ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palacios, TX

Comments / 1

Related
portasouthjetty.com

Hawn recalled as Port A visionary

The architect of capital impact fees, George S. Hawn, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Corpus Christi. Born Aug. 3, 1929 in Beeville, he was 93. Funeral services will be private. Hawn was a longtime member and president of the Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District No. 4, which manages the water supply for Port Aransas. Capital impact fees […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
hwy.co

7 Best Antique Shops in Corpus Christi for Treasure Hunting

Antique shops in Corpus Christi offer some of the best antiquing almost anywhere. How can you go wrong finding good deals and lost treasures with the beach around every corner? Antiquing and beach-combing is an ideal match. If you’ve never thought of seeking out treasures while visiting Corpus Christi, you...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend Food Bank gives update on new warehouse location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The walls are already going up on the Coastal Bend Food Bank's new multimillion dollar warehouse. The 108,000 square-foot facility will cost $32 million to build. Project manager Mike Munoz said the Food Bank's new facility will expand their food supply into a 15,000 square-foot freezer and 20,000 square-foot cooler.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Q92

City of Victoria Holiday Closings and Trash Schedules

Happy Holidays! That means a lot of stuff is shutting down...here's a list from the City of Victoria... All nonemergency City of Victoria offices will close Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas. Offices also will close Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day.
VICTORIA, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Company Hired to Fix Aransas Pass Landmark

, A blueprint shows the planned 12-foot height and seven-foot width of an aluminum metal crucifix six-inches in diameter and just under a half-inch thick that is being handmade by DMR Services, 1457 FM 2725 in Ingleside to replace the cross that for decades stood atop the Seamen’s Memorial Tower at Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass but was blown away during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Owners of the company, a specialty welding firm, expect to start work on the project December 26. Aransas Pass City Manager Gary Edwards said a crane would be hired by the city to lift the cross in January where it will be bolted in place. Money Aransas Pass received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following the disaster is being used to cover the costs.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Tickets on sale now for 2023 Home Tour

Tickets are now on sale for the 33rd annual Port Aransas Garden Club Home Tour. Seven island homes on this year’s tour set for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Tours include two morning bus tours and afternoon self-guided tours. The bus tours will depart the Community Center at 9 and 11 a.m. Five of the seven homes will be included on […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Four vehicle crash on the causeway bridge into Port Lavaca

PORT LAVACA, Texas – A four-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night. It occurred on the causeway bridge going into Port Lavaca. No injuries were reported; however, State Highway 59 was shut down in Calhoun County. This caused traffic to back up into Jackson County. The road is now open, but traffic is slow moving. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY....
PORT LAVACA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy