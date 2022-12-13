ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

WTVR-TV

Virginia Union University Choir performs live on Virginia This Morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, we heard the melodic voices of the Virginia Union University Choir under the direction of Professor Joel Lester, Assistant Director. Join Virginia Union University for their Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders Celebration happening Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Downtown Richmond Marriott at 7:30 a.m.
WTVR-TV

Kehillah invites community to Short Pump Hanukkah Party

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kehillah and Diversity Richmond are getting ready for the Short Pump Hanukkah Party! It’s Friday, December 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gather, located at 2400 Old Brick Road. Rabbi Patrick Beaulier spoke with us about the event, the synagogue and the importance of community...
vccs.edu

Applications Open for Virginia’s Community Colleges to Host Summer Career Academies for Students with Disabilities

After a successful debut last summer, the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) is working with Virginia’s Community Colleges to sponsor summer academies again next year for students with disabilities to explore career pathways through hands-on activities. (Sign-up details below.) This program began last summer when Blue...
NBC12

Lamont Bagby drops out of 4th District race

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Delegate Lamont Bagby has officially dropped out of the race to fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. In a statement released on Thursday, Del. Bagby officially endorsed state Sen. Jennifer McClellan to replace Donald McEachin, who died in November. Del....
Advocate

Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood

The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
cardinalnews.org

Virginia is putting $1.3 billion towards school construction and improvements. Enrollment for grants starts in January.

RICHMOND – When Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed his first budget in June, it included a record investment in public education, such as a 10% salary increase and one-time bonus for teachers – and $1.25 billion to leverage more than $3 billion for school construction and modernization projects. In the six months since, school divisions in fiscally distressed localities across the commonwealth have been eagerly waiting to tap into those funds, hoping to update or replace their crumbling school buildings.
