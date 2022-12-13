ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

WATE

New details about Knoxville's Homeless population

New details about Knoxville’s Homeless population. Knoxville Utilities Board expert shares home heating hacks for the winter. WATE Midday News. Zoo Knoxville brings holiday spirit with ‘Zoo Lights’. "Zoo Lights" is taking over Zoo Knoxville again in the 2022 holiday season. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Law enforcement presence...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police help hundreds of East Tenn. children get shoes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Dandridge Police Department helped community members gift socks and shoes to children Tuesday. More than 300 children were helped during the Jefferson County Scottish Rite Shoes for Kids event. “Volunteers from all over the community put socks and shoes on over 300 children...
DANDRIDGE, TN
WATE

Search continues for missing East TN man

Knoxville housing market ‘one to watch’ in 2023. Amid a housing market plagued by high mortgage rates, inflation woes and recession fears, housing prices in the U.S. are expected to fall next year, though the market isn't likely to see a jump in buyers as a result. Knox...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Apple to host a free event for kids at West Town Mall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nowadays kids as young as five are seen operating technology successfully, coming as a shock to those in generations before them. Now children can put their skills to the test and learn how to create their very own app for free!. Apple is offering a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man missing from Bell County, Kentucky

Woodrow ‘Woody’ M. Barton, 70, was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The sheriff’s office said he was last seen leaving a Bradfordtown Road residence on foot on Monday, Dec. 12 around 6 p.m. Man missing from Bell County, Kentucky. Woodrow ‘Woody’ M. Barton, 70, was reported...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Former convicts get second chances thanks to Knoxville trucking company

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville trucking company, is giving a second chance to some inmates just released from Tennessee state prisons. Jim Peters, the president at TLD Logistics, explains how its ‘Changing Lanes’ program is helping better the lives of former inmates. “These are people that have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Anderson County sheriff’s deputies buy gifts for 50 families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement officers who vow to protect and serve and in Anderson County are taking it a step further, making sure families have a merry Christmas. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office shopped with 50 families for toys, food and clothing as part of Shop...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wivk.com

Some Places to See Christmas Lights in East Tennessee

Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East Tennessee. The Marlowe’s home...
TENNESSEE STATE

