Four more catalytic converter thefts as Monmouth County, NJ officials continue push for change
Ocean Township Police have announced the arrest of four Camden residents who took the drive north and stole several catalytic converters. This is just the latest incident of catalytic converter thefts taking place in New Jersey. In the early morning hours Wednesday in Ocean Township, police officers pulled up to...
Food delivery driver narrowly escapes knifepoint robbery, NJ cops say
CLIFTON — Two people including a juvenile have been arrested in Passaic County for trying to rob a food delivery driver who barely got away, authorities said. The victim was making a delivery to Chittenden Road on Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. but realized something was wrong when she could not find the exact address, Clifton police said. Her suspicions grew when she saw a young woman standing in a nearby driveway who was trying to coax the driver out of her car.
2nd attack in 5 years by same pit bull in Teaneck, NJ, police say
TEANECK — A pit bull that was quarantined after a bite incident in 2017 is responsible for an attack this month on a woman and her 4-year-old daughter, according to police. Authorities received a call on Dec. 12 around 3:15 p.m. about a child having been bitten by a dog on Voorhees Street, according to an emailed statement from Deputy Chief of Police Andrew McGurr.
NJ crime: Rutgers mugger selling ‘candy’ forces victim to transfer funds
NEW BRUNSWICK — A thief used intimidation to get funds and other items of value in what could be called a digital stick-up on the Rutgers University campus Tuesday night. The victim who is affiliated with Rutgers University was stopped at the intersection of College and Hamilton avenues around 7:30 p.m. by a man who asked if he wanted to buy some candy, according to Rutgers University police.
Shoplifting mom kicks her baby across floor at Walmart, NJ cops say
TETERBORO — A mother kicked her baby daughter and sent the child careening across the floor after shoplifting from Walmart, according to police. Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Paterson, was caught stealing at the supercenter in Teterboro by Walmart theft protection personnel on Tuesday, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
Ocean Township woman on bike dies after collision with a box truck in New Jersey
An Ocean Township woman has passed away after sustaining critical injuries in a crash with a box truck, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. The collision occurred at the intersection of Roller and Deal Roads last Friday morning. Ocean Township Police learned upon an on-scene investigation that a 33-year-old...
A New Jersey Shore Town Wants to Make Standing Next to Cars Illegal
I get the intent behind this proposed law, but is it realistic?. Car theft has become a serious concern for New Jerseyans. According to our sister station, NJ101.5, car theft has increased by 20% in the last few years. A town in Monmouth County is taking an interesting approach to tighten up car theft laws, and hopefully put an end to this problem.
Your bank info at risk! NJ man admits bribing postal workers and stealing mail
An Essex County man who attempted to bribe an undercover postal inspector has admitted his role in a scheme that focused on obtaining the keys to locked mailboxes. Amin Jones, of Orange, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and to bribery of U.S. Postal Service mail carriers.
Early morning Neptune City, NJ apartment fire displaces 16 people
NEPTUNE CITY — More than a dozen people have been displaced by an early morning fire at a Monmouth County apartment building. The fire was first reported around 2:20 a.m. at the Brighton Arms Apartments on West Sylvania Avenue in Neptune City. Video shows flames shooting out of the roof of the two-story brick building.
Is the Worst Traffic in Ocean County on Route 9 in Lakewood, New Jersey
So there are several areas that come to mind when I think about the worst traffic areas in Ocean County. I am also sure that you at home will beg to differ. Over the years of living here, we have seen more and more traffic build up on roadways here in Ocean County.
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
False public alarm at Toms River, NJ McDonald’s Tuesday; Red Lobster closing a New Jersey location
Toms River Police have announced the arrest of a man who was in "emotional distress" and announced that his backpack would explode while inside the McDonald's on Hooper Avenue in the Silverton section of the township on Tuesday afternoon. A call came into police around 1:25 pm for a welfare...
The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore
Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
3 Jersey Shore Towns Make the Most Beautiful List
We all know how beautiful it is living in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. For us locals, we are spoiled by the beauty and the fun the Jersey Shore brings us. I know definitely our kids will never understand that some people have never seen the beach or ocean in their life. This is just hard for them to believe and for me to believe, but it's the truth.
Five men arrested for violent Cresskill, NJ armed home invasion
CRESSKILL — Five men from Georgia have been arrested after they wore FBI raid jackets during an armed home invasion in North Jersey that nearly left one person dead, according to authorities. Neighbors on Center Street called the Cresskill police after hearing the sound of gunfire around 8 p.m....
Wondering What’s Coming to the Huge Development Deal in Ocean Twp., NJ
I have as many answers as I could get for you. It's surprising to see all these "things" together for this huge development that's closer and closer to being built in Monmouth County. Wawa, Chick-fil-A, Miller Ale House, Marriott, and Turning Point are all a part of this big plan....
Catastrophic learning loss — Few NJ students ready to graduate
The New Jersey Department of Education has yet to release district-by-district test scores from the four days of standardized testing administered the spring. But the results that have been made public are alarming. It has long been feared that learning loss during nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning...
When the light poles turn on in the City: Asbury Park, NJ using capital funds for replacements
When the lights go down in the city -- Steve Perry can tell you the rest. In the City of Asbury Park though, some lights have gone down in the city over the last couple of years but it likely won't be for much longer thanks to a pending bond ordinance scheduled to be passed at the next committee meeting on December 21.
Ocean County, NJ State Lawmakers seek to ban the use of TikTok on state issued devices
Ocean County 10th District State Lawmakers are making a push to prevent the TikTok app from being installed on any and all electronic devices issued by the state of New Jersey through legislation they plan to introduce soon. Across the United States, many are considering or implementing a ban on...
Rutgers student fractures skull in illegal hazing incident, lawsuit says
New Jersey law bans hazing of college students and imposes harsh penalties on those who engage in the practice. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation making hazing a criminal act in 2021. The law is named after Timothy Piazza. Piazza died in 2017 after pledging a Penn State fraternity. He fell down the stairs after being forced to drink a dangerous amount of alcohol as part of a hazing ritual.
