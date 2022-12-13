, A blueprint shows the planned 12-foot height and seven-foot width of an aluminum metal crucifix six-inches in diameter and just under a half-inch thick that is being handmade by DMR Services, 1457 FM 2725 in Ingleside to replace the cross that for decades stood atop the Seamen’s Memorial Tower at Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass but was blown away during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Owners of the company, a specialty welding firm, expect to start work on the project December 26. Aransas Pass City Manager Gary Edwards said a crane would be hired by the city to lift the cross in January where it will be bolted in place. Money Aransas Pass received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following the disaster is being used to cover the costs.

ARANSAS PASS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO