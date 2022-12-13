Suspected DUI driver causes major injuries in Fresno crash, CHP says. He ran a red light

A suspected drunken driver was arrested early Tuesday in Fresno after a crash that sent another driver to the hospital with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision near Clinton and Maple avenues was reported about 12:40 a.m. after a Dodge Caravan driven by a 22-year-old man was moving at a high rate of speed, CHP said.

A Honda Civic going north on Maple Avenue was waiting to turn west on Clinton when the van ran a red light, CHP said, colliding head-on with the Civic in the intersection.

The force of the collision propelled the Honda back about 200 feet, CHP said, as the Dodge continued through the crash and into a fence and then an apartment complex before it caught fire.

The driver of the Honda, a 58-year-old man, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries, CHP said.

The Dodge driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own but was also transported to the same hospital, CHP said.

Once he is released from the hospital, CHP said, he will be arrested on suspicion of a felony DUI that caused injuries.

A suspected drunken driver was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Fresno after a crash that sent another driver to the hospital with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol. CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL

A suspected drunken driver was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Fresno after a crash that sent another driver to the hospital with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol. CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL