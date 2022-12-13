Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County High School to abandon physical ticket sales in 2023
The raucous, hometown experience at Greensville County Eagles home games won’t change after New Year’s Day 2023, but the methods of getting into them will change drastically. Effective Jan. 1, Greensville County High School is making electronic ticketing the only way to enter home games. All ticket sales...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Lawrenceville Christmas Parade a success
The streets of Lawrenceville were filled for the Lawrenceville Christmas Parade held on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Town of Lawrenceville, Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department and Lawrenceville Lions Club sponsored the Old Fashion Hometown Christmas Parade. The Country Mouse float was beautifully decorated for the parade and it was fun to see the smiles of the boys and girls. (Bobby Conner photo) See more photos in the Dec. 14, 2022 edition of the Brunswick Times-Gazette.
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Lake Gaston Welcomes Bennie & Burk’s Butcher Shop
Bennie and Burk’s deli sandwiches have been the talk of the town on the lake since their “soft” opening on Nov. 29. In 2020, Darlene Woodard purchased a pair of buildings in Henrico with the intention of starting a butcher shop. Woodard’s granddaughter, Brittany Carter, however, wanted to sell sandwiches and baked goods.
North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off
HALIFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bobbitt bought her winning $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on US 301 South in Halifax. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. […]
WITN
Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought her ticket from Halifax Supermarket & Grill on U.S. 301 South. After winning, she traveled to the lottery headquarters and collected her winnings. The $35,000,000 Blowout game...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
I-95 tractor trailer wreck wreaks havoc for commuters
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. - On today’s date (December 16, 2022) at approximately 12;22 AM the Virginia State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash southbound 95 north of the 8 mile marker. All northbound and southbound lanes were blocked until 4;30 AM. Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2000...
WRIC TV
2 tractor-trailer crash in Greensville sends 1 to hospital
GREENSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving two tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital Friday and has closed several lanes of Interstate 95 in Greensville County. The Greensville County Fire Department said one person was taken to a hospital in Petersburg but could not provide any additional details on their condition.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia nursing homes receive visit from the We Got Your Back team
Terrence Washington brought his “We Got Your Back Team” youth to Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center Saturday morning to perform Christmas skits and sing Christmas Carols to the facility’s residents. The two-day preparation time for the children was short, but you would not have known it during the performances.
cbs17
Body found in car recovered from Halifax County river
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Rescue crews have recovered a body from the Roanoke River at the North Hampton County-Halifax County line. Inside was the unidentified body of a person. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed the vehicle belongs to Keyon West. He was reported missing by his family...
Body found in vehicle recovered from Roanoke River
A body was found in a vehicle pulled from the water Wednesday at the Weldon boating access, Roanoke Rapids Police said.
Crash closes lanes on I-95
Interstate 95 traffic was being diverted to Exit 62 as a result of the crash. Use alternate routes and expect delays.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Dunn, Webb reappointed by Emporia City Council
The Emporia City Council reappointed Marva Dunn and Denise Webb last week to the City School Board. It also reappointed Dunn to the Greensville County School Board. The action had to wait for clarification from City Attorney Eric Gregory. Council member Yolanda Hines said her understanding of the statute was Dunn and Webb had to be nominated by a member of the city’s governing body before it took any action. Gregory said he believed the City Council had the authority to go forward with a vote. Court Clerk Melissa Cox put the minutes of the November meeting with the proposals on the agenda for consideration to reappoint Dunn and Webb to the positions both hold. The Council voted 5-1 to reappoint Dunn and Webb. Hines cast the lone vote against the reappointments. The four-year terms expire on Dec. 31, 2026.
Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort
Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and casino operator Cordish Companies have unveiled a $1.4 billion proposal for a casino in the city, which has not yet gotten permission to build one.
rrspin.com
As search continues for Shearin, West added to RRPD's missing
While the Roanoke Rapids Police Department continues its search for Kunta Shearin, another man, Keyon West, has been added to the city’s list of missing persons. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said Monday the department received notification on December 5 that West had not been seen since around noon on December 2.
Why were flags in North Carolina at half-staff on Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
Waverly man charged for speeding, crashing car while evading police on Route 35
A 19-year-old man has been charged with multiple offenses after speeding on Route 35 and then crashing his car into several trees while avoiding police.
Autopsy shows woman killed in Rocky Mount parking lot was 12 weeks pregnant
One of two people killed in a double shooting in Rocky Mount in early December was soon to become a mother of five, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday.
School bus driver among injured following crash on Wilroy Rd in Suffolk
Police say two people were injured following a crash involving a school bus in Suffolk Wednesday morning.
WITN
Scotland Neck investigation leads to rape arrest
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with rape after an investigation by Scotland Neck Police. According to the department’s Facebook page, officers were informed about a possible rape of a juvenile at the ballpark in Scotland Neck on Dec. 12. After an investigation, officers arrested 19-year-old Divine Shabazz Allah Whitaker on Thursday.
WAVY News 10
Police: Multiple charges for man after pursuit ends in crash, injury in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A 19-year-old Waverly man was injured and faces several charges after he crashed his vehicle following a police pursuit on Route 35 in Sussex County after he was driving at a high rate of speed, Virginia State Police said Tuesday. At about 7:25 a.m.,...
