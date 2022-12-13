ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensville County, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County High School to abandon physical ticket sales in 2023

The raucous, hometown experience at Greensville County Eagles home games won’t change after New Year’s Day 2023, but the methods of getting into them will change drastically. Effective Jan. 1, Greensville County High School is making electronic ticketing the only way to enter home games. All ticket sales...
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Lawrenceville Christmas Parade a success

The streets of Lawrenceville were filled for the Lawrenceville Christmas Parade held on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Town of Lawrenceville, Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department and Lawrenceville Lions Club sponsored the Old Fashion Hometown Christmas Parade. The Country Mouse float was beautifully decorated for the parade and it was fun to see the smiles of the boys and girls. (Bobby Conner photo) See more photos in the Dec. 14, 2022 edition of the Brunswick Times-Gazette.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Lake Gaston Welcomes Bennie & Burk’s Butcher Shop

Bennie and Burk’s deli sandwiches have been the talk of the town on the lake since their “soft” opening on Nov. 29. In 2020, Darlene Woodard purchased a pair of buildings in Henrico with the intention of starting a butcher shop. Woodard’s granddaughter, Brittany Carter, however, wanted to sell sandwiches and baked goods.
SOUTH HILL, VA
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

HALIFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bobbitt bought her winning $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on US 301 South in Halifax. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. […]
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought her ticket from Halifax Supermarket & Grill on U.S. 301 South. After winning, she traveled to the lottery headquarters and collected her winnings. The $35,000,000 Blowout game...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

I-95 tractor trailer wreck wreaks havoc for commuters

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. - On today’s date (December 16, 2022) at approximately 12;22 AM the Virginia State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash southbound 95 north of the 8 mile marker. All northbound and southbound lanes were blocked until 4;30 AM. Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2000...
WRIC TV

2 tractor-trailer crash in Greensville sends 1 to hospital

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving two tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital Friday and has closed several lanes of Interstate 95 in Greensville County. The Greensville County Fire Department said one person was taken to a hospital in Petersburg but could not provide any additional details on their condition.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia nursing homes receive visit from the We Got Your Back team

Terrence Washington brought his “We Got Your Back Team” youth to Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center Saturday morning to perform Christmas skits and sing Christmas Carols to the facility’s residents. The two-day preparation time for the children was short, but you would not have known it during the performances.
EMPORIA, VA
cbs17

Body found in car recovered from Halifax County river

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Rescue crews have recovered a body from the Roanoke River at the North Hampton County-Halifax County line. Inside was the unidentified body of a person. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed the vehicle belongs to Keyon West. He was reported missing by his family...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Dunn, Webb reappointed by Emporia City Council

The Emporia City Council reappointed Marva Dunn and Denise Webb last week to the City School Board. It also reappointed Dunn to the Greensville County School Board. The action had to wait for clarification from City Attorney Eric Gregory. Council member Yolanda Hines said her understanding of the statute was Dunn and Webb had to be nominated by a member of the city’s governing body before it took any action. Gregory said he believed the City Council had the authority to go forward with a vote. Court Clerk Melissa Cox put the minutes of the November meeting with the proposals on the agenda for consideration to reappoint Dunn and Webb to the positions both hold. The Council voted 5-1 to reappoint Dunn and Webb. Hines cast the lone vote against the reappointments. The four-year terms expire on Dec. 31, 2026.
EMPORIA, VA
rrspin.com

As search continues for Shearin, West added to RRPD's missing

While the Roanoke Rapids Police Department continues its search for Kunta Shearin, another man, Keyon West, has been added to the city’s list of missing persons. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said Monday the department received notification on December 5 that West had not been seen since around noon on December 2.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Scotland Neck investigation leads to rape arrest

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with rape after an investigation by Scotland Neck Police. According to the department’s Facebook page, officers were informed about a possible rape of a juvenile at the ballpark in Scotland Neck on Dec. 12. After an investigation, officers arrested 19-year-old Divine Shabazz Allah Whitaker on Thursday.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC

