Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

25,000 left without power following gusty winds, freezing rain in Michigan

Winter weather conditions have left thousands without power Thursday, Dec. 15, throughout Michigan, mainly affecting the West Side of the state. As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy is reporting 506 power outages, leaving 25,103 customers without power. The power outages are scattered throughout the state, with most of them located north of Mt. Pleasant in the Lower Peninsula’s western half.
wastetodaymagazine.com

Kent County to construct transfer station for residents, waste haulers

Kent County, Michigan, residents and waste haulers will soon have a safer facility to drop off recycling and waste. The Kent County Board of Public Works (DPW) is planning to construct a transfer station in Plainfield Township, Michigan. The board approved a $15.9 million budget for the transfer station and construction is slated to be completed in spring 2024. The DPW has been planning for this expansion for several years and the project will not incur any debt.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Vintage Richmond Park photos spark nostalgia on the west side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Richmond Park on the city's west side, people have been making memories for decades. Although times have changed, pictures from the past still bring people together. Barbara Schut was 6 years old when she moved to Grand Rapids. She learned to skate at Richmond...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

