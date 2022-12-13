ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.7 The Hawk

Food delivery driver narrowly escapes knifepoint robbery, NJ cops say

CLIFTON — Two people including a juvenile have been arrested in Passaic County for trying to rob a food delivery driver who barely got away, authorities said. The victim was making a delivery to Chittenden Road on Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. but realized something was wrong when she could not find the exact address, Clifton police said. Her suspicions grew when she saw a young woman standing in a nearby driveway who was trying to coax the driver out of her car.
CLIFTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

2nd attack in 5 years by same pit bull in Teaneck, NJ, police say

TEANECK — A pit bull that was quarantined after a bite incident in 2017 is responsible for an attack this month on a woman and her 4-year-old daughter, according to police. Authorities received a call on Dec. 12 around 3:15 p.m. about a child having been bitten by a dog on Voorhees Street, according to an emailed statement from Deputy Chief of Police Andrew McGurr.
TEANECK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ crime: Rutgers mugger selling ‘candy’ forces victim to transfer funds

NEW BRUNSWICK — A thief used intimidation to get funds and other items of value in what could be called a digital stick-up on the Rutgers University campus Tuesday night. The victim who is affiliated with Rutgers University was stopped at the intersection of College and Hamilton avenues around 7:30 p.m. by a man who asked if he wanted to buy some candy, according to Rutgers University police.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore

Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

3 Jersey Shore Towns Make the Most Beautiful List

We all know how beautiful it is living in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. For us locals, we are spoiled by the beauty and the fun the Jersey Shore brings us. I know definitely our kids will never understand that some people have never seen the beach or ocean in their life. This is just hard for them to believe and for me to believe, but it's the truth.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Rutgers student fractures skull in illegal hazing incident, lawsuit says

New Jersey law bans hazing of college students and imposes harsh penalties on those who engage in the practice. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation making hazing a criminal act in 2021. The law is named after Timothy Piazza. Piazza died in 2017 after pledging a Penn State fraternity. He fell down the stairs after being forced to drink a dangerous amount of alcohol as part of a hazing ritual.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy