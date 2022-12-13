RICHMOND – When Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed his first budget in June, it included a record investment in public education, such as a 10% salary increase and one-time bonus for teachers – and $1.25 billion to leverage more than $3 billion for school construction and modernization projects. In the six months since, school divisions in fiscally distressed localities across the commonwealth have been eagerly waiting to tap into those funds, hoping to update or replace their crumbling school buildings.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO