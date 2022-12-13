ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

RCSO: Pilot, passenger safe after emergency landing in Richmond County field

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
A small plane made an emergency landing in a Richmond County field late Tuesday morning. Photo by Richmond County Sheriff's Office

HAMLET — A pilot had to make an emergency landing in a Richmond County field late Tuesday morning.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 Center received a call just after 11 a.m. Dec. 13 about a plane in distress possibly landing near Old Wix Road.

Deputies, Richmond County Emergency Management and crews from the Hamlet and East Rockingham fire departments responded to the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The plane, pilot and passenger were found a short time later in a straw field between Old Wix Road and the U.S. 74 Bypass, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the plane was scheduled to make a stop at the Richmond County Airport en route from Florida to West Virginia.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will be in charge of the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Community Policy