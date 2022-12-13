Read full article on original website
The Rapid opens new Park and Ride lot in Walker
People in Walker taking the bus to go to work every morning have now a new spot to park their cars.
Muskegon's Hoffmaster State Park to close during 2023 spring and summer for enhancements
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan's Department of Natural Resources has announced that Hoffmaster State Park is to temporarily closure during the spring and summer of 2023 due to a planned park enhancement. The Muskegon park was given $6.4 million to replace water and sewer lines, renovate/replace day-use toilet facilities and...
Here comes the cold! Arctic air spills in right before Christmas
Santa Claus will be bringing more than just presents to the Midwest this week!
Section of I-96 near Muskegon will close to traffic
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of I-96 near Muskegon will be closed to traffic beginning Thursday night. The total closure of westbound I-96 at Sternberg Road will begin at 8 p.m. Dec. 15, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation. Traffic will be directed off...
West Michigan police chase reaches speeds of 100 mph
MASON COUNTY, Mich. — A 25-year-old Shelby man is accused of leading deputies on a high-speed chase through a residential area, going off-road and then eventually into a wooded area Wednesday evening. Mason County Sheriff Kim C. Cole said it all began just after 10:40 p.m. when a deputy...
Power outages impacting thousands across West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A combination of rain, ice, and wind is having a big impact in West Michigan. Thousands of people are without power Thursday morning. There are currently 323 outages across the state impacting nearly 19,000 customers. “Typically when you see wind gusts began to hit 50...
25,000 left without power following gusty winds, freezing rain in Michigan
Winter weather conditions have left thousands without power Thursday, Dec. 15, throughout Michigan, mainly affecting the West Side of the state. As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy is reporting 506 power outages, leaving 25,103 customers without power. The power outages are scattered throughout the state, with most of them located north of Mt. Pleasant in the Lower Peninsula’s western half.
U.S. 31 lane, exit closures returning to Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Lane and exit closures return to U.S. 31 in Grand Haven overnight Thursday. The right “local” lane and exits to Spring Lake and Ferrysburg via eastbound M-104 and Third Street will close starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, according to Marc Fredrickson with the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Accumulating lake effect snow expected along West Michigan lakeshore
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The lake effect snow machine has turned back on and will bring accumulating snowfall tonight through Sunday morning. A majority of the snow will fall along the lakeshore itself with lower totals expected further inland. Snowfall has begun, with the heaviest bands mainly west of...
Kent County to construct transfer station for residents, waste haulers
Kent County, Michigan, residents and waste haulers will soon have a safer facility to drop off recycling and waste. The Kent County Board of Public Works (DPW) is planning to construct a transfer station in Plainfield Township, Michigan. The board approved a $15.9 million budget for the transfer station and construction is slated to be completed in spring 2024. The DPW has been planning for this expansion for several years and the project will not incur any debt.
Almost 20% of all Grand Rapids sidewalks will be cleared of snow as part of city program expansion
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids’ sidewalk snow plowing program is expanding once again to now cover almost 20% of the city’s public walkways. In its fourth year, the city’s Sidewalk Snow Support Pilot Program this winter season will help dig residents out of the snow across 171 of the city’s 922 miles of sidewalk.
Downtown Holland’s ‘Shopping Jam’ happening Saturday
Downtown Holland will be jamming this weekend as many in the community look to wrap up their Christmas shopping.
Vintage Richmond Park photos spark nostalgia on the west side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Richmond Park on the city's west side, people have been making memories for decades. Although times have changed, pictures from the past still bring people together. Barbara Schut was 6 years old when she moved to Grand Rapids. She learned to skate at Richmond...
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
What’s being built off U.S. 31 near the airport? Somewhere you could live
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A manufactured home community is under development near the Muskegon County Airport and next to U.S. 31. Ellis Landing will be a 47-unit community featuring a dog park, playground and 3-bedroom homes. Visible from southbound U.S. 31, the community is located on Ellis Road where...
New I-94 dynamic message signs will alert drivers to dangerous conditions in Kalamazoo area
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Dynamic message signs installed on Interstate 94 will be activated to warn drivers about dangerous conditions and ask them to slow down. The new electronic signs are expected to be operational in early 2023, the Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. The agency has installed...
Heavy police presence at Lansing home on Britten Ave.
There is a heavy police presence at a home on the 700 block of Britten Ave. in Lansing.
Get a first look at the upgraded Gerald R. Ford International Airport
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE got an early look at the major work underway at Gerald R. Ford International Airport. The multi-million dollar project centers on concourse A and some of the first spaces that visitors will see after touching down in West Michigan. The $110-million...
This street is a Christmas tunnel on the west side of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in 2018, Mike Gipson says he was feeling sad about some of the things he saw going on in the world and decided Christmas was the best time to do something about it. "I decided, hey, I'm going to put some Christmas lights up...
Electrical issue caused fire at Kalamazoo County manufacturing plant, marshal says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A fire at a commercial building was caused by an electrical issue a fire official has ruled. A fire started at Landscape Forms, on Lawndale Avenue, off East Michigan Avenue, the morning of Dec. 12. The fire was caused by electrical issues, Comstock Township Fire Marshal Mike Kessler said.
