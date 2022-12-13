Read full article on original website
Landscape is changing at the former CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Health Center is going to be expanded. The facility opened in 2017, as many of the services at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial were being transferred to the health system’s Shoreline campus, and 5 years later, it’s growing because of overwhelming demand.
portasouthjetty.com
Hawn recalled as Port A visionary
The architect of capital impact fees, George S. Hawn, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Corpus Christi. Born Aug. 3, 1929 in Beeville, he was 93. Funeral services will be private. Hawn was a longtime member and president of the Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District No. 4, which manages the water supply for Port Aransas. Capital impact fees […]
Substandard buildings around the Coastal Bend are being demolished
People in Corpus Christi are seeing fewer run-down, vacant buildings throughout the city, including three recently demolished properties.
hwy.co
7 Best Antique Shops in Corpus Christi for Treasure Hunting
Antique shops in Corpus Christi offer some of the best antiquing almost anywhere. How can you go wrong finding good deals and lost treasures with the beach around every corner? Antiquing and beach-combing is an ideal match. If you’ve never thought of seeking out treasures while visiting Corpus Christi, you...
Coastal Bend Food Bank gives update on new warehouse location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The walls are already going up on the Coastal Bend Food Bank's new multimillion dollar warehouse. The 108,000 square-foot facility will cost $32 million to build. Project manager Mike Munoz said the Food Bank's new facility will expand their food supply into a 15,000 square-foot freezer and 20,000 square-foot cooler.
Zanoni on mud bridge delay: 'We know that this is a serious issue'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sinkhole that crippled the mud bridge between Corpus Christi's South Side and Flour Bluff on Monday is the latest example of years of neglect and inefficient streets maintenance in Corpus Christi, said City Manager Peter Zanoni on Friday. City officials held a news conference...
Yorktown 'mud bridge' expected to take one month to complete, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi just released plans saying that the Yorktown Mud Bridge will take one month to complete. On Monday, 3NEWS reported that Yorktown Boulevard, near the Oso Bay mud bridge, was shut down due to road damage. Corpus Christi Director of Public...
Bishop 911 calls are now being transferred to Corpus Christi MetroCom system
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi MetroCom dispatchers have now taken over 911 operations from the Bishop Police Department. The move is part of a planned acquisition that's expected to save the city of Bishop a lot of money. The Bishop Police Department has always done its own...
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges action
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. - Over the past three years, there has been a worrying increase in tuberculosis (TB) cases in Corpus Christi, Texas. TB is a highly contagious bacterial infection transmitted through the air. It can be passed from person to person through close contact.
CCISD prepare to renovate old Mary Carroll High School campus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Indepdnet School District are getting their students ready for the real world. But first, some renovations have to be done at the old Mary Carroll High School campus. The district has hired an architect to help them decide how they can proceed...
City of Victoria Holiday Closings and Trash Schedules
Happy Holidays! That means a lot of stuff is shutting down...here's a list from the City of Victoria... All nonemergency City of Victoria offices will close Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas. Offices also will close Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day.
City says stranded barge to be removed from Packery Channel
Stranded in Packery Channel by Hurricane Ian, efforts to remove the infamous barge are finally underway.
Ingleside Company Hired to Fix Aransas Pass Landmark
, A blueprint shows the planned 12-foot height and seven-foot width of an aluminum metal crucifix six-inches in diameter and just under a half-inch thick that is being handmade by DMR Services, 1457 FM 2725 in Ingleside to replace the cross that for decades stood atop the Seamen’s Memorial Tower at Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass but was blown away during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Owners of the company, a specialty welding firm, expect to start work on the project December 26. Aransas Pass City Manager Gary Edwards said a crane would be hired by the city to lift the cross in January where it will be bolted in place. Money Aransas Pass received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following the disaster is being used to cover the costs.
portasouthjetty.com
Tickets on sale now for 2023 Home Tour
Tickets are now on sale for the 33rd annual Port Aransas Garden Club Home Tour. Seven island homes on this year’s tour set for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Tours include two morning bus tours and afternoon self-guided tours. The bus tours will depart the Community Center at 9 and 11 a.m. Five of the seven homes will be included on […]
Chief Robert Rocha honored by local nursing home
Fire Chief Robert Rocha gets a shoutout for saving lives in the nursing home community. The chief announced his retirement in November. He's been with the city for 11 years.
The city of Alice donates land for future housing projects
The city of Alice donated land on Fourth Street to Habitat for Humanity, with plans to build four new houses over the span of four years.
Four vehicle crash on the causeway bridge into Port Lavaca
PORT LAVACA, Texas – A four-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night. It occurred on the causeway bridge going into Port Lavaca. No injuries were reported; however, State Highway 59 was shut down in Calhoun County. This caused traffic to back up into Jackson County. The road is now open, but traffic is slow moving. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY....
Volunteers search El Campo after animal rescue van involved in crash
During a routine trip to take rescue animals to their new homes across the country, the transport van was hit by tractor trailer.
The Rise School of Corpus Christi bringing inclusivity to all children
The Rise School is a place where children with developmental delays can learn side by side with atypical kids or those who do not have delays. The school is a nonprofit that runs on donations.
