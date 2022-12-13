Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statueMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Henrico County Public Schools paying substitutes more because of teacher shortageMargaret MinnicksHenrico County, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
WTVR-TV
Virginia Union University Choir performs live on Virginia This Morning
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, we heard the melodic voices of the Virginia Union University Choir under the direction of Professor Joel Lester, Assistant Director. Join Virginia Union University for their Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders Celebration happening Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Downtown Richmond Marriott at 7:30 a.m.
Richmond Public Schools becomes first Virginia school division to approve collective bargaining agreements
School district and union representatives celebrated the approval of tentative labor contracts for pay raises and new benefits, calling them "life-changing" for staff and students.
WTVR-TV
Kehillah invites community to Short Pump Hanukkah Party
RICHMOND, Va. -- Kehillah and Diversity Richmond are getting ready for the Short Pump Hanukkah Party! It’s Friday, December 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gather, located at 2400 Old Brick Road. Rabbi Patrick Beaulier spoke with us about the event, the synagogue and the importance of community...
vccs.edu
Applications Open for Virginia’s Community Colleges to Host Summer Career Academies for Students with Disabilities
After a successful debut last summer, the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) is working with Virginia’s Community Colleges to sponsor summer academies again next year for students with disabilities to explore career pathways through hands-on activities. (Sign-up details below.) This program began last summer when Blue...
Children’s museum in Virginia hosts ‘Pride night with Legendary Santa,’ drag queen plays the Snow Queen
The Children's Museum of Richmond "invited LGBTQIA+ families to enjoy visits with Santa" for its "Pride Night with Legendary Santa" featuring a drag "snow queen."
Richmond gives toppled Christopher Columbus statue to Italian-American organization
Two years after it was toppled by protesters, Richmond City Council has given away a statue of Christopher Columbus to a local Italian-American organization.
Housing Families First expands Henrico campus to serve more families
Housing Families First officially opened its expanded campus in Eastern Henrico County with a ribbon-cutting celebration Dec. 13. The Opening Doors for Families capital campaign that funded the expansion raised $4,677,779. The campaign exceeded its initial goal by more than six percent and concluded five months ahead of schedule. The...
‘If not us then who?’: Contractor in A.P. Hill statue removal tells his story
A statue of confederate general A.P. Hill was removed on Monday, Dec. 12, after standing for over 130 years. 8News spoke with the man who oversaw the removal of the statue -- and several others in Richmond over the last couple of years.
NBC12
Lamont Bagby drops out of 4th District race
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Delegate Lamont Bagby has officially dropped out of the race to fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. In a statement released on Thursday, Del. Bagby officially endorsed state Sen. Jennifer McClellan to replace Donald McEachin, who died in November. Del....
Advocate
Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood
The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
Verbal altercation sparks at A.P. Hill memorial site as crews remove pedestal, find remains
Tensions continue to swirl around the removal of Richmond's last Confederate statue, as an argument broke out at the A.P. memorial site on Tuesday morning.
WTVR-TV
Born with half a heart, this young Virginia artist teaches important life lessons with every brush stroke
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- When Hsi Mei Yates introduced Sophia Pineda to the world of watercolor six years ago, the art teacher never realized the layers of talent her student possessed. “That is how she creates the art. Isn’t that incredible,” Hsi Mei said. “And she paints fast.”
cardinalnews.org
Virginia is putting $1.3 billion towards school construction and improvements. Enrollment for grants starts in January.
RICHMOND – When Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed his first budget in June, it included a record investment in public education, such as a 10% salary increase and one-time bonus for teachers – and $1.25 billion to leverage more than $3 billion for school construction and modernization projects. In the six months since, school divisions in fiscally distressed localities across the commonwealth have been eagerly waiting to tap into those funds, hoping to update or replace their crumbling school buildings.
Republicans to canvass for 4th District seat Saturday in Colonial Heights
The 4th District Congressional District Republican Committee will hold a party canvass Saturday, Dec. 17, at Life Christian Academy in Colonial Heights to select its nominee for the Feb. 21 special election for the seat, which is vacant following last month’s sudden death of Representative Donald McEachin. Voting will...
A.P. Hill’s remains uncovered from monument site in Richmond
The last city-owned confederate statue was removed Monday, Dec. 12. However, the pedestal of A.P. Hill is still standing with the general's remains buried below.
Partial roof collapse to slow construction at Colonial Heights High School
From the outside of the school, a crack in the building is visible near the roofline of the old band room. From the inside, the weight of the roof is sagging down.
Tensions rise on day 2 of A.P. Hill statue removal, remains recovered
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, bystanders gathered around the site where a statue of confederate general A.P. Hill had previously stood for over 130 years prior to its removal on Monday, Dec. 12. On the second day of the removal process, onlookers watched as crews — along with a descendant of Hill — unearthed Hill's remains.
Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort
Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and casino operator Cordish Companies have unveiled a $1.4 billion proposal for a casino in the city, which has not yet gotten permission to build one.
State leader confident in Petersburg’s $1.4 billion casino plan
If built, the casino and resort would create up to ten thousand jobs over a few years, but the General Assembly still has to grant Petersburg a gaming license after Richmond voters said no to a casino last year.
Richmond city council announces allocation of $17 million in revenue
More than $17 million in tax revenue will go towards developing the city of Richmond.
Comments / 0