Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Related
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Sacred Fire Asheville fire keeper Patrick Hanaway
By day, Patrick Hanaway and his wife, Lisa Lichtig, are physicians at their integrative and functional medicine practice, Family to Family, in Weaverville. By night, the couple are stewards of a different type of healing practice: They are fire keepers with Sacred Fire Asheville, the local chapter of an international nonprofit.
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Justin Shytle on harm reduction, naloxone and recovery
Justin Shytle moved to Asheville when he was 7 years old and remembers a childhood attending Bele Chere and skating around the former Vance Monument. But at 14, their childhood came to an abrupt end when they discovered their father dead from an overdose. The experience “opened the door for my IV drug use and mental health issues,” says Shytle, who uses they/them pronouns. They had previously experimented with smoking marijuana, drinking, taking pills and hallucinogens. But “after my dad’s death, I went right to shooting pain pills and heroin,” they explain.
Mountain Xpress
Homeless housing initiative breaks ground at former Ramada Inn
On Dec. 13, Shangri-La Industries and Step Up, with the support of the City of Asheville, will break ground on the former Ramada, providing 113 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness in Asheville. The property, located at 148 River Ford Parkway, will create 113 studio apartments, half...
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County declares Code Purple as temperatures drop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County have declared a Code Purple for Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop to freezing. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said shelters in Asheville and the county will work with other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness.
Mountain Xpress
Green in brief: Asheville protects land at Mills River water plant
The bulk of Asheville’s water comes from the North Fork watershed, an undeveloped 22,000-acre forest in Black Mountain. But about 15% comes from another plant on the Mills River in Henderson County, a source that the city’s website describes as “less pristine.”. That water is about to...
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: Wanda Greene, back home in Buncombe, talks about her prison odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville’s Jewish community grows in trying times
Abby Lublin wants to talk about Jewish joy. It may not seem like an especially joyful time for the executive director of Carolina Jews for Justice. Antisemitism has been front of mind for many Americans in recent weeks: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort with Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist media personality who has accused Jews of subverting American values. The nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate reported a 23% increase in the use of a slur against Jewish people on Twitter in the week following the social network’s purchase by Elon Musk. And Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West (who also dined at Mar-a-Lago with Trump and Fuentes), was suspended from Twitter for posting a swastika blended with a Star of David.
avlwatchdog.org
Dog Flu Closes Shelter Intakes, Adoptions Suspended
This story has been updated. An outbreak of the highly contagious canine influenza has forced the Asheville Humane Society to suspend dog adoptions, and no new dogs are being accepted at the county animal shelter. “The dogs in our care and the pets of our community are our highest priority,”...
Mountain Xpress
NOTICE: Asheville City School Board interviews – Jan. 10
NOTICE: The City Council will hold in-person interviews with 4 candidates (listed below) on Tuesday, January 10 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, located on the 2nd floor of City Hall. The Interviews will be live streamed to the City YouTube Channel. The comments section is...
This Is The Coldest City In North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in North Carolina.
Bear den spotted in Asheville resident’s backyard
An Asheville resident said that they were hearing noises that sounded like an animal in pain, to their surprise the animal was actually in their own backyard.
FOX Carolina
Strange sounds lead Asheville woman to bear den in backyard
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina woman was surprised to learn she was sharing her property with an unexpected neighbor. Casey Vandergrift, a resident of Asheville, told Help Asheville Bears she was hearing sounds outside her home that she believed might be an animal in pain. HAB founder Jody Williams made a trip to assess the situation.
WLOS.com
Plans underway to convert historic Rutherford school into affordable housing for educators
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans are underway to turn an old, historic school in Rutherford County into affordable housing for educators, as converging crises have school district leaders getting creative and trying something new. "I've worked in public education for almost 30 years and I would say recruitment...
Staffing issues close Carter County Schools Friday
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16. Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.” According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter […]
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police say a man is dead after a head-on crash this past weekend in Arden. Hubert Garman, 99, was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pick-up truck on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning. The driver of the car, Stephen David Cordell, 46, was also seriously hurt. Cordell is charged with DWI.
WLOS.com
"It will be transformational" Asheville officially breaks ground on housing project
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville and its partners officially broke ground Tuesday on the permanent supportive housing project at the former site of the Ramada Inn. Construction should begin next month, after the first of the year, to turn the building into permanent supportive housing. This...
Mountain Xpress
Sounds of Hope: Local churches honor Ukrainian Christmas traditions
The Ukrainian holiday traditions of holy suppers and sacred songs find a home in multiple local congregations this Christmas season. New leadership and news plans are underway for the Asheville Brewers Alliance. -by Kay West. Jonathan Price and Dawn Alexander celebrate the launch of Crust Never Sleeps bakery. Also: Shiloh...
Man arrested for having rifle on Interstate in Asheville
The Asheville Police Department arrested a man for having a rifle on the Interstate on Monday.
Officials warn residents of flooded areas in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – City crews are working to assess flooding areas Thursday morning in Greenville County. City officials said there is flooding in Cleveland Park, Falls Park and Unity Park. Residents are asked to use caution and follow temporary detours. Areas of concern include:
FOX Carolina
Historic general store in Easley reopening as bakery and mercantile
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Something sweet is coming to a once-vacant store in Easley. On Friday Hester General Store on Hester Store Road will reopen as a bakery and mercantile. The store was built in 1893 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Katie Chaney, an...
Comments / 1