Where You Can Go Snowmobiling
The first flakes of snow have fallen across most of New York State, so what does that mean? It means grab your snowsuits, your gloves, and your helmet, we are going riding! Have you ever been on a snowmobile? If operated correctly, they can be safe and a great deal of fun.
visitsyracuse.com
Syracuse Restaurants with Holiday Spirit
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and to prove that, many restaurants and bars across Onondaga County are beautifully decked out, feeling merry and bright. Want to delve into the holly jolly-ness of the season but don’t know where to book a table? Here’s a list of some of the best places to eat, drink and be merry in Syracuse during the holidays.
cnycentral.com
Central New York Schools are closing Friday in some areas
We're starting to see early dismissals and cancellations for Thursday evening. The Weather Authority team has been tracking a system moving in Thursday afternoon that will drop snow through Friday evening in Onondaga County and surrounding areas.
Odds of ‘impactful winter storm’ rising for Upstate NY, but big questions remain
Update: Winter storm watches are now in effect for much of Upstate New York east of the Finger Lakes. Syracuse, N.Y. -- If there’s one thing forecasters agree on about an impending winter storm late this week in Upstate New York, it’s this: We have a lot of questions.
ithaca.com
Ithaca’s Most Famous Restaurant Starts a New Chapter
Thirty years ago I wrote the first of what has turned out to be a half dozen reviews of Moosewood restaurant. When I wrote my first review there were eight co-owner/managers. A few years later that number had increased to 19, a seemingly awkward number to make a smoothly running management team. Now there are just three, none from the original group.
‘Significant’ winter storm bears down on Upstate NY: a foot or more of snow possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York is about to get slammed by a winter storm system that’s been wreaking havoc across the country. Starting today and continuing into Friday, much of Upstate will get heavy snow and high winds. Driving could be treacherous, and scattered power outages are likely, the National Weather Service said.
Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
What Luck! CNY Hunter Runs Into 10 Point Buck, Day After Killing 6 Pointer
Though it was poor luck, you still have to follow the rules. Regardless of how much it hurts your soul. With hunting season in full swing in New York State, plenty of hunters have been sharing their stories of their takes this year. It's all fun and games, until the DEC is sharing yours for a bad reason.
localsyr.com
The power of hope at HOA of CNY
(WSYR-TV) — To folks in cancer care, the month of December is set aside for “choosing hope.” In many ways, hope is a very powerful tool in dealing with major illness. Tricia Eveleigh is a nurse practitioner and survivorship coordinator for Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York.
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1