Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Twins unveil 2023 Spring Training schedule

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you close your eyes, you can almost hear the smell of the freshly cut grass. And in the distance, it’s the crack of the bat. That’s right, Spring Training baseball is right around the corner.

For the 33rd consecutive season, The Minnesota Twins will be coming down to Lee County for 17 home games at Hammond Stadium.

The Twins revealed their 2023 Spring Training schedule, including upcoming promotions and when tickets go on sale. Single game tickets will go on sale Thursday, January 12th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. by either calling 1-800-33-TWINS or heading to twins.com/tickets.

Several promotions will also be offered this year, including:

  • Meal Deal – featuring a Grandstand ticket, hot dog and Pepsi for $12 (Available every game)
  • Pregame Happy Hour – a new promotional event before a pair of games (March 3 and 21)
  • Kids Day – which includes the opportunity to run the bases postgame (March 5 and 19)
  • Postgame Fireworks – on March 3
  • Minnesota Day – The annual tradition returns on on March 5 (including Kids Day)
  • Senior Day – specials for fans 55 and older that include a Home Plate View seat, hot dog and Pepsi for just $30 (February 25 and March 1, 7, 14 and 16)
  • Salute to Service – veterans, active military, first responders, police, EMTs, firefighters, healthcare workers and teachers can purchase up to four (4) tickets at half price in The Porch or Home Plate View seating levels (February 25 and 28, and March 17, 19 and 21)

For more information, or to purchase tickets: CLICK HERE

MINNESOTA TWINS 2023 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

Sun ThisWeek

Boys basketball: SSC is deep, talented, competitive

North, South, Eastview among the top-ranked teams in Class 4A There’s abundant talent in South Suburban Conference boys basketball, and not just on the teams whose highlights regularly air on TV. Last week’s Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A rankings had six SSC teams in the top 20 including Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Eastview, all of which were in the top six. The rankings will be in flux all season,...
