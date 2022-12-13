ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals Stuck in Basement of Week 15 NFL Power Rankings

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals find themselves as one of the worst teams in vast amounts of NFL power rankings heading into Week 15.

Arizona Cardinals

Things, somehow, have gone from bad to worse for the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 after Kyler Murray appeared to have suffered a serious knee injury on the first drive of Monday night's loss to the Patriots.

Now, at 4-9 and without their star quarterback, hope looks bleak not only to finish the season, but rather how it bleeds into 2023 as well.

Yet there's still four weeks left in the regular season, and the Cardinals will need to do their best to try and salvage anything possibly left of this season.

As Arizona prepares for the Denver Broncos, they'll do so from the basement of NFL power rankings across the web:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26SI5X_0jh9jMM200

Bleacher Report: No. 26

"Now, not only is the season toast, but the beginning of the 2023 campaign is in jeopardy as well. The Cardinals' entire approach to the offseason will likely change.

"Things have gone from bad to worse to catastrophe.

"There will probably be quite a few bleeps in the next episode of Hard Knocks."

ESPN: No. 27

"The Cardinals' performance this season has been mediocre, at best, which fits in with their FPI rankings. The offense has struggled to get started at times, especially in the passing game. The defensive rankings can be attributed to a pass defense that hasn't lived up to expectations, allowing 245.4 yards per game and 6.72 yards per play. -- Josh Weinfuss"

NFL.com: No. 29

"A lost season in the desert reached rock bottom on Monday night against the Patriots. Kyler Murray crumpled to the turf on the third offensive play of the game with a non-contact knee injury that is feared to be serious, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Arizona had no choice but to trudge on after that devastating gut punch, but the team was undone by the same issues we've seen all season: too many penalties, sloppy execution and a general listless vibe that's come to define the Kliff Kingsbury era in Arizona. With Murray's status for this season and 2023 unknown, the Cardinals now exist in a suspended state of organizational uncertainty."

All Cardinals

All Cardinals

