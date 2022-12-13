Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Adam Pearce Addresses Firing Bobby Lashley On WWE RAW
Adam Pearce is the voice of reason for everything that goes on in WWE nowadays, as his on-screen role as an authority figure is usually maintained. However, he is also at the receiving end of a lot of abuse at the hands of WWE Superstars, the latest being Bobby Lashley. Pearce ended up firing Lashley on RAW this week, and now he finally explained his actions.
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Breaks Silence After NXT Championship Loss
While plenty of those in the wrestling world are commenting on tonight’s NXT Women’s Championship title change, now Mandy Rose has broken her silence. Mandy Rose popped on to Twitter after tonight’s episode of WWE NXT to break her silence after a devastating loss. Taking to Twitter...
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
wrestlinginc.com
More Details On Matt Riddle's Reported Suspension From WWE
After Solo Sikoa attacked Matt Riddle on the December 5 episode of "WWE Raw," WWE announced Riddle would be out of action for six weeks to recover from his storyline injuries. As previously reported by Bodyslam.net, the injury angle was done because Riddle failed another drug test and would be going to rehab as a result. In the midst of these allegations, however, the fact that WWE didn't publicly announce either reported suspension has led to Dave Meltzer questioning WWE's wellness policy in a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
wrestlinginc.com
Kofi Kingston Addresses Big E Not Appearing For The New Days' NXT Tag Title Win
The New Day, made up of Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (as well as a sidelined Big E), continue breaking records nearly a decade into their run. This past weekend, at "NXT's" Deadline premium live event, Woods & Kingston managed to defeat Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. This brings The New Day to twelve Tag Team Championship reigns combined, and makes Woods & Kingston only the third Tag Team triple crown winners in history. Unfortunately, former WWE Champion Big E wasn't able to attend Deadline, as he is still at home focusing on recovery from a broken neck. "Big E wasn't here, but he was here," Kingston told Sports Illustrated. "He's always with us. We're doing a lot of this in his honor. I woke up to a great text from him [Saturday] morning about our match. We're in constant contact. We miss him, and without Big E, there is no New Day. We want him living a happy, healthy, safe life, and that's what is paramount to us."
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Reactions To Vince McMahon Attempting Comeback
The latest Wall Street Journal bombshell on Vince McMahon revealed that two more women – including former WWE referee Rita Chatterton – have filed sexual misconduct/assault lawsuits against the former WWE Chairman. However, the report included another interesting bit of information, quoting a source as saying that McMahon...
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross Reveals One Of The First WWE Stars To Reach Out After Release
While Drew McIntyre has publicly declared his rage against Karion Kross, off-camera the Scottish wrestler went out of his way to provide moral support when Kross was let go from WWE in November 2021. During an appearance on "Cheap Heat," Kross revealed that McIntyre was "one of the first people...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Message To WWE Fans Ahead Of SmackDown
WWE's shows feel more important every time "The Tribal Chief" rolls around, and it appears the 12/16 "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois will be no different. For the first time since The Bloodline's victory in the WarGames bout at Survivor Series, Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe this Friday, and atop his agenda is the possible coronation of Sami Zayn as a full-time member of WWE's top faction.
wrestlinginc.com
Betting Odds For Who Will End 2023 As WWE And AEW Champions
Betting odds are in for who will lay claim to the top titles in WWE and AEW by the end of 2023. BetOnline has released the odds and some notable names are on the list for who will walk away with the biggest prizes in both companies. These odds are for who will be the WWE Universal and/or WWE Champion, the WWE "Raw" and/or "SmackDown" Women's Champion, the AEW World Champion, and the AEW Women's World Champion by the end of next year.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Director Of Longtime Creative Warns Fans Not To Miss Smackdown This Week
A key member of WWE’s creative team has issued a bit of a warning about how fans shouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. The Friday, December 16th episode of WWE Smackdown is being built around the return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The “Tribal Chief” Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he led The Bloodline to victory at Survivor Series in the Men’s WarGames match in the main event.
wrestlinginc.com
Rob Fee Teases Something Big For This Week's WWE SmackDown
The weekend has nearly arrived and that means that "WWE SmackDown" is getting closer and closer. While this week's episode has already garnered a lot of interest due to the hints that it will be a significant night in the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns), a new message from long-term creative writer Rob Fee may send that excitement into overdrive. "I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Fee wrote on his Twitter earlier today.
wrestlinginc.com
Potential Spoilers For Next Two Episodes Of WWE SmackDown
This week's "WWE SmackDown" features a stacked lineup, including the first appearance by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns since The Bloodline's WarGames win at Survivor Series and a "big night" for Sami Zayn accompanying it. Multiple championships are also on the line, with both the Intercontinental Championship and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships being defended in Chicago. A Triple Threat tag bout will also go down — the Viking Raiders, Legada Del Fantasma, and Hit Row battle it out.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Lost Respect For Jim Ross After Dark Side Of The Ring Episode
Jim Ross is credited as one of the greatest play-by-play commentators in the wrestling business. His long tenure and deliverance of all the wrestling action every week have been commendable. However, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently took a major shot at JR for some comments he made about a former WWE executive after an episode of the Vice TV series Dark Side of the Ring about the Plane Ride From Hell.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly ‘Underwhelmed’ By Recently Rehired Talent
According to a new report by Wrestlevotes, recently rehired WWE wrestlers may be not be performing as well as they were expected to. According to the report, Triple H in particular is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by some of the talents, who have ‘underperformed’ since returning.
PWMania
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestlers Who Were Unmasked In The Ring
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Unmasking a wrestler who made their name under a disguise is a huge decision, and one that should never be taken lightly. Lucha libre traditions put great importance on the mask, and putting one on the line is a career threatening risk. Legendary luchador El Santo, for example, was never seen in public without his silver mask until he revealed his face on television a week before his death. Former WWE performer Lince Dorado suffered a concussion and seizure during a match for CHIKARA, and the man who provided first aid made a point to use a towel to hide Dorado's face, even during that harrowing moment. More recently, Villano IV lost a mask versus mask match to AEW mainstay Penta El Zero M, ending a 42 year run as a villain in disguise.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Rampage Preview 12/16: Moxley Vs. Guevara, Eight-Man Tag Action, Preston Vance Interview
Along with four matches, tonight's packed episode of "AEW Rampage" will feature a sit-down interview between Jim Ross and Preston Vance, who turned against his Dark Order allies to join up with La Faccion Ingobernables. Vance will certainly have some explaining to do, as he closed the show three weeks ago by unmasking and throwing the mask given to him by the late Brodie Lee down at the feet of his son, Negative One. We'll also hear from FTR ahead of their match against The Gunns scheduled for next week on "AEW Dynamite."
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Makes Bold Statement About The Hardy Boyz' Legacy
The Hardy Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in pro wrestling history, with many fans adoring the team for over two decades. The duo has been known to do stunts in matches that have looked dangerous, especially Jeff Hardy, who is currently suspended from AEW due to a DUI in June. Despite many fans loving The Hardy Boyz for memorable moments throughout their careers, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts does not seem to feel the same.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H ‘Underwhelmed’ By Talent He Rehired Since Taking Over WWE Creative
WWE has become a completely different entity ever since former WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon decided to take voluntary retirement, amidst various hush money and sexual allegation scandals. While the television programming and development of stars have been significant, there is a new report that says otherwise. Vince McMahon...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Shares Post-Match Interview With Action Andretti Following Huge AEW Dynamite Win
If you wagered money that the talk of the wrestling world this week following "AEW Dynamite" would be Action Andretti, then you would currently be getting much richer. Andretti upset Chris Jericho in singles action at "Winter Is Coming" in a match that was set to put "The Ocho" back on the path of victory following his defeat at the swing of Claudio Castagnoli to end ROH Final Battle. The Garland, Texas crowd erupted when Andretti got the 1-2-3 over the GOAT and it was revealed immediately after "Dynamite" that the 24-year old was officially "All Elite."
