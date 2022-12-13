ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Bay News 9

California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California utility regulators on Thursday approved major changes to the state's booming rooftop solar market that they say will more evenly spread the cost of energy and help reduce the state's reliance on fossil fuels in the evening. The state has long led the nation...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bay News 9

Increased travel means more chances to spread illness this holiday

CLEVELAND — Ohio’s COVID-19 cases have been on the rise since Thanksgiving, and with more holiday travel coming up, health professionals fear there will be an increase in the number of cases for COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu — all of which have similar symptoms.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bay News 9

New York will expand liquor servings to off-site catering

It soon be easier to say "cheers!" after saying "I do." A bill signed Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to make it easier for liquor to be served by eligible caterers at off-site events like weddings and banquets. The new law is being billed as a modernization of...
NEW YORK STATE
Bay News 9

Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog

LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
LONGWOOD, FL
Bay News 9

New York's unemployment rate was unchanged in November

The private sector in New York added 19,600 jobs in November as the unemployment rate remained steady at 4.3%, the state Department of Labor on Thursday announced. New York's private sector job growth increased by a modest 0.2%, but matched the the nation as a whole in November. The state...
NEW YORK STATE
Bay News 9

PHOTOS: EF-1 tornado confirmed as storms moved through the Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Tampa Bay area is picking up after strong storms came ashore Thursday. With the main line of storms moving through, the Bay area received some impressive rain totals in the realm of 2 to 5 inches between Northern Pinellas, Hillsborough and Hernando Counties. Outside of that, other areas reported around .75 to 1.5 inches.
Bay News 9

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker named next NCAA president

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, the association announced Thursday, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country. Baker, who has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015, announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Bay News 9

Pasco sheriff: Two dead in murder-suicide, child hospitalized

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Tuesday night. According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter is recovering after also being shot. Deputies responded to calls about a shooting at...
LAND O' LAKES, FL

